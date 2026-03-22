2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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2nd Smartest Guy in the World
7h

PS the vaccines always cause the diseases they purport to inoculate against:

"There were 722 cases of meningitis reported after vaccination in the United States, from 1990 to 2010. The onset of meningitis was within 6 weeks after vaccination in 415 cases (57.5%), and within 2 weeks in 327(45.2%)

https://www.neurology.org/doi/10.1212/WNL.78.1_supplement.P03.243

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Joni
6h

I didn’t comply with the covid restrictions and I won’t now! It’s amazing that half of society has chosen to quit using their brains, have no common sense and will do whatever they are told by these lunatics! Europe is off the rails and may accept this crap again. Ignorant liberals will jump on the bandwagon like they did during covid because they loved attacking others who knew better!! Bring it on!! They didn’t intimidate the majority of us and won’t now!

Shame on everyone who hasn’t supported our farmers directly!! So many communities are bringing farmers markets to local areas that make it convenient to shop. We buy most of our foods directly from farmers! We also grow some of our own where it’s easy to do so like baby greens, lettuces, peppers, tomatoes, etc. I read some stupid comments from people in a post yesterday that complained of the prices at farmers markets.

Now with the AI data centers taking prime land in the majority of farming states due to greedy and uninformed elected officials, it won’t be long that the majority of farm land will be gone. Our state is already number five in the country and most people didn’t even know until recently to fight these when it comes to taking prime farmland! We need to restore tar and feathering of these local officials who are willing to destroy our food systems for AI that isn’t going to help humanity, but destroy it! Few jobs, destruction of our water resources and waterways, skyrocketing utility costs, etc. How ignorant can people be!!! Our EPA is even considering reducing water quality after spending billions of dollars cleaning up our lakes and rivers. You can’t fix greedy, ignorant people!! People need to organize now to protect our natural resources to stop this! One local city near us already has 7 data centers and their city council hasn’t adopted any measures to protect their water reservoir that serves their residents and multiple communities with contracts. Although they are reusing prior business locations they have not considered the huge draw down on their drinking water and the contamination of the waterways! You can kiss the lakes and rivers used for tourist attractions goodbye! Who wants to swim in toxic water!

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