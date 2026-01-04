In an early morning raid yesterday, US forces executed a series of surgical precision strikes with elite special forces teams on the ground capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, transporting him to the US to face criminal charges.

President Trump, without Congressional approval, admitted that his administration committed a coup d'état:

We're going to stay [in Venezuela] until such time as the proper transition can take place.

The official narrative claims that the communist Venezuelan government illegally nationalized American oil company interests, seized American oil, sent drugs, weapons, and violent gang members into the USA.

Trump went so far as to claim that Maduro was a drug kingpin, and then did his usual hard trolling on his Truth Social account:

Secretary of Defense Pet Hegseth chimed in:

[Maduro] effed around and found out.

The corrupt and highly compromised AG Pam Bondi did her requisite X victory lap, even though she performs no actual work other than covering up Epstein child sex trafficking crimes — funny how Maduro has been “arrested,” but not a single Epstein child rapist has been brought to justice under Bondi’s watch — listing a broad range of charges:

The messaging from the Trump administration is deliberately mixed and obfuscatory:

With a Chinese government delegation meeting with Maduro just hours prior to the military operation — Venezuela was not only sending oil to the CCP, but was also surreptitiously exporting vast quantities of gold and silver ahead of a metals-backed BRICS currency launch and possible subsequent dollar devaluation — with the timing of this regime change representing a major flex for Trump.

But on the surface, the main justification remains the oil:

Except that it would take at very least five to ten years to get Venezuelan oil production up and running at full capacity given that for decades there has been systemic corruption, underinvestment, mismanagement, and a decaying infrastructure; in other words:

So, is it really all about the oil, drugs, “machineguns,” and Tren de Aragua crime syndicate, when even the actual unsealed indictment does not make a single reference to these allegations?

U.S. Representative Thomas Massie went on to provide additional context:

The odds for a followup wave of US attacks are quite high:

But is it really all about the oil?

Or is there something far more nefarious and critically important that President Trump is targeting in Venezuela, which serves as an essential node in a host of international conspiracies that directly impact American interests both at home and abroad?

Before we get to that possible answer, we need to frame the CIA’s involvement in the optics of this operation ‘Absolute Resolve:’

There is a lot of CIA disinformation currently tricking the masses:

But why would the CIA now be attempting to socially engineer a positive response to regime change when they have been closely working with the corrupt communist Venezuelan government for years?

Just the black ops money laundering from Venezuelan drugs is a not an insignificant source of funding for the CIA, so did the Trump Administration finally gain control of this rogue and unconstitutional agency?

And is it really just about the oil?

Yours truly replied:

And here we may have the true answer and motivation behind Trump’s operation ‘Absolute Resolve,” because the best revenge for the stolen 2020 election is to dismantle the source of the electronic voting machine fraud; namely, to go after the Venezuelan electronic voter machine network that has been weaponized to not only steal the national election, but all state and local elections that use e-voting as well.

Not only did Trump win three elections in a row, but Maduro never legitimately won any of his, all thanks to "Cartel de los Soles;" to wit:

Second Venezuelan Whistleblower EXPOSES EVERYTHING!



@EmeraldRobinson breaks down a new letter from jailed ex-General Clíver Alcalá Cordones to President Trump. He exposes Venezuela’s “Cartel de los Soles” as the real power brokers, led by siblings Jorge and Delcy Rodríguez—puppet masters pulling strings on Maduro and Diosdado Cabello.



Key revelations show Smartmatic tech rigged Venezuelan elections in unmonitored areas, now allegedly in use in the US.

Jorge’s ties to drug trafficking and election fraud; Delcy’s CIA-backed rise as VP.



Then there’s ties to exporting Tren de Aragua gang to America, fueling crime waves. @PatrickByrne confirms: “Venezuela was the testing ground for cyberwarfare and blackmail.” Byrne admits his post-9/11 CIA ties, calling it an ongoing “insurrection.”This ties into F-18 jets breaching Venezuelan airspace—coincidence? Source

The drug trafficking funds the Smartmatic and cyberwarfare, with the CIA working closely with Maduro and his “Cartel de los Soles” handlers, but it is the Smartmatic electronic voting operation that was directly responsible for stealing the 2020 election from Trump, and he now finally knows this full well.

And speaking of local elections, and the overthrow of America:

Belgrade and Serbia have been known to closely coordinate with Venezuela, and during the 2020 Presidential election many Smartmatic voting machines in swing states were ‘phoning home’ to these foreign nations in order to skew their algorithmically-derived results in favor of “Biden.”

And if this coup d'état in Venezuela is not about oil, drugs and “machineguns,” then perhaps what it is really all about is the dismantling of the election fraud network that the CIA, Mossad, and the radical communist Democrat party are all intimately involved in:

The Left will whine about “regime change” because Trump struck the nerve center of regime installation.



Venezuela has long been an international hub of election fraud—the birthplace and sponsor of election-machine schemes. Smartmatic, founded by Venezuelan Roger Piñate, is just one example.



Piñate was previously indicted by a U.S. federal grand jury in the Southern District of Florida on corruption and money-laundering charges—accused of bribing a senior Philippine election official, Juan Andres Donato Bautista, to secure voting-machine contracts through over-billing, slush funds, and offshore accounts.



Smartmatic sits behind the incarceration of Tina Peters and the persecution of Mike Lindell, Rudy Giuliani, and many others.



This isn’t “regime change.”

It’s cutting off the pipeline of election fraud. @pjcolbeck @RealLindellTV @CondemnedUSA @HelpStopHate @RudyGiuliani @EmeraldRobinson Source

Perhaps there may finally be some 5-D chess being played here after all?

If Congress is in fact captured as a result of electronic voting systems — which it most certainly is — then in this instance the ends do justify the means, and thus any invocation of an unconstitutional regime change operation in Venezuela becomes a much more nuanced and complex argument.

Because how can anyone fully abide by the full scope of the Constitution when so much of the illegitimate Federal government has been infiltrated by America-hating communists, and subverted by unconstitutionally stolen elections?

And exactly when did the CIA and their Democrat party coconspirators commence their plans to destroy America from within with their electronic voting machine scam?

And there we have it: the real reason Trump executed his ‘Absolute Resolve’ operation may have very well been to save America from election fraud, with oil, drugs, criminal syndicates and any other justifications simply being subterfuge.

If that was the true purpose of regime change in Venezuela, then perhaps Trump really is making good on some of his MAGA promises.

Do NOT comply.

