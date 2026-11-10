Calley Means is a CIA asset who was set up as a “businessman” and government official. From 2025 to 2026, he was installed as a special government employee and a senior advisor for the United States Department of Health and Human Services, only to “resign” from the Trump administration less than a fortnight before the midterms. His reason for quitting was due to White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles backtracking on the ultra-processed-food definition, stating that, “a corrupt DC bureaucracy that is doing everything possible to protect the status quo.” Susie Wiles ended up also quitting three days after the midterms were allowed to be blatantly stolen.

His CIA handlers recently booked Calley Means on the Joe Rogan show in order to run cover for the Trump administration and RFK Jr. in light of their recent betrayals, not limited to protecting glyphosate use with a Presidential executive order granting special rights to this highly carcinogenic poison, refusing to pull the PSYOP-19 Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines,” and many other deliberate MAHA policy failures:

Calley Means just went on Joe Rogan and blew up at Susie Wiles for destroying MAHA.



“She spent her career taking money from Benjamin Netanyahu.”



“The pharmaceutical industry.”



“The pesticide industry.”



“Trump’s administration has been infiltrated by the very people that he energized voters to say he would get out of DC.”



“Susie Wiles is the most powerful chief of staff in modern American history.”



“She has a couple of deputies.”



“James Blair … long-term political consultant.”



“He’s taken a lot of money from … special interests.”



“The sugar industry.”



“Walker Barrett.”



“Susie’s neighbor in Florida.”



“Junior guy, but extremely powerful.”



“Richard Walters.”



“A kind of mid-level fundraiser.”



“He came from a lobbying firm … that lobbied for pesticides.”



“Lobbied for pharma.”



“These are the most powerful people in the country.”



“Tony Fabrizio.”



“He takes money from Pepsi.”



“He takes money from pharmaceutical companies.”



“He takes money from almost every single industry we’re fighting against right now to this day.”



“Susie’s daughter became a lobbyist.”



“The group Susie’s daughter worked for had almost zero in revenue before the Trump administration.”



“Shot up to $30-ish million a year in revenue.”



“If you’re a special interest and you want to get something done, the secret’s out.”



“You pay Susie’s daughter.”



“And then Susie worked at a firm called Ballard Partners.”



“Ballard Partners has become the highest revenue-generation lobbying firm in history.”



“If you hire Ballard, you get a meeting with Susie.”



“And you can get things done.”



Joe Rogan: “Is this normal?”



Means: “This is how it works for 30 years.”



@calleymeans @joerogan Source

Except that Susie Wiles is also an Intelligence-Industrial asset and BigPharma lobbyist that is still very much part of Trump & Co. As aforementioned, she “resigned” as White House Chief of Staff only to be rehired to head of the 2028 Presidential reelection committee. So while Calley Means was ordered to publicly besmirch Susie Wiles, this is all part of the perversely intricate anti-MAHA psyop.

And here is the actual breakdown of exactly why this Calley Means agent was ordered to go on Joe Rogan and sow confusion ahead of forthcoming political treacheries:

I watched all 138 minutes of Joe Rogan’s interview with @calleymeans. Calley’s logic is as follows (my comments are in parentheses):



1. President Trump and RFK Jr. are heroes, the best people on the planet.



2. They keep getting bamboozled by staffers who know the system better, are secretly working for industry, and are demons.



3. Trump and RFK Jr. are completely unaware of these machinations by staffers (in spite of the fact that the details are in the news every day and activists are explaining to them exactly what is going on).



4. When Trump and RFK Jr. find out after the fact that they have been betrayed they are furious (and then do nothing).



(At no point does Joe Rogan ever ask why these betrayals are not met with firings of the people involved.)



5. Trump and RFK Jr. care deeply about these issues but this pattern just keeps happening because this is a structural problem and there is nothing Trump and RFK Jr. can do so we’ll just have to pass a Constitutional amendment some day to address the problem of lobbyists. (The details of this proposed Constitutional amendment are never described.)



That’s the interview. 2 hours and 18 minutes of this logic over and over again.



Heidi Overton! Plots with the DOJ to get the Supreme Court to take the glyphosate case! Writes the Executive Order to protect Bayer/Monsanto! Trump and RFK Jr. didn’t know! Her punishment? Nominated to be the head of the FDA.



What!???



And that’s how you know the interview is a psyop.



In point of fact, Trump or RFK Jr. could pull the Covid shots tomorrow. Trump or RFK Jr. could have stopped the approval of the Moderna mRNA flu shot or flavored vapes but refused to use their legal authority to do so. Both men know EXACTLY what is happening but they do nothing because THEY are captured by industry.



The Informed Consent Action Network even sent a letter to @SecKennedy back in June listing twenty things he could do with the stroke of a pen (no Congressional approval or committee meetings necessary) to reform the vaccine program to make it safer and none of those reforms have happened.



https://icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/2026-06-30_Letter_Kennedy_Immediate_Vaccine_Reforms.pdf



Meanwhile the White House, HHS, and MAHA tell the base to shut up so that industry can continue to get away with murder and the money will keep rolling in.



I’m sick of the lies. I’m sick of the fact that the government is engaged in iatrogenocide and Calley Means thinks that the problem is soda pop. I’m sick of the endless psyops that keep the killing on schedule and the profits thick. I’m sick of pretenders who have not done the work. I’m sick of fake heroes who refuse to use their power to protect the citizenry.



Listen to the moms. Pull the shots. Shut down these vile agencies. We don’t need a Constitutional amendment. Everything necessary to stop the chronic disease epidemics can be done right now by President Trump and Secretary Kennedy with the powers that they already have. No more excuses. Source

Several years ago this Substack exposed both Calley Means and his younger sister Casey Means as CIA operatives brought in to destroy the burgeoning MAHA movement; to wit:

Which is why this whole recent fake whistleblower con is painfully obvious:

Which brings us to a most astute analysis by Dr. Jack Kruse, who longtime readers of this Substack are well acquainted with; for example:

Dr. Kruse dissects this entire Calley Means psyop to perfection:

The Council of Foreign Relations is the home of American Fabianism and defines centralizing institutions in America. Wiles hired Means when DJT allowed RFK Jr in his tent to protect Big Harma jab empire. Centralization is an voluntary quarantine for minds that fear accountability. My critique of the political theater that the Means twins and Wiles brought to Washington DC highlights the ultimate disillusionment with modern populism. By absorbing alternative movements (like GLP-1A, the DSA or peptides) into the existing debt-and-war apparatus, political figureheads like Wiles & Means can unintentionally, or deliberately, act as Trojan horses for entrenched banking elites who support the Cantillon effects in Big Pharma. People forget Means worked for Mercury Partners where Wiles protected Big Harma as a lobbyist. People also forget the Means twins came to Prominence on Rogans' pod by design of Wiles & DARPA for the jab platform.



Go back and watch my Danny Jones podcast when I took him and his sister apart 3 years ago. I warned you all who they were and who Wiles was.



If both sides of the political aisle ultimately expand the national debt, increase reliance on central banking controls, and involve the state in tech sectors like AI, they effectively fulfill a Fabian blueprint of creeping, centralized technocracy without requiring a violent upheaval. Choosing to outsource your thinking to a system or an AI algo or machine isn't a lack of opportunity; it's a structural refusal to learn, adapt, or build sovereignty.



If someone prefers the comfort of top-down control and the slow leak of wasted time over the rigor of self-custody and personal growth, they are actively bidding their own wealth, both time and money, down to zero. Block the noise, eliminate the friction, and stop attempting to wake up people who are deeply invested in their own financial and intellectual dependency. Source

And there we have it: Calley Means is nothing more than a MAHA saboteur spook whose latest mission objective is to ensure that the entire NWO globopedo, Fabian and Intelligence-Industrial Complex eugenics project remains firmly in place and fully intact. His low-grade blame game simply serves to draw attention away from BigPharma continuing to make windfall profits off their depopulation injection offerings, not limited to the gene altering DEATHVAX™ platform, as their BigFood partners-in-crime continue to serve poison GMO school lunches and deadly processed foods to all of America while BigAgra douses the entire U.S. of A with carcinogenic chemicals at the height of the spike protein and SV40 promotor sequences VAIDS-driven turbo cancer epidemic; in other words, the bioweapon components of the greater peaceful culling program shall proceed unabated, with some of the perpetrators made to appear naïve and blameless.

Making the tax-debt slaves sick, poor and dependent on the very democide system that is trying to kill them is the game here.

Do NOT play their games.

Do NOT comply.

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