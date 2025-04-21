BigPharma is reeling from the latest episode of Joe Rogan’s podcast featuring thespian outcast Mel Gibson.

It seems that even well informed people like Gibson who were tricked into taking the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines,” thus permanently genetically modifying themselves and experiencing severe adverse events as a result, are finally starting to appreciate the bioterror program that is being foisted on humanity.

Now that we have a DEATHVAX™ induced turbo cancer epidemic that is all but impossible to deny…

…even celebrities like Gibson are starting to appreciate that inexpensive repurposed drugs that actually save lives — unlike the Medical Industrial Complex “treatments” like chemotherapy — are the only real way to cure cancer; to wit:

GIBSON: I’ll tell you a good story… I have three friends; all three of them had stage four cancer. All three of them don’t have cancer right now at all. And they had some serious stuff going on. ROGAN: And what did they take? GIBSON: They took some — what you heard they’d taken— ROGAN: Ivermectin— GIBSON: Ivermectin, and Fenbendazole. ROGAN: Yeah, I’ve been hearing that a lot…

If Rogan and Gibson were reading this Substack for the last several years they would have known about these synergistic miracle compounds long ago, and what may represent the ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving. ( PLEASE CONTACT THE COMPANY DIRECTLY (info@virex.health) TO PURCHASE THIS PRODUCT )

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 2mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X