RFK JR:



Fluoride should NOT be in our water. They said it was beneficial for our teeth and that’s a total lie. The evidence against fluoride is overwhelming:



• Profound IQ loss

• Neurological issues like ADHD

• Kidney deterioration

• Liver deterioration

• Hyperthyroidism

• Osteoarthritis

• Hip fractures for women

• Fluorosis in 40-80% of kids



“It makes no sense to have a water supply with fluoride.”



I just redpilled my Mother in Law with this video. She says she has stopped completely drinking tap water.



https://rumble.com/v742nec-rfk-jr-fluoride-should-not-be-in-our-water-supply.html Source

And in a stunning twist which directly subverts RFK Jr. and his burgeoning MAHA movement, the highly compromised criminal AG Pam Bondi, who unsurprisingly was a legal consultant for Pfizer while affiliated with the Fort Lauderdale law firm Panza Maurer & Maynard, ordered her DOJ this summer to appeal a federal court ruling that ordered the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to address the potential health risks of water fluoridation, effectively blocking immediate regulatory action to ban fluoride in drinking water.

Not only is AG Bondi blocking the Epstein files, running cover for BigPharma, but she is also in on the great poisoning of America.

And it really is an overt great poisoning:

And just how deadly is this hydrofluorosilicic acid, which is a highly corrosive and hazardous waste byproduct of the phosphate fertilizer industry that these sociopaths and psychopaths are adding to municipal water?

Or why the continued sodium fluoride poisoning in conjunction with the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” is causing an unprecedented turbo cancer epidemic…

…with even demographics that historically never experienced significant cancer rates now succumbing to this Medical-Industrial Complex cash cow “treatment” scam…

…therefore, it is vital to avoid any and all municipal water given that it is not just fluoride that is added to these government run systems, but, also, other toxic chemicals, various carcinogenic byproducts, with even BigPharma meds like Prozac contaminating water supplies, and to also avoid any and all vaccines.

And to reverse fluoride and vaccine damage, the following ultimate combination therapy may not only be the most comprehensive ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight, but it also heals asthma, prion-based diseases like Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, myocarditis, Lupus, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments, as well as the common cold and seasonal flu:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

