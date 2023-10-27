This Substack has previously covered the psychotic GMO experiments of One World Government puppet Bill Gates…

And “vaccine" by frankenmosquito:

HORROR SHOW: Genetically modified mosquitoes vaccinate a human 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · September 28, 2022 Since the One World Government’s “vaccine” con is essentially up, with bivalent DEATHVAX™ uptake currently at around 1.5%, the technocommunist sociopaths have realized that the best way to continue their eugenics program is by stealth. Enter the genetically modified mosquito which has been expressly created to more effectively genetically modify humans; … Read full story

According to a recent Yahoo! News article entitled, Rare case of mosquito-borne dengue diagnosed in Pasadena we have yet another potentially freakish case of a Gain of Function disease:

A case of locally acquired dengue, a virus transmitted by mosquitoes, was detected in Pasadena on Friday, according to the Pasadena Public Health Department. The instance is "extremely rare," officials said, with the afflicted person being the first known case in California among someone who had not recently traveled.

Could there have been a Bill Gates trillion frankenmosquito release in California like he does in Florida?

The article goes on to quote yet another “expert” in Trust the Science:

In a statement, Pasadena epidemiologist Dr. Matthew Feaster said public health officials have been monitoring for mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue. "Our work so far, in partnership with the Vector Control District, gives us confidence that this was likely an isolated incident and that there is very low risk of additional dengue exposure in Pasadena," Feaster said.

Let us give the benefit of the doubt to the “experts,” and consider this a one off case.

Yet what is especially peculiar is not just that Bill Gates is involved in genetically modifying these blood sucking insects just like he is involved in PSYOP-19 and all things “pandemics,” but that just like an inexpensive repurposed drug in ivermectin cures both “viral” and “vaccine” damage alike, it also cures mosquito-borne diseases.

A research study entitled, Repurposing Ivermectin as an Anti-dengue Drug concluded the following:

The authors found that, in both trials, time to DENV NS1 antigen clearance was significantly shorter in patients who received doses for 3 days with ivermectin compared with placebo.

Another research study entitled, Antivirus effectiveness of ivermectin on dengue virus type 2 in Aedes albopictus similarly concluded:

Ivermectin can directly or indirectly inhibit DENV-2 multiplication in Aedes albopictus. Moreover, the actual concentration for application in zooprophylaxis needs to be confirmed in the further field trials.

It’s almost as if wherever Bill Gates shows up, so too does ivermectin in a kind of garlic to vampire type relationship; in other words, ivermectin is like Kryptonite to these “Safe and Effective” technocrat eugenicists. And all of their mendacious promises of a cancer cure derived from Modified mRNA technology that is itself deliberately carcinogenic is especially ironic given that the real cure has been available all along, in plain sight.

Do NOT comply.

