This Substack has been exposing the DEATHVAX™-induced turbo cancer and all cause mortality surges for well over a year:

The latest testimony comes courtesy of Dr. Makis, who explained that young people in their 20s, 30s, and 40s are developing aggressive turbo cancers:

The youngest case that I've reported was a twelve-year-old boy who had one Moderna vaccine. Four months later, he developed stage 4 brain cancer. And then six months later, he died.

Dr. Makis went on to add not just how unprecedented this parabolic rise in cancers is, but, also, just how rapidly the cellular mutations are occurring as a direct function of the slow kill bioweapon injections:

I've diagnosed probably 20,000 cancer patients in my career. I've never seen cancers behaving like this.

His interview:

Dr. Makis has also recently posted on X extremely troubling information:

This is an especially interesting post given that X (aka Twitter) did an erroneous “fact check” because readers of this Substack know full well that PSYOP-MUSK is nothing more than a Deep State puppet:

Given that we have irrefutable data (e.g. cancer treatment expenditures post “vaccine” rollout, life insurance actuaries payouts, etc.) that turbo cancers are all too real, yes the X “context” is exceedingly helpful in appreciating that the X Everything App is a social credit score digital gulag in the making. And PSYOP-MUSK, who was extremely pro “vaccine" will soon reverse course on this “fact checking” and be forced to admit that turbo cancers are here to stay, and will only become worse. Far, far worse.

Dr. Makis also recently posted on 20 horrifying turbo cancer case studies:

Readers of this Substack are aware that inexpensive repurposed wonder drugs may serve as prophylaxis, and even cure these turbo cancers:

It is impossible for anyone in possession of the facts to deny what was perpetrated against humanity in the name of “Trust the Science” and “Safe and Effective.”

Anecdotally, a dear friend of yours truly developed turbo liver cancer shortly after his 3rd Pfizer injection; he was diagnosed with a “rare” stage 3 cancer. Chemo did nothing whatsoever. He made the connections, and admitted that the “vaccines” caused his condition. Thankfully, he is now administering alternative and repurposed treatments, and this Substack will provide updates in the coming months.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

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