It appears that MAHA is being badly subverted by MAGA, with the first signs of serious trouble occurring last year when President Trump announced his scandalous Pfizer quid pro quo…

…and now it is Moderna’s turn, because the FDA remains wholly captured and criminal to this very day despite all of the MAHA appointments and assurances; to wit:

The very same poisonous flu “vaccine” that not only does not prevent transmission or attenuation of symptoms, but actually increases your chances of coming down with the disease that it does not protect against by a whopping 27 percent:

…but it gets worse, because Moderna is now hard at work to make the legacy flu shot far more unsafe and even more ineffective by “upgrading” it to the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” platform that was only allowed to be used by the corrupt FDA under their fraudulent “emergency” use authorization (EUA) scam; in other words, as soon as the government cooks up an “emergency” for some manufactured problem said “emergency” never goes away:

Basically, the FDA is allowing both Pfizer and Moderna to continue waging their democide with depopulation injections that could never ever make it past any animal trials:

All vaccines enhance disease and cause it, with not a single vaccine having a quality RCT with placebo control precisely because the manufacturers, their Intelligence-Industrial Complex handlers, and various coconspirators all know full well that they are deliberately pushing poisons.

A germane MAHA blast from the not-so-distant past provides additional context on the lack of legitimate vaccine testing:

Having been called a liar by Anthony Fauci for saying that "not one of the 72 vaccines mandated for children has ever been safety tested", RFK Jr. sued Fauci.



After a year of stonewalling, Fauci's lawyers admitted that RFK Jr. had been right all along.



"There's no downstream liability, there's no front-end safety testing... and there's no marketing and advertising costs, because the federal government is ordering 78 million school kids to take that vaccine every year."



"What better product could you have? And so there was a gold rush to add all these new vaccines to the schedule... because if you get onto that schedule, it's a billion dollars a year for your company."



"So we got all of these new vaccines, 72 shots, 16 vaccines... And that year, 1989, we saw an explosion in chronic disease in American children... ADHD, sleep disorders, language delays, ASD, autism, Tourette's syndrome, ticks, narcolepsy."



"Autism went from one in 10,000 in my generation... to one in every 34 kids today." Source

Moving along to another category of poison that is also devastating America…

Destroying soybean sales to China wasn’t enough. Epstein files weren’t enough. Kidnapping Maduro wasn’t enough. MTG, Massie... Now Trump puts glyphosate on a pedestal. What did that cost Bayer?

by Meryl Nass

How many votes will each of these inept, idiotic and sometimes criminal maneuvers cost the administration come November? Once upon a time, Donald Trump was expert at reading the room. Those days are gone. He has managed to put virtually every one of his supporting constituencies (except the Zionist imperialists) at odds with his administration. Who is steering the ship of state?

And now this dumb move. Telling the USDA Secretary to help Bayer, while the Farm Bill yields some of the EPA’s authority over pesticides to the USDA Secretary.

I have to say that it sure looks like Trump is trying to throw the midterms. And garner every penny he can in the meantime, at our expense.

I will have to leave it to the lawyers to parse the details of this one, but the protection of Bayer and the granting of some immunity sure look fishy.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2026/02/promoting-the-national-defense-by-ensuring-an-adequate-supply-of-elemental-phosphorus-and-glyphosate-based-herbicides/

It truly boggles the mind that President Trump is now running cover for Bayer and their deadly glyphosate chemical. And Bayer is the parent company for Monsanto, whose sole purpose is to genetically modify the food supply while extracting maximum profits with their suicide seeds and other deranged farm technologies.

It would not be at all surprising if Bayer’s White House backroom bribes were equally as impressive as Pfizer’s and Moderna’s.

At this rate MAGA is going to not only destroy MAHA, but it will surely destroy itself.

Do NOT comply.

