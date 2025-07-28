A quick update on the latest Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon VAIDS-driven excess deaths data:
Covid Panic partisans killed --> 383,975
mRNA Final Solution pushers killed --> 846,843
Open Borders Marxists killed --> 251,540
Total of 1,482,358 killed by The Party, with 3 to 5,000 additional dying each week.
A supreme work of darkness... historic in context and scale.
The actual excess deaths data may in fact be far worse, but the aforementioned chart even as a conservative estimate is rather grim, and considering the various adverse events like turbo cancers that have yet to claim all of the “vaccine” damaged lives yet, the trend is certainly only the friend to the NWO globopedo eugenics cabal.
Going back several years, we were seeing devastating trends:
…that continue over the years…
And speaking of the burgeoning turbo cancer epidemic, which over time will only add to the excess deaths data…
…what we are indeed witnessing is a supreme work of the darkest global democide in human history.
Do NOT comply.
This is the response from the majority of people I know who are vaxxed:
"Those people died/got sick because of COVID."
"They got cancer because they missed a screening/ doctor appointment."
"I'm fine. I'M FINE."
As for the border mess:
"That's not really happening. If it was, it would be on CNN/MSNBC."
Also... I believe it was Ed Dowd who put in some parameters in "AI" and asked how long it would take people to realize what was happening. The response was 10- 20 years.
Most pundits overlook one monster *scientist* who worked in the dark, *khazarian non-jooo* *dr richard lieber*, and he got handsomly paid by the murderous puppet master. Guess who.??