This Substack has been diligently tracking the grim post slow kill bioweapon rollout trends:

Let us now review the latest data, and what the implications will be:

How the scam works:

The charts from the above reveal the Center for Disease Crime’s (CDC) weak sleight of hand:

Unrelenting DEATHVAX™-induced death and disease eclipses any “pandemic” trends, and we have only just begun:

All of this is mirrored in the horrifying and surging (turbo) cancer data:

The charts from the above:

The trend is quite literally your mortal enemy.

And we have all been hearing of how the vaccinated genetically modified subjects sre looking sickly, drained of their life force, with signs of impaired cognition and perpetual states of lethargy (i.e. prion-based diseases and hyper-inflammation, or VAIDS):

The “vaccinated” are degrading; in other words, the SP 2 (“vaccine” spike protein) is attacking the epidermis, and depleting collagen stores. This is absolutely shocking: it is like a slow-motion zombie transformation.

Expect to see a surge in the once rarer diseases like Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (EDS) and the like, to go along with turbo cancers, blood clots, prion-based diseases, etc.

Tying all of this together is a most troubling article in The Mirror UK entitled, Experts issue urgent 'death' warning to anyone who has had Covid in the last two years

Following the UK's mass vaccine rollout, many Brits have a level of protection against the virus but now scientists in the US warn that those who have had the virus are at a higher risk of dying than those who have not. The new study, published in Nature Medicine, discovered that as far as two years after infection people who were hospitalised with the virus have a greater chance of death.

In other words, those that received their “vaccines” and tested positive for “COVID” (i.e. VAIDS) are at higher risk of dying than the refuseniks.

The article continues its coverup:

For patients who weren’t hospitalised by the killer virus, it takes just six months for the risk of death to no longer be significant, it added. But this doesn't mean they are spared some pretty nasty side effects. They could still be at risk of over 20 medical conditions such as cardiovascular issues and blood clotting trouble, diabetes, gastrointestinal problems and kidney disorders.

A “killer virus” with an IFR (infection fatality rate) identical to the seasonal flu is now being blamed for all of the “vaccine” side effects.

The study comes as a new Covid variant is causes an increase in cases. BA2.86 is a new strain of Omicron, and comes shortly after the EG5.1, or 'Eris' variant. Eris currently accounts for around 15 per cent of all cases in the UK, according to UK Health Security data. Between August 6 and August 12, 6,289 people had a confirmed positive test result in England.

That “increase” in cases was previously exposed:

These various One World Government assets are simply goosing the numbers with fraudulent PCR testing, and inane excuses:

This shows an increase of 17.4 per cent compared to the previous seven days. Experts have suggested this sudden surge in cases could be because of poor weather in July prompting people to gather indoors without ventilation to keep them safe.

Of course, blaming everything on PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE is the ultimate gaslighting, and conflating weather with “pandemics” is just too easy now, especially as mortality, turbo cancer, and the whole gamut of other VAIDS symptoms are exploding in plain sight.

The problem that the Globalist Party now faces is The Pull Forward Effect, which means that over time their absurd obfuscations and “Trust the Science” claims all become exceedingly untenable in the face of increasingly irrefutable data; the trends are so bad that even a brainwashed and dumbed down populace will ultimately become incredulous, and possibly even violent.

Do NOT comply.

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