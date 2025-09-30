The wins keep on keeping on, as MAHA is not only setting up to hold BigPharma fully accountable for their depopulation injections…

…but RFK Jr.’s continued “antivaxxer” stance is increasingly critical of this monstrous “$afe and Effective” scam…

…with his latest smackdown being especially encouraging; to wit:

💉📉 RFK Jr. Destroys the ‘Saved Millions of Lives’ vaccine Dogma RFK Jr. just dismantled the dogma that vaccines alone ended infectious disease and “saved millions of lives.” Data shows mortality plummeted before vaccines, thanks to nutrition, sanitation & infrastructure. Science, not slogans. Source

Years ago this Substack shared all of this data proving that there is not a single vaccine that prevented any disease whatsoever…

Repost: Revisiting The Major Vaccines 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · May 18, 2022 Let’s table the PSYOP-19 DEATHVAX™ since these experimental gene therapies never made it past animal trials, and for good reason, have no live attenuated or dead Covid virions in them, thus never qualifying as actual “vaccines” proper, and as such were never approved for human use, fraudulent EUA notwithstanding. Read full story

…and now RFK Jr. is citing similar research, which is absolutely devastating to the entire Vaccine-Industrial Complex.

Stay away for any and all vaccines forever.

MAHA is now gathering great momentum, and we are finally racking up the health wins.

Do NOT comply.

