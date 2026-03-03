Robert F. Kennedy Jr. went on the Joe Rogan show and dropped massive truth bombs about the two lifesaving compounds ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine that the Medical-Industrial Complex does not want anyone to ever have access to:

But Americans are finally waking up to the whole depopulation injection scam, and according to a recent article titled, Vaccine Sales Drop Under RFK Jr. and Trump, we are treated to some very good news indeed:

Sales of many vaccines in the United States dropped in 2025, the first year of the second Trump administration. Sales declined for more than a dozen core vaccines, while rising or staying flat for six others, according to an Epoch Times review of regulatory filings and company documents. “I believe what we are seeing is the influence of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s rhetoric and policies,” Richard Hughes IV, who has a master’s degree in public health and is a professorial lecturer at George Washington University Law School, told The Epoch Times in an email, alleging Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has made “ambivalent, misleading, and outright false statements about vaccine science and safety.”

The MAHA movement is no doubt raising awareness, and it is only a matter of time before the whole con is exposed as a deadly fraud to profit from vaccine-induced disease, and yet the HHS still lies:

Hughes, former vice president of public policy at the vaccine manufacturer Moderna, also pointed to how federal vaccine recommendations have been scaled back under Kennedy, including the recent narrowing of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s childhood vaccine schedule. A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), headed by Kennedy, told The Epoch Times via email that vaccine recommendations “are based on the best available gold-standard scientific evidence and public health considerations, not corporate interests.”

Except that this “gold-standard” is pure mendaciousness, because there is not a single vaccine that has a scintilla of scientific evidence showing safety and/or efficacy whatsoever; in fact, not a single vaccine has ever had a quality RCT with placebo control.

Thankfully, the trend is improving, but there are far too many still poisoning themselves with these eugenics injections:

The most troubling trends are those showing increases in vaccine uptake — yes, people are still somehow falling for this scam:

Sales for a handful of vaccines did increase in 2025, including sales for GlaxoSmithKline’s measles, mumps, rubella vaccine, and Merck’s shots against pneumococcal disease and human papillomavirus. GlaxoSmithKline in its report said the jumps were related to measles outbreaks and the CDC replenishing its stockpiles, but that the increases were “more than offset by lower U.S. demand and unfavorable pricing for Hepatitis vaccines.” The jump in pneumococcal disease vaccine sales in the United States was due to increased demand for one of the shots, Capvaxive, which was just made available in late 2024, according to Merck. Caroline Litchfield, Merck’s chief financial officer, told investors in February that the increase for Merck’s human papillomavirus vaccine, known as Gardasil, was “largely due to price,” as sales fell 35 percent internationally.

Of course, the BigPharma-owned Centers for Disease Crimes (CDC) is still disseminating egregious disinformation:

The decline in sales, and possibly in administration, “is just reflecting sort of an overall openness to, on the part of parents and as well as individuals who are receiving vaccines, openness to really question what they’re putting in their bodies,” Hooker, of Children’s Health Defense, told The Epoch Times. “It’s kind of a natural outcrop of what’s happening in HHS with Secretary Kennedy, and the fact that we’re having an open dialogue about vaccine efficacy and vaccine safety. And so, to me, it’s an encouraging sign.” Some experts have expressed concern that when vaccination rates go down, herd immunity, or community protection against a disease or virus, will disappear. The CDC says 95 percent of the population must be vaccinated or have had the disease for herd immunity against a number of diseases, such as measles.

Except that there can never ever be “herd immunity” from any vaccines; to wit:

Injecting innocent subjects with poisons only ultimately poison the innocent subjects.

More proof of blatant “Trust the $cience” fraud:

The sick and twisted irony here is that the HPV vaccine scam was pushed on children with a 75% effectiveness claim at preventing cervical cancer, but as per the studies it showed zero prevention. And to make matters far worse, the HPV vaccines actually induce cancers over time.

From the aforementioned article, perhaps the biggest understatement possibly ever:

“It is often assumed that higher vaccination coverage translates into better health, however it has not been proven that childhood vaccines are safer than the diseases they target,” she said, pointing to a book her organization released in 2025 called “Vaccines and the Diseases They Target” and webpages it has on various diseases and vaccines. Miller, who practices in California, has not reported payments from vaccine companies, and says she does not accept money from pharmaceutical firms.

Actually, higher vaccination coverage equates to shortened lifespans and chronic lifelong diseases; to wit:

Circling back to the ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine scandal:

Because as readers of this Substack have known for many years now, the following treatment approach may not only reverse all kinds of vaccine damage, but may also be the most comprehensive ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight, as well as treat Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments, as well as the common cold and seasonal flu:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

And here is additional information on why Hydroxychloroquine was also added to this protocol as a most viable anticancer compound for maximum synergy:

The Medical-Industrial Complex is desperate for you to ever find out about this disease cure-all protocol as they continue to force their deadly injections on humanity…

Do NOT comply.

