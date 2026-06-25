2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
1h

This is great news. We were all victims of the election rigging, and those Dominion machines were part of it. The lawfare was an attempt to silence and instill fear in those trying to expose it.. I hope Lindell is the next Governor of Minnesota.

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AMK's avatar
AMK
1h

Unfortunately, in lawfare the process IS the punishment.

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