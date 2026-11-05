2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Observer
7h

Excellent round up - thank you.

Things are set up for a possible massive clean up of the corrupt 'politrix' that expanded

with advent, of voting machines/scanners, mail in ballots and non citizen voters.

This is a golden opportunity for a national voting system to have a thorough colonoscopy and massive enema to flush out all the corruption, fraud and theft.

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Mary C's avatar
Mary C
5h

My husband lost his election here in AZ and has been on the horn with all the R leadership in the area crunching data - we agree - given all the possible factors, there's just no way to make it make sense.

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