The human genome has been deliberately contaminated and modified by the slow kill bioweapon injections. The main component of this contamination is the highly carcinogenic simian virus 40 (SV40) promotor sequence that was willfully added to the “vaccines.”

We may very well have a cure for the SV40 poison circulating within all of the genetically modified human spike protein factories.

Thanks once again to this Substack’s brilliant subscribers, one of which made the following comment:

In the cited research study entitled, The broad spectrum antiviral ivermectin targets the host nuclear transport importin α/β1 heterodimer we discover the following bombshell conclusion:

Although other actions of ivermectin have reported, including those targeting DENV NS3 helicase (Mastrangelo et al., 2012), ivermectin has been clearly shown to inhibit nuclear import of host (eg. Kosyna et al., 2015; Van der Watt et al., 2016) and viral proteins, including simian virus SV40 large tumour antigen (T-ag) and DENV NS5. Importantly, it has been demonstrated to limit infection by a number of viruses, including HIV-1, DENV serotypes 1–4, and influenza (Wagstaff et al., 2012; Tay et al., 2013; Lundberg et al., 2013; Götz et al., 2016; Atkinson et al., 2018; Shechter et al., 2017), with this broad spectrum activity believed to be due to the reliance by many different RNA viruses on IMPα/β1 during infection (Caly et al., 2012; Jans et al., 2019).

In another research article entitled, Conservation of Importin α Function in Apicomplexans: Ivermectin and GW5074 Target Plasmodium falciparum Importin α and Inhibit Parasite Growth in Culture we find a similar conclusion:

Close similarities were evident, with all three showing high-affinity binding to modular nuclear localisation signals (NLSs) from apicomplexans as well as Simian virus SV40 large tumour antigen (T-ag). PfIMPα and TgIMPα were also capable of binding to mammalian IMPβ1 (MmIMPβ1) with high affinity; strikingly, NLS binding by PfIMPα and TgIMPα could be inhibited by the mammalian IMPα targeting small molecules ivermectin and GW5074 through direct binding to PfIMPα and TgIMPα to perturb the α-helical structure.

In yet another research study entitled, An Ivermectin – Atorvastatin combination impairs nuclear transport inhibiting dengue infection in vitro and in vivo we have further proof that ivermectin can eradicate SV40:

To confirm the effect of IVM, Huh7 cells were transfected with Simian Virus 40 (SV40) 118 nuclear localization sequence (NLS) tagged to four green fluorescent proteins 119 (SV40-x4GFP NLS). While treatment with 12.5 ng IVM during 12 h caused a Journal Pre-proof 5 120 significant increase in the cytoplasmic GFP fluorescence (Figure 1B), in cells treated 121 with the vehicle dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO), the GFP label was predominantly 122 nuclear (Figure 1B), suggesting that 12.5 ng of IVM for 12 h can inhibit Imp α/β1- 123 dependent nuclear transport.

The research paper went on to further reinforce the point from today’s earlier article that ivermectin not only cures SV40 and associated turbo cancers, but, also, Dengue…

It is really looking more and more like all of these diseases and associated adverse events are all easily treatable by a single inexpensive repurposed drug, the very drug that would have instantly cured PSYOP-19 (and the seasonal flu) while concurrently slashing global cancer rates; or precisely why all of the captured agencies like the FDA and organizations like the CDC and WHO viciously went after the Nobel prize winning wonder drug ivermectin; to wit:

Figure 1. Ivermectin blocks the nuclear import of the NS3 protein from DENV. 500 (A) Transmission Immunoelectron Microscopy (TIM) of Huh7 cells mock-infected or 501 infected with DENV-2 at 12 hpi. The red arrows point to the positive colloidal gold 502 mark for NS3. Ne: nuclear envelope, N: nucleus, Re: endoplasmic reticulum, Cy: 503 cytoplasm, and M: mitochondria. Please see also Figure S1. (B) Confocal 504 microscopy images of cells transfected with SV40-x4GFP NLS, (C) infected with 505 DENV at an MOI of 10, or (D) transfected with the plasmid encoding the NS2B3 506 protein of DENV in the presence of DMSO or 12.5 ng IVM.

Ivermectin truly is the Kryptonite to the One World Government’s democidal depopulation program.

And the very best approach to addressing all of this “vaccine” damage, not limited to turbo cancers, may be the following treatment approach:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

