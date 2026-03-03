2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Horst Baer
5h

It should not be too late to erase this vermin by calling in Mr Guillotine, clean and neat.!!!

shibumi
3hEdited

People learn psychological terms and play fast and loose with them. "Projection," "denial," "brainwashed," and so on. Here's the thing: until we're confronted with our own defense mechanisms and see how our brain/body can cause us to react, we really underestimate these things. We. Don't. Have. Control. We think we do, but... not always.

These people who are blinded by the vaxx... their brains have come to the conclusion that's the vaxx is the best way to make them safe. Some can be reached; others... never.

I know someone who is a little fish at Pfi$er. Manages clinical trials. Worked on the CV vaxx and is now back working in oncology. She is vaxx happy. Her dog has had every vaxx possible. So has she. She is sick all the time. ALL. THE. TIME. She just got Type A flu. It sounded horrific. Her conclusion: "I can't imagine how bad it would have been if I wasn't vaxxed."

I also mentioned a contractor working for us who has had the flu twice this year, and his kid is in the hospital. He had another son die a few years ago. Her immediate response? "They must be anti-vaxxers." I simply replied: "People can die for a lot of reasons" and let it go.

Husband and I have not been CV vaxxed and are now healthy anti-vaxxers. I have had chronic allergies but have not had the flu at all in decades; I don't get flu shots. Husband never gets sick. My friend is sick all the time. But... you cannot talk to her. She will die before her time.

