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Global Sovereignty Solutions's avatar
Global Sovereignty Solutions
Sep 7, 2023

Anyone else think this winter is going to be wild? Not for the unvaxxed, but for the other group.

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Sen's Sword's avatar
Sen's Sword
Sep 7, 2023

I'm wondering if I should tell my business partners to not take any more shots... At the same time, I know they're covidians and think I'm the same. I don't really wanna play my hand until I have to... Keeping my cards close while not lying nor volunteering info has been working well so far.

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