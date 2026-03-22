The NWO globopedo cabal that has pushed President Trump into a disastrous Iran war is now taking full advantage of the various developing fallouts, starting with soaring energy prices.

The 15 Minute City scheme, which is a critical component of the Great Reset and Agenda 2030, requires another round of lockdowns, with the PSYOP-19 scamdemic being merely the warmup exercise for normalizing the genetically modified tax slaves into eventual full-blown compliance, replete with the AI-driven social credit system doling out CBDC-driven UBI, energy credits, and food rations in the form of bug gruel and tumorigenic synthetic meat.

Which brings us to the latest trial balloon for technocratic dystopia in the form of PSYOP-ENERGY-LOCKDOWNS courtesy of The International Energy Agency (IEA):

THE IEA JUST PUBLISHED AN ENERGY LOCKDOWN PLAYBOOK (LOCKDOWNS 2.0)



The International Energy Agency released a 10-point plan telling governments to restrict driving, ground flights, force remote work, and ban gas cooking. They called it "Sheltering from Oil Shocks." Read that title again.



1/ Alternating driving days based on your license plate number. Odd plates drive Monday. Even plates drive Tuesday. Countries are already implementing this. This is not a suggestion. It is the architecture of a permit system for movement.



2/ Mandatory speed limit reductions on every highway. Not safety. Fuel rationing by another name. You can still drive. Just slower, less often, and only when the government says your plate number qualifies.



3/ Avoid air travel "where alternatives exist." The IEA does not define what qualifies as an alternative. A 12-hour train ride? A video call? The ambiguity is the feature. It lets regulators decide after the fact whether your trip was essential.



4/ Switch from gas cooking to electric. The IEA is now telling you what appliance to use in your own kitchen. The same agency that published "Net Zero by 2050" calling for thermostats capped at 19 degrees and a ban on new gas boilers. This is not new. It is accelerating.



5/ Work from home "where possible." In 2020 they locked down the world and called it public health. In 2026 they are locking down movement and calling it energy security. The template is identical. The excuse changed.



The IEA's own Net Zero roadmap calls for personal behavioral changes modeled on COVID compliance. They said it out loud. "COVID-19 has increased general awareness of how behavioural changes can be effective."



This is not crisis management. This is the beta test for a permanent energy credit system. Restrict supply. Ration access. Digitize compliance. Repeat. Source

The IEA’s own report titled, New IEA report highlights options to ease oil price pressures on consumers in response to Middle East supply disruptions, concluded with the following tyrannical dictates:

Immediate actions to reduce demand: 1. Work from home where possible

Displaces oil use from commuting, particularly where jobs are suitable for remote work. 2. Reduce highway speed limits by at least 10 km/h

Lower speeds reduce fuel use for passenger cars, vans and trucks. 3. Encourage public transport

A shift from private cars to buses and trains can quickly reduce oil demand. 4. Alternate private car access to roads in large cities on different days

Number-plate rotation schemes can reduce congestion and fuel-intensive driving. 5. Increase car sharing and adopt efficient driving practices

Higher car occupancy and eco-driving can lower fuel consumption quickly. 6. Efficient driving for road commercial vehicles and delivery of goods

Better driving practices, vehicle maintenance and load optimisation can cut diesel use. 7. Divert LPG use from transport

Shifting bi-fuel and converted vehicles from LPG to gasoline can preserve LPG for cooking and other essential needs. 8. Avoid air travel where alternative options exist

Reducing business flights can quickly ease pressure on jet fuel markets. 9. Where possible, switch to other modern cooking solutions

Encouraging electric cooking and other modern options can reduce reliance on LPG. 10. Leverage flexibility with petrochemical feedstocks and implement short-term efficiency and maintenance measures

Industry can help free up LPG for essential uses while reducing oil consumption through quick operational improvements.

The IEA is nothing more than yet another PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE peddling eugenics node of the globalist death cult, closely coordinating with the likes of the UN, WEF, CFR, The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), various “nonprofits,” and is ultimately beholden to the Intelligence-Industrial Complex.

But “alternating license plat restrictions” that prevent the slaves from driving on certain roads on designated days, and reducing speed limits everywhere is just the start.

Of course, the profligate conjuring of fiat out of thin air by the central planning politburo under the cover of scamdemics and other manufactured “emergencies” is always par for the course:

Just in 2020 and 2021, the Fed's balance sheet grew from $4 trillion to nearly $9 trillion, which is a staggeringly egregious crime against We the People in totally plain sight, with the average American completely oblivious to exactly why they are struggling so badly with runaway inflation.

As the purchasing power of fiat is decimated in real time by unrelenting money creation, energy and food prices inexorably rise, with the social engineering sin of taxation further eroding freedom, which are critical components of the “you will own nothing and be happy” technocommist hell on earth that must also leverage PSYOP-FAMINE to fully enslave humanity; to wit:

NOBODY IS TELLING YOU HOW FUCKED THE FARMERS ARE IN AMERICA RIGHT NOW.



NOBODY IS TELLING YOU HOW FUCKED THE FARMERS ARE IN AMERICA RIGHT NOW.



The Agriculture Secretary just confirmed it publicly.



1 in 4 American farmers has NO fertilizer secured for spring planting.



No fertilizer. No crops. No food.



Farm bankruptcies are up 46% in 2025.



160,000 farms closed since 2017.



Less than half of all farmers will even turn a profit this year.



They're not struggling. They're being wiped out.



And the media is busy covering everything else. Source

The wiping out of farmers both in American and in the EU is a longstanding project that goes hand-in-hand with the replacement migration project of importing savages that are completely incompatible with Western values.

And here is just another example of how the various psyops flow in and out of each other:

Farmer: “The Government has offered us a scheme…we get paid for not supplying food for 3 years”



Kerry: “We must cut down on farming due to climate change or people will starve…”



Schwab: “You’ll own nothing and be happy”



Gates: “How do we get rid of all of the poor people” Source

Which brings us to the latest scamdemic operation in PSYOP-MENINGITIS, because another round of gain-of-function lockdowns and never-ending “vaccines” will help accelerate inflation, depopulation through never-ending jabs, and famine en route to the transhumanist endgame:

The Mockingbird MSM have now been fully activated to instill maximum fear:

The BBC was out in full force with a panic-mongering article titled, Five questions that still need answering about the meningitis outbreak, that is now tenderizing the weak minds of those that still fall for such things:

This week has shown how utterly devastating and shocking meningitis can be. One day you can be incredibly fit and healthy with the world at your feet. Twenty-four hours later you can be in intensive care as bacteria invade the lining of your brain and poison your blood. Bacterial meningitis has become rare in the UK, but occasionally there are small clusters reported.

Of course, they must always peddle the ‘$afe and Effective’ DEATHVAX™:

Should all teenagers be given the vaccine? This has been in the minds of parents up and down the country. Health Secretary Wes Streeting has asked the government’s vaccine advisors to look again at the evidence. There has never been an argument about whether the vaccine works - it does - it is about whether it is considered cost effective and a good use of NHS money. It is a mathematical calculation that feels cold and distant from the pain felt by families devastated by meningitis. The meningitis B (MenB) vaccine is expensive - around £220 if you pay for it privately. When the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation looked at the evidence over a decade ago it concluded the MenB vaccine was cost effective in the most at risk group - babies and toddlers - but not in teenagers and young adults. Will anything change in this review? That will ultimately come down to whether the maths has shifted and whether something about the unprecedented nature of this wave in cases alters the calculations.

As the bioterrorists prepare to roll out more deadly vaccines, they are already hard at work in the meantime poisoning anyone they possibly can:

Straight from the UK government:

To take any of these BigPharma drugs is to participate in a kind of mass ritual cult bio-suicide, so prescribing drugs like Flouroquinalone or even common SSRI’s simply reinforces the societal brainwashing with chemicals and “vaccines” that induce certain democide behaviors that the state prefers.

Also, we know that vaccines cause severe brain damage…

…and that the brain damaged are far easier to control, and, ultimately, peacefully cull.

Now let us circle back to the ever-expanding and always evolving psyop ecosystem contained within the broader perennial Global Crisis:

Because all of these intertwined psyops really do flow into and out of each other.

Do NOT comply.

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