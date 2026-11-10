2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Jane A's avatar
Jane A
3h

This whole world experience is one huge PSYOP !! As Shakespeare once said.. “the whole world is a stage.”

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Scrub-Texas's avatar
Scrub-Texas
2h

Sorta off the subject, so given your numbers of +25 in every Texas county towards blue, coupled with the massive turnout exceeding term elections (the numbers don’t track), AND all the poll propaganda to tell us how we were going to vote; if Abbott (and he will not) doesn’t investigate the Texas elections it proves he was complicit in prior rigged elections for himself (as one of his 2022 rep candidates adamantly indicated and then silence-hmm) - ergo he has no intention of getting caught. All of this above is kabuki theater to keep everyone off guard, psychologically unstable and in chaos for the next Powers To Be planning stage of our demise.

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