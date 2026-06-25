Mike Lindell, the American businessman known as the My Pillow Guy, was sued for defamation by the corrupt electronic voting machine technology company Dominion Voting Systems after he began exposing the blatant 2020 presidential election theft which allowed for “Biden” to be installed under cover of the PSYOP-19 scamdemic despite Trump winning in a landslide.

Dominion (now operating as Liberty Vote because theft is “liberty”) brought a bogus lawsuit for an absurd $1.3 billion, originally filed in February 2021, alleging that Lindell knowingly spread false claims about election rigging to boost pillow sales.

Yesterday, on June 24, 2026, the parties filed a stipulation in federal court dismissing all claims "with prejudice," meaning that the this offensive lawfare is permanently closed and cannot be refiled, with Lindell defiantly promising to continue fighting against this criminal scheme to defraud We the People; to wit:

🚨 HUGE: Dominion has DISMISSED their $1.3 BILLION dollar defamation lawsuit against Mike Lindell and MyPillow.



Congratulations, @realMikeLindell!



Follow: @BoLoudon Source

Lindell has released over 800 pages of evidence irrefutably proving that electronic voting theft is all too real, and must be stopped if America is to survive as a nation.

🚨 BREAKING: Dominion Voting Systems has DROPPED its $1.3 BILLION lawsuit against Mike Lindell and MyPillow.



The case was dismissed with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled. Bringing one of the most closely watched election-related lawsuits to an end.



@realMikeLindell says the corporate media has been SILENT.

“How many people have been calling you since yesterday? ... ZERO.”



Lindell called the dismissal a major victory not only for himself, but for MyPillow and its employees, who had been facing a $1.3 billion legal threat for years.



“It’s a great win for MyPillow, my employees, and everybody that’s been through this.”



But Lindell says the fight isn’t over.

“I’m not worried about being vindicated. I want these machines gone. I want paper ballots, hand-counted. I want secure elections for all people.”



To go along with this major victory - Election Crime Bureau has unveiled a HISTORIC EVIDENCE dossier on the 2020 election: 800+ pages 824 findings 2,517 citations. Five years of compiled research, court records, sworn testimony, government documents, and technical forensics.



“Anyone that ever says, ‘There’s no evidence’ ... this is like a library. It’s a historical library with 100% evidence that backs each thing up.”



Decide for yourself: https://lindelltv.com/breaking-news-historical-evidence-drop-against-the-voting-machines/ Source

Lindell’s evidence, with full receipts:

BREAKING NEWS: HISTORIC EVIDENCE DROP AGAINST THE VOTING MACHINES FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

JUNE 24th, 2026



Election Crime Bureau Releases Landmark Evidence Dossier: “The 2020 Election – An Attack Upon U.S. Critical Infrastructure”



The Election Crime Bureau today released a comprehensive, fully cited investigative report, “The 2020 Election – An Attack Upon U.S. Critical Infrastructure,” documenting ten coordinated attack vectors against America’s election infrastructure in the 2020 general election. The report compiles more than 824 distinct findings supported by over 2,517 citations drawn from court records, government documents, sworn testimony, and technical forensics. Full documentation is available at ElectionCrimeBureau.com/Evidence.



“People have been told for years there is ‘no evidence,’” said Patrick Colbeck with Mike Lindell’s Election Crime Bureau. “This report does not ask you to trust us. It asks you to read the evidence, check the citations, and decide for yourself.”



A national‑security framing, not just politics

The report treats U.S. elections as what federal law already says they are: designated critica infrastructure on par with the power grid and financial systems. It concludes that in the jurisdictions that decided the 2020 presidential outcome, the evidentiary backbone of the election—ballot images, logs, tapes, surveillance video, and voter‑history records—was so badly compromised that key outcomes are now “functionally unauditable and therefore unreliable as a matter of national security.” “As this record shows, you cannot call an election ‘secure’ if you cannot reconstruct what the machines did, who changed which ballots, or where hundreds of thousands of ballots came from,” the report states.



Readers can download the full report and its detailed appendices at ElectionCrimeBureau.com/Evidence, where each finding is organized, classified, and backed by primary‑source references Ten distinct attack vectors The report identifies ten interlocking attack vectors through which the 2020 election infrastructure has been manipulated, shielded from scrutiny, or both. 1. Election Record Integrity (Attack Vector 01)

The report catalogs dozens of instances where voter rolls, ballot images, adjudication logs, memory cards, tally tapes, drop‑box videos, and voter‑history records were missing, destroyed, wiped, or never produced in key jurisdictions. It highlights that federal law requires preservation of federal election records for 22 months and documents large‑scale non‑compliance. “Michigan counted 499,850 more ballots than voters. Pennsylvania counted 155,053 more. In Fulton County alone, 22,534 more ballots were counted than voters recorded. Each discrepancy independently exceeds its state’s margin of victory.” 2. Electronic Voting System Integrity (Attack Vector 02)

The report shows that voting systems in multiple states were operated outside their certified configurations, including uncertified software updates, extreme error rates, weak or shared passwords, plaintext encryption keys stored next to votes, and auto‑overwriting logs. “319 classified-severity vulnerabilities. Suppressed for 22 months. Those machines are still certified. They will be used in 2026. The question is not whether they were vulnerable in 2020. The question is whether they are vulnerable today.”



3. Election Results Certification Integrity (Attack Vector 03)

The report details irregularities in certification, including certifications under duress, over unresolved discrepancies, and in some cases contrary to statutory requirements and canvassers’ written objections. “Certification was not a checkpoint — it was a closing mechanism. In every decisive battleground state, officials certified results over missing records, statutory violations, mathematical impossibilities, and canvassers operating under duress. The last institutional brake on a defective election was never applied; it was bypassed, coerced, or falsified out of the way.”



4. Judicial Malfeasance (Attack Vector 04)

The report dissects the “64 cases lost” narrative, separating procedural dismissals, voluntary withdrawals under sanction threats, and a small number of cases that reached limited discovery. “They didn’t need to rig the count. They needed the pre-election challenge to be too early, the post election challenge to be too late, the discovery request to be denied, the forensic sample to be too small, the protocol order to never arrive, and the attorney who kept filing to lose her license. By the time the public was told the courts found no evidence, the courts had made certain they never would.”



5. Information Control (Attack Vector 05)

The document outlines how officials, agencies, and platforms coordinated a unified “most secure election in history” narrative even as internal risk reports (e.g., CISA’s TLP‑AMBER summaries) showed hundreds of critical vulnerabilities and active exploitation. “A federally certified critical-infrastructure system is resilient only if its public so that its courts and its Congress can see and debate its actual performance. When the government classifies the vulnerability data, suppresses the opposition research, censors the witnesses, and designates the questioners as terrorism threats — it has not secured the election. It has secured the narrative.”



6. Financial Influence (Attack Vector 06)

The report describes how targeted private funding streams skewed resources toward select counties and operations, creating asymmetric leverage over how elections were run in key metros. “Treasury OFAC has designated Cartel de los Soles as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist organization. If any dollar attributable to a designated foreign terrorist organization reached U.S. election infrastructure through the unverified online donation channels documented in this report, the legal exposure is not a campaign finance violation. It is material support for terrorism — up to life imprisonment.”



7. Privatized Election Operations (Attack Vector 07)

Investigators show that critical election functions—data handling, network access, even control of Wi‑Fi at central count locations—were handed to private vendors and NGOs, sometimes with foreign linkages. “The voter saw a governmental election. The record shows a private organization deciding whom to hire, where to place the drop boxes, how to process the absentee ballots, who sat in the counting room on Election Night, and which records would later be available for inspection. The public paid for it. The public didn’t run it. The public couldn’t audit it. And the public still can’t see the records.”



8. Seditious Conspiracy / Congress Obstruction (Attack Vector 08)

The report argues that pre‑planned disruption and security failures around January 6 effectively shut down the only remaining constitutional forum for airing election objections and evidence: the joint session of Congress. “They war-gamed a scenario in which Congress could not count the electoral votes. They pre mapped the Capitol. They trained activists to block the National Guard. They excluded credentialed observers from the counting rooms. They destroyed the records afterward. And then they told the country the election was the most secure in history.”



9. Weaponization of Government (Attack Vector 09)

The dossier documents how whistleblowers, attorneys, cyber experts, and local officials who tried to preserve evidence or raise alarms were threatened with sanctions, targeted for prosecution, or stripped of credentials. “The subpoenas were defied. The logs were cleared. The whistleblowers were interrogated. The auditors were threatened. The lawyers were indicted. The clerk who saved the server image was prosecuted. The officials who deleted the files were not. At every level, the power of government was not directed at the question of what happened — it was directed at the people asking it.”



10. Foreign Interference (Attack Vector 10)

The report assembles findings of foreign‑linked access, infrastructure, or influence: foreign IP artifacts on election devices, foreign‑hosted vendor infrastructure, and statutory frameworks that were never invoked despite credible risk. “The machines contained Chinese components. The data center ran on Huawei. The code was maintained in Serbia. The poll-worker files lived on a server in Beijing. The CIA analysts declined to report Chinese interference — in writing, on the record, for political reasons. By every measurable layer of the system, a foreign adversary had access. The only layer that didn’t function was the one designed to detect it.”



Key message for skeptics

This report does not ask you to agree with every conclusion. It asks you to look at the records that were deleted, the logs that are missing, the statutes that were ignored, and the national-security standards that were violated—and to decide whether ‘no evidence’ is an honest description of that record.

As this Substack had previously revealed, voter fraud is just one component of the greater NWO globopedo project to destroy America from within:

Additional evidence:

NEW Dominion report on the STOLEN 2020 Election shows that state-run verification could not confirm a majority of registrants as REAL PEOPLE, with a CONFIRMED foreign FAKE-ID pipeline.



The State of Arizona's 2021 cross-reference of 673,560 registered voters against MVD driver's license data and federal Social Security records could not positively identify 393,017 of them, 58%, as real human beings through either database.



A separate two-decade MVD defect permitted approximately 98,000 voter registrations to be validated without the documentary proof of citizenship required by Arizona law.



In Georgia, Fulton County's registration rate reached 113.8 percent of its citizen voting-age population, a statistical impossibility, while the state as a whole stood at 103.6%.



In Michigan, 333 Wayne County registrants were listed as "active" voters aged 115 or older, and ballots were cast in the names of specific individuals deceased for decades, including Ardis Barnes (died 1968) and Selma Steel (died 1992).



The voter rolls were dressed with "placeholders," ineligible addresses, and untracked status expansions:



Wisconsin's WisVote database contained 569,277 active voter registrations sharing the identical placeholder application date of January 1, 1918, the standard value assigned in many systems when the true registration date is unknown or missing, and 115,252 of those records are credited with casting a ballot in 2020.



Wisconsin also saw a 287 percent surge in voters claiming "indefinitely confined" status, which waives photo-identification requirements, reaching 220,404 voters, of whom 48,554 had no photo ID on file.



Georgia recorded 211,958 voters casting ballots from addresses that are legally ineligible as residences, including commercial warehouses, vacant lots, and UPS Store mailboxes.



In Michigan, an operative employed by a national voter-registration organization delivered 8,000 to 10,000 fraudulent registration forms to the Muskegon City Clerk, exhibiting identical handwriting, nonexistent addresses, and telephone numbers belonging to unrelated parties.



"List-maintenance" controls were demonstrably NOT enforced:



The Wisconsin Elections Commission did not record in WisVote available ineligibility information for persons under court-ordered guardianship prohibited from voting, non-citizens ineligible under state law, or adjudicated incompetent individuals.



Meaning known ineligible records were retained as active on the roll. The Public Interest Legal Foundation identified 25,709 deceased registrants on Michigan’s rolls, more than 23,663 of them dead for five years or more.



Michigan's former Secretary of State estimated that, conservatively, more than 800,000 absentee-ballot applications were mailed to individuals likely not eligible to vote in Michigan.



A foreign-ID pipeline for counterfeit U.S. driver's licenses was publicly confirmed:



The Director of National Intelligence has publicly confirmed that the Chinese government manufactured and imported counterfeit U.S. driver's licenses into the United States in the months before the 2020 election, reportedly for use in absentee-ballot casting by Chinese nationals residing in the country.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection interdicted roughly 20,000 such counterfeit driver's licenses in a single Chicago seizure in the summer of 2020. Because several states permit automated or online voter registration through a driver's license. Source

Of course, the CIA’s USAID was not just instrumental in funding the PSYOP-19 plandemic and associated Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines,” the Ukrainian biolabs, the Cloward-Piven open borders invasion during “Biden’s” reign, the vast drug smuggling networks, and so on and so forth, but this agency was also directly responsible for the 2020 presidential steal:

And speaking of the CIA and USAID, the ultimate Manchurian Candidate Barack Hussein Obama was also directly in on the election fraud:

I’m still trying to process what just happened.



The highest ranking US intelligence official, just released smoking gun docs proving that Obama and his underlings committed treason/sedition.



Meaning Trump was right about everything, the news is fake, and the Deep State is real. Source

The ultimate Manchurian Candidate indeed:

The Obama Deadman’s SSN



This isn’t really about one SSN. It’s about a much deeper phenomenon:



Barack Obama’s entire personal history is a hall of mirrors. Sealed academic records. A literary agent’s bio that listed his birthplace as Kenya (later blamed on a “fact-checking error”).



A birth certificate that took years to release and was immediately challenged by forensic document examiners.



A Social Security number with a Connecticut prefix when he lived in Hawaii. A Selective Service registration card that shows signs of alteration. A mother who somehow traveled to Kenya in the third trimester of pregnancy in 1961—a destination that commercial airlines at the time wouldn’t even allow pregnant women to board for.



Each individual anomaly has an institutional “explanation.” A typo. A clerk’s error. A misunderstanding. But when you stack them all up, you’re looking at a statistical improbability that would make any honest actuary’s head spin.



The Ludwig SSN theory may be factually wrong on the specific number. But the question it’s trying to answer—why is there so much weirdness around this man’s documentation?—remains entirely legitimate.



And what was the CIA’s involvement? And why? Source

And all of these electronic voting machines were continuously “phoning home” to various foreign nations while clueless Americans were casting their votes to ensure that the algorithms were correctly stealing the various elections, while locally these machines were easily rigged by leftist operatives:

New DOMINION report CONFIRMS INTERNET CONECTIVITY. Voting systems were NOT air-gapped like they claimed it to be.



1.) The voting systems also operated outside of certified configurations:



In MI, AZ, GA, CO, PA, and WI, election management systems were deployed with modified executables. uncertified software tools, altered error-rate settings, and post-certification database changes, rendering the EAC certification label meaningless as a security guarantee. Antrim County's EMS was set to a 68.05% ballot error rate, roughly 85,000 times the federal VVSG ceiling of 0.0008%.



2.) Logic & Accuracy Testing Was Structurally Unable to Detect Deviations:



In every major battleground jurisdiction, pre-election L&A testing was performed on substitute machines, after configuration changes, with truncated test decks, or by the vendor inspecting its own equipment. Georgia pushed an uncertified software update to 30,000+ Ballot Marking Devices after testing concluded, voiding every completed accuracy test statewide, with no directive to re-test.



3.) Master Encryption Keys and Credentials Left in Plaintext:



Forensic examination confirmed Dominion stored master cryptographic encryption keys unprotected in plaintext inside the same databases used to store votes, a direct FIPS 140-2 violation confirmed across multiple Georgia counties and in Michigan. Maricopa County's entire EMS operated on a single vendor-installed password, never rotated, for more than two years. Election officials had no independent access to equipment they were legally responsible for.



4.) Voting Systems Were Not Air-Gapped, Internet Connectivity Confirmed:



ESS DS200 tabulators shipped with active Verizon cellular modems configured to transmit results on power-up. Michigan's Dominion contract expressly priced wireless results transmission. Fulton County, PA's EMS server had open VNC/RDP protocols with external routing to foreign IP addresses. A Fulton County, GA absentee ballot processing computer was remotely accessed and had data deleted on October 23, 2020. No criminal referral followed.



5.) Federal Oversight Contradicted Its Own Classified Data:



On the day CISA publicly declared the 2020 election "the most secure in American history," its own classified TLP-AMBER risk summary documented 319 Critical-severity vulnerabilities in election infrastructure with a 47% active exploitation rate. The federal vendor who provided certification oversight, the Center for Internet Security, was simultaneously funded at $27M/year to monitor internet-connected systems officials swore were offline.



Electronic voting systems, ballot-marking devices, optical scanners, election management systems, and tabulation software, were designated critical infrastructure by DHS in January 2017 because adversarial foreign powers had demonstrated both the capability and intent to exploit them.



The 93 documented findings across this attack vector establish that in the jurisdictions that determined the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, those systems were not operated like hardened national-security assets. They were certified against standards that do not require foreign-ownership disclosure, supply-chain provenance review, or independent adversarial assessment.



They were deployed in configurations that no certification body ever evaluated. They were tested with procedures structurally incapable of detecting the deviations that existed. Their credentials were weak, shared, and vendor-controlled, their encryption keys were stored in plaintext next to the votes they were designed to protect, their audit logs were configured to overwrite themselves, and their network isolation, the single structural premise on which every other safeguard depends, was false across every state examined.



Failure to substantively address this attack vector means the United States will conduct future presidential elections on infrastructure that a moderately capable adversary, foreign or domestic, can reach, alter, and exit without leaving a forensically recoverable trace.



KEY INFORMATION:



"Certified on paper. Connected to the internet. Credentials shared. Keys in plaintext. Logs overwriting themselves. Tests run on the wrong machines. In every decisive jurisdiction, the machines that counted the votes were not the machines anyone had examined on networks no one admitted existed, protected by passwords no one had changed. The certification was not a security guarantee, it was a permission slip to stop asking questions."



NATIONAL SECURITY IMPLICATION:



Voting systems operating outside certified parameters, with plaintext credentials, active cellular connectivity, vendor-retained authentication tokens, and remotely exploitable database ports, represent confirmed attack surfaces for any nation-state with access to the vendor supply chain, cellular networks, or the open internet. The perjured denial of connectivity by at least one major voting system vendor is the single most significant barrier to national security assessment of whether exploitation occurred in 2020. Source

Unsurprisingly, the Epstein Network also was in on this e-voting scheme, along with George Soros:

‼️ CRUMBS MAKE BREAD ‼️ FACT: George Soros purchased the Dominion Voting Machines with money laundered through the “Clinton Global Initiative”.



FACT: the Clinton Global Initiative brought these literal rigging machines into US elections in 2014.



👉 Jeffrey Epstein initially funded the Clinton Global Initiative.



this isn’t easy to believe or accept - but if you connect the dots yourself, you’ll see it all. Source

Mike Lindell is not only fighting against this anti-American electronic voting fraud, but he also happens to be leading the Republican primary field for Governor of Minnesota with 27% support as of mid-June 2026, ahead of House Speaker Lisa Demuth (22%) and GOP-endorsed candidate Kendall Qualls (17%). Despite polling in first place, Lindell lost the official Republican Party endorsement at the state convention on May 30, 2026, finishing third behind Qualls and Demuth, but he remains on the ballot for the August 11, 2026 primary.

President Trump must support and endorse Lindell heading into the primary, because Minnesota has been completely overrun by Somali invaders running large-scale multi-billion dollar Medicare and Medicaid scams on behalf of their Democrat handlers, and the only way this ever ends is with an incorruptible American patriot like Lindell.

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