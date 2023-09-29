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Patriot Karen Cottey
Sep 29, 2023

President Donald Trump has been telling us since his candidacy for president in 2016 (seems like it’s been so long ago), “These people are very, very bad people, who are trying to destroy our democracy. The Human Trafficking is a big problem, like never before...” Biden, Bush’s, Clinton’s, Obama, John Kerry and daughter, Mitt Romney, Oprah Winfrey, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci etc., are all members of The World Economic Forum. Their goal is to depopulate (Genocide), inject all humans with Nanotubes of Graphene Oxide, SARS, HIV, MRNA Genetically Modified Cells, Create a Third Strand of DNA 🧬 infect the masses and microchip all humans then use Bill Gates patented “Digital Monetary System” #WO2020060606 (666=Mark of The Beast). These Satanic cult members need to give us clues about their Satanic deprivations so if we choose to take the Jabs with the microchips then we will not enter into The Kingdom of Heaven. The Bible warned us about this 2000 years ago Revelation and other Biblical Scriptures are now happening during our lifetime.

Please don’t take their Kill Shots! They have been planning this for decades

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kate
Sep 29, 2023

I remember a man named Art Bell who had a talk show on AM radio way back in the late 80's or early 90's when I started listening to him, due to working night shift and not much else to do, a lot of his guests were people who spoke about all this sort of thing, some as I recall spoke of pandemics and what all kinds of evil was planned for people. I recall also him talking about scientists and doctors that were being murdered, people who knew too much about this sort of thing, who would be killed or they were made to look like suicides. It was as if they were getting ready to pull this off and in order to do that they needed players, people who would go along with their schemes. I guess the ones they murdered would not go along with them, so they offed them. You can still find his old recordings on the net,(Art Bell) He is passed away. This stuff is real, I remembered all that when the pandemic was declared and then the jabs were introduced. I told my family members about this and they laughed at me. One of them just had all kinds of cancerous things taken out of his body, I think he lost his spleen and other things, my sister had cancer removed from her throat and lungs, they say they will heal and be alright, but I don't think so. The other two have heart problems now. Still i'm just the nut-job.

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