2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Danilo's avatar
Danilo
5h

Let’s hope so! God willing!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rick Batross's avatar
Rick Batross
4h

NOW WE SHALL SEE how much power Big Pharma +"our" military over us. Before they can be sued they may try a " black flag" dystopian 'hail mary' pass to deceive us all again,possibly even removing our right to sue. We must be wise/be wary/rethink/resist/rise up! Oh yeah,and Do Not Comply!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture