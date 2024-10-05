This Substack receives all kinds of emails on a daily basis, but early this morning what landed in my inbox was especially inspirational and worthy of reposting:

I wanted to share our recent experiences in the hopes that it helps someone else.

Nine months ago my family’s world was turned upside down when one of our closest friends and, effectively, a family member was diagnosed with lymphoma. A large tumor had appeared on her neck and the prognosis was devastating.

The doctors were clear: her chances of survival were slim, and the chemotherapy they offered brought very little hope. It was one of those moments when time seemed to stop, and the weight of it all felt unbearable.

She made a decision that many would find difficult—she chose to reject chemotherapy. It wasn’t a decision made lightly, but after weighing her options, she felt it wasn’t the right path for her. . I remember the feeling of helplessness, the fear of what might come next. But as someone who has spent years studying alternative treatments, I couldn’t stand by and do nothing.

I turned to my research. For years I had been exploring how certain drugs, originally meant for other conditions, could have potential against cancer. I had seen the possibilities, the science behind how these drugs could cut off cancer’s energy supply and potentially help the body fight back. Together, we made a plan. She would take:

24 mg of "Petmectin" (ivermectin") daily,

450 mg of Petdazole” daily, (Fenbendazole)

She would make a drastic change to her diet, removing sugar and replacing it with allulose, while eating mostly meats and vegetables to starve the cancer cells of the glucose they needed to survive.

But here’s the part that breaks my heart the most—she couldn’t tell her oncologist. She feared judgment, or worse, dismissal from care for trying something unconventional. So, we carried on quietly, hoping and praying.

And then, nine months later, something incredible happened. Her oncologist—who had no idea what course of action she had really been on—stood in disbelief as the scans came back. There was no tumor. No sign of cancer. It was as if it had never been there. We were told this wasn’t supposed to happen, that the odds had been so slim. But there it was—proof in front of our eyes that sometimes, hope takes a different path.

We cried that day, all of us. Tears of disbelief, relief, and overwhelming gratitude.