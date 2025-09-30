The wins keep on keeping on, as MAHA is not only setting up to hold BigPharma fully accountable for their depopulation injections…
…but RFK Jr.’s continued “antivaxxer” stance is increasingly critical of this monstrous “$afe and Effective” scam…
…with his latest smackdown being especially encouraging; to wit:
💉📉 RFK Jr. Destroys the ‘Saved Millions of Lives’ vaccine Dogma
RFK Jr. just dismantled the dogma that vaccines alone ended infectious disease and “saved millions of lives.” Data shows mortality plummeted before vaccines, thanks to nutrition, sanitation & infrastructure. Science, not slogans.
Years ago this Substack shared all of this data proving that there is not a single vaccine that prevented any disease whatsoever…
…and now RFK Jr. is citing similar research, which is absolutely devastating to the entire Vaccine-Industrial Complex.
Stay away for any and all vaccines forever.
MAHA is now gathering great momentum, and we are finally racking up the health wins.
Do NOT comply.
Let’s hope so! God willing!
NOW WE SHALL SEE how much power Big Pharma +"our" military over us. Before they can be sued they may try a " black flag" dystopian 'hail mary' pass to deceive us all again,possibly even removing our right to sue. We must be wise/be wary/rethink/resist/rise up! Oh yeah,and Do Not Comply!