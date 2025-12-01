Silicon Valley is run by DARPA and the CIA’s “not-for-profit” venture capital firm In-Q-Tel. The entire tech sector is in essence monetizing the forthcoming AI-driven social credit score system, which will ultimately serve as the digital gulag for humanity.

While there are great benefits and conveniences to the various technological tools, services and social media platforms and that we use daily, the endgame here is a horrifying Intelligence-Industrial Complex-controlled ultra high tech Great Reset dystopia.

And what better means of accelerating this nightmarish NWO globopedo technocratic future then to deploy well meaning, profoundly brainwashed, and seemingly nonthreatening women with far too much money and time on their hands to help accelerate this post-human enslavement program?

This whole modern Deep State scheme of exploiting attractive women dates all the way back to the 1950s, when one the most famous social-political activists and leader of the second-wave feminist movement Gloria Steinem was approached by the CIA to normalize and disseminate this pernicious identity politics ideology in order to destroy the nuclear family and destabilize American society; to wit:

Today, the CIA does not need to directly recruit American women like Steinem, because they are now using advanced social engineering techniques by leveraging political and social issues to indoctrinate their assets from afar, though the CIA does directly train foreign invaders that require more hands-on handling…

…because foreign sleeper cells and feminist women are merely two prongs of this ongoing CIA-run color revolution that is now entering its final phases.

In terms of the ladies, here is one of the many ways they are weaponized:

Beta soy boy feminist men will certainly try to protect and serve alpha butch lesbian feminist women, but this is the more crude boots on the ground XX chromosome cultural front that slots into the whole grimy Atifa and Trantifa Soros-backed domestic terror cells.

The more refined war on humanity resides in Hollywood, Wall Street and Silicon Valley, where arm charm wives of Deep State puppets like Google co-founder Sergey Brin, Jeff Bezos and Apple computer founder Steve Jobs are unwittingly laundering vast sums of money across various virtue signal projects run by the CIA and their various globalist partners-in-crime. And it took the PSYOP-19 scamdemic to further advance this transhumanist philanthropic terrorism:

This is the most jaw-dropping 4 minutes and 21 seconds you will watch this year.



Nicole Shanahan — ex-wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin, former running mate of RFK Jr., and someone who personally signed nine-figure philanthropy checks — just went full whistleblower on the entire Silicon Valley “tech wife mafia” and how they were used.



Her exact words (full clip attached):

“I don’t think many of the tech mafia wives realize… they were used to set the groundwork for what Klaus Schwab calls The Great Reset.

Their money especially was being conscripted through a network of NGO advisors, Hollywood, Davos, and their own companies.

A really small group of people… completely blind to how their groundwork is being used to enable these Great Reset policies.”



Then she turns the knife inward:

“These women find their meaning through philanthropic work. I really believed I was helping Black communities and indigenous communities rise up.

But now the problems have gotten worse. Crime worse. Mental health worse. The whole model is broken.

At the end of the day they always go: ‘But climate change.’

Social justice + climate change — it gets progressive women 100% of the time.”



She even says many now believe the biggest “climate change issues” are actually geoengineering issues.



This isn’t some random podcast bro.



This is a woman who lived in the mansions, sat on the boards, flew private to Davos parties… and is now saying:

“We were the useful idiots.”



Watch the full unedited 4:21 below. Sound on. One sentence broke me:

“My version of success is those communities are actually uplifted. Not just more money pumped into them.”



When someone who used to be the queen of elite progressive philanthropy says the entire system failed — and may have been hijacked for something much darker — the world needs to hear it.



Which part shocked you the most?



Credit: @NicoleShanahan; @conservmillen Source

Full interview:

History certainly rhymes, and while the CIA’s social engineering techniques become increasingly more advanced, at the core their agenda always remains the same: to fully control and extract the life force from society.

It is thanks to people like Nicole Shanahan publicly admitting the truth, and calling out these various psyops for what they really are that allows for a burgeoning Great Awakening to reach critical mass, and that is how the fourth branch of government blob will be defeated: when enough people offer the state total nonviolent noncompliance.

It does not take a majority to prevail... but rather an irate, tireless minority, keen on setting brushfires of freedom in the minds of men [women, and children]. — Samuel Adams

Do NOT comply.

