The Chairman and CEO of Pfizer is a sociopathic serial killer. Albert Bourla is nothing more than an asset of the Intelligence Industrial Complex whose DoD and Pentagon nodes happen to “coincidentally” own the slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” patents.

Perfectly coinciding with the rollout of the Modified mRNA poisons is the unprecedented turbo cancer epidemic that this Substack has been diligently exposing…

Irrefutable ‘follow-the-money’ proof:

BigPharma’s last remaining cash cow is cancer, so it comes as little surprise that Pfizer’s deranged CEO is celebrating this deadly turbo cancer VAIDS outbreak as the perfect opportunity to kill off the remaining genetically modified humans while extracting ever more profits off their tragic bio-suicide miseries; to wit:

Some additional color:

In other words, the more DEATHVAX™ servings one subjects themselves to, the greater the immune system destruction (i.e. VAIDS), the greater the chances of developing a plethora of adverse events, not limited to turbo cancers:

What is most horrifying is that the turbo cancer trend will only become worse over time, and Bourla knows this with 100% certainty: the Modified mRNA platform could never get past animal trials due to its lethality; the suppression of the p53 protein which protects against cancers along with the highly carcinogenic SV40 sequence deliberately added to these deadly “vaccines” all but guarantees turbo cancer outcomes in the “vaccinated,” assuming all of the other adverse reactions do not kill the subject beforehand.

What longtime readers of this Substack appreciate is that the holy grail cancer cure may very well be readily available, and does not require exceptionally dangerous and extremely expensive oncology procedures that do not work.

The synergistic repurposed drug approach may very well be the best possible means of surviving this BigPharma "Oncology Is Our New Covid" eugenics followup scheme:

New & Improved Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 25mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) https://www.soothingsolutionscbd.com/product/3500mg-full-spectrum-cbd-tincture/ (Please use code 2SGPET for 10% off on this full spectrum CBD oil.)

Fenbendazole (300mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 450mg

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

Removing sugars and carbohydrates from one’s diet is crucial during this protocol.

And if for whatever reason there is still an iota of doubt remaining that the Modified mRNA platform is anything but a technocratic democide program, then here is “vaccine” pusher man puppet and bioterrorist extraordinaire Bill Gates admitting exactly what is being perpetrated:

"We just need to mess around [and murder you while extracting whatever wealth you may have left in the process]."

And if we didn’t kill you the first time around with the slow kill bioweapon “vaccines,” then we’ll finish the job off with the add-on Modified mRNA oncology “vaccines,” and if that doesn’t work, then we will destroy the food supply while rationing bug gruel and tumorigenic synthetic meat as we slow starve you:

It is always the same cadre of murderous globopedo frontmen promoting their Great Reset hell on earth schemes…

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline