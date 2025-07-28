A quick update on the latest Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon VAIDS-driven excess deaths data:

Covid Panic partisans killed --> 383,975 mRNA Final Solution pushers killed --> 846,843 Open Borders Marxists killed --> 251,540 Total of 1,482,358 killed by The Party, with 3 to 5,000 additional dying each week. A supreme work of darkness... historic in context and scale. Source

The actual excess deaths data may in fact be far worse, but the aforementioned chart even as a conservative estimate is rather grim, and considering the various adverse events like turbo cancers that have yet to claim all of the “vaccine” damaged lives yet, the trend is certainly only the friend to the NWO globopedo eugenics cabal.

Going back several years, we were seeing devastating trends:

…that continue over the years…

And speaking of the burgeoning turbo cancer epidemic, which over time will only add to the excess deaths data…

…what we are indeed witnessing is a supreme work of the darkest global democide in human history.

Do NOT comply.

