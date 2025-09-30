And just like that the MAHA movement implodes on itself and totally negates today’s earlier winning…

…by unleashing ever more deadly Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” on the American people with a classic bait-and-switch of cheaper drug prices for the very adverse events that these depopulation injections have already wreaked on society as a whole.

This quid pro quo BigPharma deal is as ugly and dirty as it gets, and RFK Jr. had a difficult time during today’s most unfortunate press conference containing his disgust as Pfizer’s criminally deranged lizard-man CEO Albert Bourla locked in a deal with President Operation Warp Speed:

We need MASS ARRESTS of these BigPharma CEO’s, not scammy ‘TrumpRx’ deals with them.

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Today, Pfizer announced a “landmark agreement” with the Trump Administration. The press release promised lower drug costs and a revival of U.S. manufacturing. President Donald Trump touted that Pfizer would cut Medicaid drug prices for low-income Americans and sell new medicines at a “most-favored-nation” price — but only in exchange for tariff relief.

In reality, it appears to be a multi-billion dollar effort to entrench Pfizer’s failed gene-transfer platforms for decades to come.

The deal secures a $70 billion commitment to U.S. R&D — a down payment on Pfizer’s next wave of gene-based products:

Cancer “vaccines”

Obesity injections

Expanded vaccine portfolio (flu, RSV, bird flu, more)

Chronic disease biologics in inflammation & immunology

Pfizer itself spelled it out:

“With this agreement in place, Pfizer can fully focus on delivering the next generation of cures… in areas like oncology, obesity, vaccines, and inflammation and immunology.”

This comes after Pfizer’s COVID-19 gene-based products have already been linked to catastrophic injuries, deaths, and disabilities worldwide. Instead of scrutiny, the company is rewarded with protection and growth.

May 6

CEO Albert Bourla called the deal a “win for patients, a win for leadership, and a win for Pfizer.” He’s right about the last part.

By pledging billions in “investment,” Pfizer secured tariff relief, regulatory stability, and political cover to expand its mRNA pipeline — despite the obvious trail of death and destruction its previous and current products left behind.

The message is clear: accountability is off the table, and Pfizer’s genetic empire now stands shielded by the U.S. government itself.

A major loss for patients, a win for leadership, and yet another windfall profit win for Pfizer: talk about paying for your own demise all while enriching your democidal murderers!

Pumping innocent people full of cancer causing “vaccines” only to sell them back more cancer “curing” deadly gene altering “vaccines,” and other stratospherically expensive treatments like chemo that do not even work is beyond depraved. RFK Jr. should have put the kibosh on this warped deal before they ever entered the Oval Office in order to sell this bioterror garbage to the mostly clueless American voter.

And all of this while we have in plain sight the ‘holy grail’ cancer cure that also treats Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, and many of the other “incurable” ailments:

New & Improved Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram — for prophylaxis one 150mg tablet once or twice per week

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day — for prophylaxis one 12mg tablet once or twice per week

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day) — for prophylaxis 2 capsules per day

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

Do NOT comply.

