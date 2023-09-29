Oncologist: "I've Never Seen Cancers Behaving Like This"
This Substack has been exposing the DEATHVAX™-induced turbo cancer and all cause mortality surges for well over a year:
The latest testimony comes courtesy of Dr. Makis, who explained that young people in their 20s, 30s, and 40s are developing aggressive turbo cancers:
The youngest case that I've reported was a twelve-year-old boy who had one Moderna vaccine. Four months later, he developed stage 4 brain cancer. And then six months later, he died.
Dr. Makis went on to add not just how unprecedented this parabolic rise in cancers is, but, also, just how rapidly the cellular mutations are occurring as a direct function of the slow kill bioweapon injections:
I've diagnosed probably 20,000 cancer patients in my career. I've never seen cancers behaving like this.
His interview:
Dr. Makis has also recently posted on X extremely troubling information:
This is an especially interesting post given that X (aka Twitter) did an erroneous “fact check” because readers of this Substack know full well that PSYOP-MUSK is nothing more than a Deep State puppet:
Given that we have irrefutable data (e.g. cancer treatment expenditures post “vaccine” rollout, life insurance actuaries payouts, etc.) that turbo cancers are all too real, yes the X “context” is exceedingly helpful in appreciating that the X Everything App is a social credit score digital gulag in the making. And PSYOP-MUSK, who was extremely pro “vaccine" will soon reverse course on this “fact checking” and be forced to admit that turbo cancers are here to stay, and will only become worse. Far, far worse.
Dr. Makis also recently posted on 20 horrifying turbo cancer case studies:
Readers of this Substack are aware that inexpensive repurposed wonder drugs may serve as prophylaxis, and even cure these turbo cancers:
It is impossible for anyone in possession of the facts to deny what was perpetrated against humanity in the name of “Trust the Science” and “Safe and Effective.”
Anecdotally, a dear friend of yours truly developed turbo liver cancer shortly after his 3rd Pfizer injection; he was diagnosed with a “rare” stage 3 cancer. Chemo did nothing whatsoever. He made the connections, and admitted that the “vaccines” caused his condition. Thankfully, he is now administering alternative and repurposed treatments, and this Substack will provide updates in the coming months.
They want you dead.
Do NOT comply.
President Donald Trump has been telling us since his candidacy for president in 2016 (seems like it’s been so long ago), “These people are very, very bad people, who are trying to destroy our democracy. The Human Trafficking is a big problem, like never before...” Biden, Bush’s, Clinton’s, Obama, John Kerry and daughter, Mitt Romney, Oprah Winfrey, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci etc., are all members of The World Economic Forum. Their goal is to depopulate (Genocide), inject all humans with Nanotubes of Graphene Oxide, SARS, HIV, MRNA Genetically Modified Cells, Create a Third Strand of DNA 🧬 infect the masses and microchip all humans then use Bill Gates patented “Digital Monetary System” #WO2020060606 (666=Mark of The Beast). These Satanic cult members need to give us clues about their Satanic deprivations so if we choose to take the Jabs with the microchips then we will not enter into The Kingdom of Heaven. The Bible warned us about this 2000 years ago Revelation and other Biblical Scriptures are now happening during our lifetime.
Please don’t take their Kill Shots! They have been planning this for decades
I remember a man named Art Bell who had a talk show on AM radio way back in the late 80's or early 90's when I started listening to him, due to working night shift and not much else to do, a lot of his guests were people who spoke about all this sort of thing, some as I recall spoke of pandemics and what all kinds of evil was planned for people. I recall also him talking about scientists and doctors that were being murdered, people who knew too much about this sort of thing, who would be killed or they were made to look like suicides. It was as if they were getting ready to pull this off and in order to do that they needed players, people who would go along with their schemes. I guess the ones they murdered would not go along with them, so they offed them. You can still find his old recordings on the net,(Art Bell) He is passed away. This stuff is real, I remembered all that when the pandemic was declared and then the jabs were introduced. I told my family members about this and they laughed at me. One of them just had all kinds of cancerous things taken out of his body, I think he lost his spleen and other things, my sister had cancer removed from her throat and lungs, they say they will heal and be alright, but I don't think so. The other two have heart problems now. Still i'm just the nut-job.