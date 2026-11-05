There is now irrefutable proof that most of the Democrat “wins” in this year’s midterm elections were in fact due to fraud and theft.
While yesterday’s article focused on demographic changes and voters’ disdain for Trump’s more recent about-face policies…
MAGA IS DEAD: Midterm Elections End In Blue Wave Of Communism
The 2026 U.S midterm elections are looking to be a complete and utter bloodbath for President Trump and his MAGA movement, with voters vehemently renouncing war, inflation, Israel-first or MIGA, egregious crypto looting, profligate insider trading, Epstein pedo crime coverups, and so on an so forth.
…the fact that historically Democrats generally only win due to cheating is implicit and obvious, but now we have undeniable evidence of this.
The statistical improbability of this blue wave of communism is blatant:
ALL 21 STATES. ALL 1,799 COUNTIES. EVERY SINGLE ONE SHIFTED BLUE. You can blame the Iran war. You can blame the economy. But you expect me to believe Republicans were THAT angry that every single state and county shifted blue? And before anyone says it, this isn’t about being unable to accept a loss. I can accept losing. What I can’t do is ignore something that just doesn’t pass the smell test. Sorry, but I have questions. 2020 makes me look at things way differently. Source
Simply impossible:
🚨 NOW: Almost every County in America just casually drifted left.
2,848 counties moved toward Democrats.
Out of 3,109.
Totally normal. Nothing to see here.
6:05 AM · Nov 5, 2026 · 40.2K Views 243 Replies · 1.09K Reposts · 3.49K Likes
Let us start with the Lone Star State, where the turnout eclipses reality and the swings to Democrats in ultra-conservative counties is completely out of the bounds of any reality:
James Talarico got more 'votes' than any Democrat candidate has EVER gotten in Texas history. He got 500,000 more 'votes' than Kamala Harris got two years ago in a Presidential election year. The demographics of Texas have not changed significantly in two years.
You can talk…
12:55 PM · Nov 4, 2026 · 1.46M Views 1.74K Replies · 4.2K Reposts · 18.9K Likes
The magic of electronic voting fraud and ballot stuffing in plain sight:
Chad Steingraber @ChadSteingraber
Somehow, by magic maybe… nearly 2 million new democrat voters showed up in Texas.
JKash 🍊MAGA Queen @JKash000
Where did the additional 1.7 million new Texas voters come from for the 2026 midterms?
12:32 AM · Nov 5, 2026 · 79.7K Views 244 Replies · 2.32K Reposts · 7.85K Likes
There is just no way any of this adds up:
Big Problem With Texas Election Data — Nothing Is Adding Up
thekylebecker.com
Big Problem With Texas Election Data — Nothing Is Adding Up
1:44 AM · Nov 5, 2026 · 93.7K Views 243 Replies · 1.69K Reposts · 5.1K Likes
Smell tests are wholly unnecessary because the whole rotting thing reeks of overt election theft:
🚨Two numbers from Texas that don’t pass the smell test: Gina Hinojosa just got 5.23 million votes for governor. That’s more than any gubernatorial candidate in modern Texas history — higher than Abbott’s 4.66M peak in 2018 and 1.68M more than Beto got in 2022. James Talarico got 5.45 million for Senate. That’s only about 940k short of Trump’s entire 2024 presidential total in Texas… in a midterm. Republican raw votes stayed flat. Democratic votes exploded. Midterm turnout somehow produced presidential-level Democratic numbers. Totally normal. Nothing to see here. Source
Just ponder the fact that Texas remains a red state despite “electing” a communist governor:
JKash 🍊MAGA Queen @JKash000
Now this makes Texas US Congress results look even more fraudulent.
Why would voters choose Republicans for the state races and Democrats for the federal ones?
They wouldn’t.
Carlos Turcios @Carlos__Turcios
🚨TEXAS RESULTS🚨Republicans retained their Texas Senate supermajority despite Democratic victories statewide and in the Texas House. The GOP-controlled Senate could block House legislation and reject Gina Hinojosa’s appointments. Expect legislative gridlock.
@DallasExpress
8:39 PM · Nov 4, 2026 · 43K Views 99 Replies · 1.19K Reposts · 3.75K Likes
“New” voter registrations:
HOLY CR*P 🚨 Official Election Administration and Voting Comprehensive Report buried all the way on page 193 of the document shows Texas processed 2,900,357 new valid voter registrations between 2022-2024 without proof of citizenship Documented proof of citizenship like birth certificate, passport and naturalization papers is not required at the time of voter registration in Texas 56.5% of Texas voter registration were classified as “new valid registrations.” This is extremely suspicious that 55% of Texas voter registrations were “new” Source
And how about the young LGBTQ+ Marxist U.S. Senator from Texas, that miraculously defeated Ken Paxton?
Kentucky Girl @Kentuckygirl1
Texas just elected a man who believes there are 6 genders, has a favorite drag queen, thinks transing kids is a great thing to do, and hates Christianity.
What. The. Fuck?
3:59 AM · Nov 4, 2026 · 668K Views 2.11K Replies · 3.78K Reposts · 36.9K Likes
Yes, this guy “won:”
This makes no sense. Zero.
Zachary Donnini @ZacharyDonnini
Tarrant County, TX Early Vote
80% Reported:
🔴 2024: Donald Trump +6
🔵 2026: James Talarico +21
This 27 point swing towards Talarico is pretty wild. Wow.
5:47 AM · Nov 4, 2026 · 1.03M Views 5.8K Replies · 3.91K Reposts · 21.8K Likes
Mathematically unfeasible.
Not a chance in hell Talarico managed a 26 point swing away from Trump's 2024 Texas victory.
ZERO CHANCE.
Liz Harrington @realLizUSA
I’m sorry, if you believe this, you’re nuts
1:17 PM · Nov 4, 2026 · 46.5K Views 234 Replies · 2.41K Reposts · 9.28K Likes
You can only cheat your way into communism, but as the old saying goes: you may just have to shoot your way out of it:
How did JAMES TALARICO receive almost 1 MILLION more VOTES than Kamala Harris from her vote total from the Texas 2024 Presidential Election?
James Talarico: 5,397,670 to 5,440,114 votes in 2026
Kamala Harris: 4,835,250 votes from 2024
They can't win elections without cheating.
3:51 PM · Nov 4, 2026 · 123K Views 658 Replies · 3.62K Reposts · 7.54K Likes
And it is not just electronic machine theft:
🚨A Texas tipster says that his Grandfather (dead for 16 years) was registered to vote in Humble Texas.
He says Humble, Texas is 5 hours away from where his grandfather lived, and that he never visited or stayed in the city.
12:48 PM · Nov 4, 2026 · 140K Views 353 Replies · 4.97K Reposts · 14.1K Likes
The voting weaponization of the Cloward-Piven migration replacement program was also deployed in this multi-pronged blue wave of communism attack on America:
{OBESE} CHUNGUS @ObeseChungus
GUYS ILLEGALS ARE TOTALLY NOT VOTING THAT'S NOT A THING SHUT UP
12:17 PM · Nov 4, 2026 · 660K Views 446 Replies · 1.5K Reposts · 27.6K Likes
Texas is now in a kind of emergency damage control over this steal:
🚨 BREAKING: Texas State Rep. Brian Harrison IMMEDIATELY calls on Gov. Greg Abbott to call a Special Session while they still have control to strip the governor's emergency powers before Gina Hinojosa (D) assumes office "Without action, Governor Hinojosa will inherit the powers of a DICTATOR." - Ban the governor from suspending or changing state laws - End emergency orders after 30 days unless the Legislature ratifies them - Stop the governor from reissuing orders that expired or that lawmakers rejected - Require emergency orders to be narrowly tailored - Fast-track court challenges to emergency orders "We still have total power in Texas, and we must act like it by using the remaining ten weeks to restore separation of powers and limit the emergency powers that Governor-Elect Hinojosa is set to inherit, which would allow her to destroy liberty in Texas by executive fiat." He says he supports doing this for ANY governor, Republican or Democrat, but this makes it particularly pressing. Honestly — Texas got wiped out. The clock is ticking! Source Texas did not get wiped out, it got robbed: Officer Jimmy Malone @PatrolmanMalone
Ditto.
In order to accept this as a legitimate outcome, you'd have to accept that deep red parts of Texas flipped from very high +R numbers to unbelievably high +D numbers.
In one election cycle. In Texas.
There's only one way this could've happened and it's not legitimate.
4:35 PM · Nov 4, 2026 · 73.7K Views 332 Replies · 2.6K Reposts · 8.7K Likes
And as a totally outrageous button on the Texas midterms debacle where AI-driven voting machines just rigged all blue candidates, even convicted felons that by law may not serve in political positions somehow also got “elected:”
Let me tell you something absolutely BONKERS from last night’s midterms… Democrat Ericka Lomick just “won” Texas House District 93 despite being a convicted felon who suspended her campaign months ago. She pleaded guilty in 2011 to federal charges including mortgage-fraud conspiracy, bank fraud, and money laundering. Her sentence? 63 months in federal prison. On her candidate paperwork, she checked the box claiming she had not been finally convicted of a felony. After her criminal record surfaced in September, she suspended her campaign and stopped running. But Texas election deadlines had already passed, so her name remained on the ballot for both the regular general election and the special election. And voters still elected her by roughly 51–49%. Here’s the kicker: Under Texas law, a final felony conviction generally makes someone ineligible to hold office unless they’ve been pardoned or had their disabilities released. Meaning she can’t actually serve. Her “victory” simply creates a vacancy and triggers yet another special election. A convicted federal fraudster who quit campaigning still got elected to the Texas House. Let that absolutely sink in. Source
Rigged too big indeed:
MJTruthUltra @MJTruthUltra
This is hilariously unbelievable…
Instead of "Too big to rig", it was "Rigged too big". 😁
MJTruthUltra @MJTruthUltra
As of this morning, with still more votes to count in Texas, they want you to believe Gina Hinojosa won the Governor’s race with 5,185,814 votes— nearly 400k more votes than Kamala Harris in the 2024 Presidential Election
It’s so obviously stupid… it’s hilarious. lol https://t.co/NDJhQXF4yC
2:24 PM · Nov 4, 2026 · 114K Views 108 Replies · 1.49K Reposts · 5.42K Likes
In conclusion:
Asia The Mystic🪭 @asiathemystic
I’m a Texan. Lived in Houston majority of my life, and I’m telling you right now..there’s no way this is possible. I can understand a handful of districts swinging, but every single district? For Talarico? Someone who disappeared from the campaign trail for two weeks? They’re …
2:50 PM · Nov 4, 2026 · 506K Views 1.66K Replies · 6.31K Reposts · 21.8K Likes
Moving on to Alaska, which not only experienced the usual e-voting and ballot stuffing scams, but also had the Marxists insolently adding a fake candidate with a similar name to the incumbent Republican:
BREAKING: Alaska is absolute chaos. Democrat Mary Peltola leads Dan Sullivan by only 626 votes—and a SECOND Dan Sullivan was on the ballot! Ranked-choice voting is a total scam. Watch closely!
Source
We will get to the prison and justice part of this entire blue tsunami of crime at the conclusion of this article, but Democrats in Alaska certainly qualify for lengthy sentences:
This should genuinely result in prison time. This is election deception.
5:57 AM · Nov 4, 2026 · 9.85M Views 5.51K Replies · 3.78K Reposts · 44.3K Likes
Sullivan went on the record calling out the cheating scandal:
Sen. Dan Sullivan: “We are witnessing the biggest election cheating scandal in the history of the State of Alaska.”
Source
Virginia was stolen:
Oh!Snap! 📷 🇺🇸 🐾 🐊 @BlueCollie43
VA . . .
5:35 PM · Nov 4, 2026 · 187K Views 450 Replies · 4.55K Reposts · 13.7K Likes
Maine was stolen:
MJTruthUltra @MJTruthUltra
Hello? Arrests please…
🚨 Somali Voting Scheme Caught on Video in Maine: “Translators” Handle Ballots, and literally Marks the Votes for Multiple Somali Voters
• A man in a white jacket is identified as the on-site coordinator. He is stationed in the front hallway, greets…
1:59 AM · Nov 4, 2026 · 22.4K Views 46 Replies · 722 Reposts · 1.04K Likes
Kansas was stolen:
🚨 BREAKING: Six Kansas election races are now headed for close-race audits after Tuesday’s election.
Secretary of State Scott Schwab ordered audits in contests decided by less than 1% of the vote, including Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, and three House …
10:17 PM · Nov 4, 2026 · 43.2K Views 47 Replies · 823 Reposts · 2.2K Likes
There is 0% chance that every single county in Kansas shifted blue. ZERO PERCENT CHANCE
3:20 PM · Nov 4, 2026 · 287K Views 627 Replies · 2.65K Reposts · 10.4K Likes MJTruthUltra @MJTruthUltra
Kansas postal worker stole over 4,400 pieces of mail, including only GOP political mailers
MJTruthUltra @MJTruthUltra
Sec. Markwayne Mullin:
DHS will be “combing through” Nationwide Election Logs to make sure illegal aliens did not vote in the midterms...
All the evidence of election fraud is there.. and Trump/Musk/Space Force I believe put it inplace exactly what was needed to catch them.
I
2:14 AM · Nov 4, 2026 · 45K Views 13 Replies · 515 Reposts · 877 Likes
Oregon was stolen:
Oregon had a net population gain of 36,530 since 2020 - 100% of which are international immigrants.
Yet, in that same time period registered a net gain of 263,459 new "voters."
👀Look:
The first image is a chart of Oregon's net population change since April 2020.
Since …
6:12 AM · Nov 5, 2026 · 37.4K Views 71 Replies · 571 Reposts · 1.47K Likes
Indiana was stolen:
Angela Moore @AngelaHaysMoore
I find it incredibly strange that Indiana voter turnout was greater in a mid-term election than a presidential election year. This never happens.
Indiana's voter turnout in midterm elections has never exceeded that of presidential election years. Ever.
11:42 AM · Nov 4, 2026 · 36.7K Views 165 Replies · 576 Reposts · 2.01K Likes
Pennsylvania was stolen, and the following clip proves that e-voting is the easiest go-to means for election rigging:
🚨 MIDTERM ELECTION FRAUD 🚨 At 8:11am this morning, someone else went IN PERSON to my local polling place and stole my vote. They forged my signature and were able to cast a ballot in my name because we don't ask for VOTER ID. To make matters worse, the ONLY form of verification we apparently ask for in PA is your street address. So did I have to provide my street address? No! They provided it to me. All you have to say is, "yep, that's me." and boom, you get to vote. Why are we still letting this happen in this country!? Get out there and vote, and remember to vote red. The only people that are taking advantage of voter fraud in this way are those that do NOT want legitimate elections. Let's flood the country red and fix this problem once and for all! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 The Democrats might have stolen my one vote but if this message finds you and gets you to go out there and vote RED, we can turn my one vote into thousands!! God bless the USA 🇺🇸 Mid-term elections November 3rd, 2026 Macungie, Pennsylvania District 6 Polling Place: Church of the Good Shepherd Source
New Jersey was stolen:
Back Channel @BackChannelQ
Small local NJ election STOLEN using electronic voting machines with only 43 voters.
The final count was 33 to 10, but the woman who lost called the people that voted because she knew all of them, and they found out that her votes were switched with her opponents by someone on …
6:45 PM · Nov 4, 2026 · 52.8K Views 120 Replies · 3.24K Reposts · 5.63K Likes
The Marxist stronghold of New York, where algorithmic e-voting fraud has been firmly in place for countless elections, was obviously stolen:
Kathy Hochul “won” New York.
12:26 AM · Nov 5, 2026 · 1.51M Views 1.64K Replies · 983 Reposts · 5.78K Likes
Many voting “outages” all across New York allowed for an easy steal:
Chaos in Westchester County, NY, as ballot scanners rejected votes at up to 332 polling sites, potentially impacting around 250,000 ballots.
NY State Board of Elections says it was a late programming update that never made it to most Election Day machines. Why are they updating …
12:09 AM · Nov 4, 2026 · 74.8K Views 110 Replies · 937 Reposts · 1.52K Likes
More miracles more at stealing:
Concetta🇺🇸🇺🇸 @concetta8631
Hochul is as declared the winner at 9:03PM
Explain how exactly did all the votes in Westchester County get counted in 3 mins ??
NYS just cheated again ..
It’s a cesspool..
2:58 AM · Nov 4, 2026 · 56.7K Views 134 Replies · 1.69K Reposts · 6.71K Likes
NYC is doomed:
I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 @ImMeme0
UNREAL: Woman in NYC went to her polling station to vote yesterday, only to be told that she had already cast a ballot.
Because New York doesn’t require voter ID, she verbally confirmed her information, which was already displayed on the voting computer screen anyway. She then …
3:56 PM · Nov 4, 2026 · 184K Views 228 Replies · 3.87K Reposts · 7.9K Likes
The Foreign nation of Washington, D.C. was stolen:
Wall Street Apes @WallStreetApes
WOW 🚨 Special ballots were used for noncitizen voters in DC
“My husband went to vote, and when he went in to vote he saw when he was walking in a lady had a folder, and on the folder it said ‘Noncitizen style ballots”
“Why in the world would there be a folder that says …
8:50 PM · Nov 4, 2026 · 105K Views 232 Replies · 4.71K Reposts · 7.99K Likes
Many other states like Commiefornia were stolen…
🚨 ELECTION ISSUES: 40 states reported problems on Election Day.
Bomb and shooting threats at polling sites in 3 states: Ohio, Michigan, Virginia.
Fake texts sent to voters in 4 states: Georgia, Tennessee, Nebraska, New Jersey.
Ballots ran out in Connecticut, Illinois, Virginia, …
4:38 AM · Nov 4, 2026 · 110K Views 225 Replies · 2.33K Reposts · 3.97K Likes
…but we will conclude with the absolute disaster of a Jihadi Muslim Brotherhood Islamocommunist being installed in Michigan.
Abdul was aided and abetted by the Intelligence-Industrial Complex that mobilized hordes of weaponized invaders:
Abhishek Kumar @Abhishek060722
Michigan results (removing Muslim voters)
Abdul El-Sayed: 34.57% votes
Mike Rogers: 65.43% votes
Mike Rogers would have won Michigan if there were no Muslim voters.
, confirm this.
4:06 PM · Nov 4, 2026 · 2.28M Views 250 Replies · 466 Reposts · 6.2K Likes
This radical anti-American trash:
Michigan elected this guy
5:22 PM · Nov 4, 2026 · 93.9K Views 144 Replies · 1.5K Reposts · 9.3K Likes
The proverbial Trojan Horse:
Notice…
Before the election:
I’m Abdul El-Sayed.
After the election:
I’m Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed.
12:29 PM · Nov 4, 2026 · 691K Views 927 Replies · 3.85K Reposts · 20.6K Likes Libs of TikTok @libsoftiktok
The muslim brotherhood now officially has a representative in the U.S. Senate
Terrifying times
6:29 AM · Nov 4, 2026 · 496K Views 3.07K Replies · 8.45K Reposts · 39.1K Likes
A Soros backed operative:
I've never been more serious than now...
El-Sayed takes Michigan race to become nation's first Muslim senator and somehow Ilhan Omar get reelected to Congress?
On top of that, 9 Somalis are magically elected to the State Senate & House in Minnesota, Oregon and Ohio.
We are …
2:56 PM · Nov 4, 2026 · 95.2K Views 398 Replies · 3.2K Reposts · 8.46K Likes
Abdul has openly called for Sharia law in America:
🇺🇸He fuck-en said it. Do you need anything else Michigan.🇺🇸
Source
The endgame of the Islamocommunist takeover:
Michelle Maxwell ™ @MichelleMaxwell
Sad and scary how many people don’t realize this!!
12:47 PM · Nov 3, 2026 · 326K Views 1.27K Replies · 10.2K Reposts · 41.3K Likes
Of course, Abdul is the perfect BigPharma useful idiot and crazed pusher of the gene altering Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” that his handlers just so happen to own most of the patents on:
ABDUL EL-SAYED : "The most important thing is to MANDATE those vaccines." "Your right to choose not to get vaccinated ENDS where the breath that you're breathing out of your lungs is now going into my nostrils." Those were his own words in 2021. Source
Islamocommunists like Abdul are in the depopulation business, especially when it comes to Western “infidels.”
Candidates like Abdul can only “win” by overt fraud:
Wayne County, Michigan, Voter Fraud Operation EXPOSED.
Voters submit absentee ballots, then show up in person, swear they never voted absentee, and get a "provisional" ballot, allowing them to vote multiple times.
Those ballots are supposed to be held for verification, but …
12:00 AM · Nov 4, 2026 · 60.3K Views 136 Replies · 2.41K Reposts · 3.85K Likes
E-vote rigging again and again:
Patrick Colbeck✝️ @pjcolbeck
ALERT: An alert poll worker in Michigan has detected a Wi-Fi signal prior to closure of the polls that appears to be connected to a foreign Wi-Fi device inside a tabulator.
Only way to know for sure is to conduct a Physical Configuration Audit and a review of event logs for…
11:50 PM · Nov 3, 2026 · 775K Views 1.13K Replies · 11.2K Reposts · 20.4K Likes
Dead people and the same people “voting” over and over for Sharia law:
THIS IS HOW DETROIT, MICHIGAN, CHEATS:
These are all absentee ballot application replacement forms from Detroit's 2020 election.
These forms are used when the original ballot needs to be replaced because it was lost, spoiled, destroyed or never received, there is a signature …
9:13 PM · Nov 3, 2026 · 94.7K Views 86 Replies · 1.23K Reposts · 2K Likes
In your face election theft:
James O'Keefe @JamesOKeefeIII
JUST IN: Dearborn, Michigan Poll Worker, Speaking in Arabic, Tells Undercover Reporter He Can Vote for U.S. Senate Despite Saying He’s Not a U.S. Citizen — Just Not President
“Only for U.S. President you can’t vote, but the others you can” is: “بس لرئيس أميركا ما فيك تصوّت، بس …
1:08 AM · Nov 4, 2026 · 2.12M Views 1.6K Replies · 30.3K Reposts · 73K Likes
All by design:
A Man Of Memes @RickyDoggin
Michigan... I'm speachless.
3:02 PM · Nov 4, 2026 · 495K Views 2.01K Replies · 3.16K Reposts · 9.85K Likes
Etc. & etc. & etc.
What happened in Michigan and the rest of America is a CIA-run global operation to destroy American from within through elections:
Miranda Devine @mirandadevine
An Australian contact received this letter encouraging him to vote in the US midterms. He is not an American citizen and therefore is not eligible to vote.
The letter was postmarked Belgium and sent by the Center for U.S. Voters Abroad, a left-wing dark-money operation linked …
8:23 PM · Nov 3, 2026 · 167K Views 534 Replies · 8.3K Reposts · 12.2K Likes
So, what is being done about this egregious election thievery in plain sight?
Maybe nothing, or just maybe something?
The DOJ is shifting from lawsuits to criminal cases.
Federal officials say they'll "investigate and charge" illegal voters and anyone who helps them as reports show that the San Luis Obispo district attorney filed a felony charge against a man from the DOJ's list of 63 names and …
10:10 PM · Nov 4, 2026 · 14.9K Views 23 Replies · 475 Reposts · 1.09K Likes
Calling for investigations is a good start:
Dr Russell McGregor @KillAuDeepState
This is a stolen election.
These numbers make no sense.
It’s time for an immediate, full investigation before the new Congress begins.
4:01 AM · Nov 4, 2026 · 273K Views 3.32K Replies · 3.71K Reposts · 15.8K Likes
But will the DOJ do anything?
🇺🇸🇺🇸777DEAN777🇺🇸🇺🇸 @77HERCULES77
This is Big !!!
Nothing to See Here !
“250,000” Non-Eligible and Non-Citizens that were Registered and Voted in …?
Just 4 States!…250,000 in 4 States! There are 50 States in Our United States of America!
This Will Be Huge! This is Just the Beginning….Just Watch !
3:02 AM · Nov 5, 2026 · 89.2K Views 188 Replies · 2.33K Reposts · 5.79K Likes
The election scam is just so brazen that maybe this rigging is too big to jail:
Back Channel @BackChannelQ
HOLY CR*P 🚨
- Democrats did give MILLIONS of illegals Social Security Numbers
- They were REGISTERING TO VOTE
- Elon Musk has confirmation THEY DID VOTE
- Democrats qualified illegals for MAX SOCIAL SECURITY BENEFITS
- They enrolled in Medicaid with their new Social Security …
1:54 AM · Nov 5, 2026 · 67.1K Views 128 Replies · 2.32K Reposts · 4.51K Likes
Prison for this blue wave of grifting traitors?
Everyone involved in this election fraud needs to go to prison. Absolute Treason has taken place. Source
But are the communists really in big trouble?
Get your popcorn. We are about to witness history.
Democrats are in big trouble.
You think I’m kidding? Read and learn.
patriot storm 17 @patriotstorm17
The trap has been set. They were warned.
11:03 PM · Nov 4, 2026 · 2.11M Views 1.87K Replies · 2.26K Reposts · 13K Likes
So, DHS along with the DOJ are telegraphing investigations and potential justice?
Eric Daugherty @EricLDaugh
🚨 BREAKING: Sec. Markwayne Mullin announces DHS will be COMBING THROUGH election logs nationwide to make sure illegal aliens and noncitizens did not vote — and if they did, BIG FAFO IS COMING
"We WILL be looking at the registers and all the voting and all those that voted after …
9:25 PM · Nov 3, 2026 · 1.14M Views 2.39K Replies · 11.2K Reposts · 34.7K Likes
All while President Trump was dropping breadcrumbs, or is this more of that QAnon “trust the plan” idiocy?
Trump has been dropping crumbs for months.
Remember when he post this election fraud video on TS back in February and the media freaked out because of the Obama’s meme at the end?
That was an intentional move to get attention on his post.
They’ve been seeding election…
3:35 AM · Nov 4, 2026 · 285K Views 209 Replies · 2.65K Reposts · 6.52K Likes
President Trump not looking like his overconfident usual self:
REPORTER: “VP Vance says the reason Republicans lost last night was the war in Iran.”
TRUMP: “It's largely true … but at the same time, if I had it to do again — I'd do it again.”
6:20 PM · Nov 4, 2026 · 114K Views 126 Replies · 307 Reposts · 2.69K Likes
Some still believe Trump is playing 10D chess:
Very interesting… President Trump congratulates Democrats for their victories whom now have control over the House and Senate. “They did a good job. They’ve been looking for this one for 11 years, and they finally got it.” He says while he laughs. You have to admit, his demeanor is off. Boss has something definitely cooking. Source
Or would that be 1,000,000D chess?
Well well well…. No wonder Trump isn’t freaking out….
Santa Trump.. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 @lovetocook12345
Give the DOJ And Homeland Security 45 days.. truth will come out.. this is a massive sea to shinning sea sting operation and the Dems(Obumbass) fell for it.
7:39 PM · Nov 4, 2026 · 666K Views 578 Replies · 2.13K Reposts · 8.13K Likes
Which begs the question: are the Marxists and their Mockingbird MSM quislings truly celebrating too soon, or do they know that there is no real justice in banana republics with captured supreme courts?
MILLIONS OF BALLOTS TO BE DISCARDED – THE MEDIA AND DEMOCRATS MIGHT BE CELEBRATING TOO SOON! 🤷♂️ ........................................................................................................................................ The U.S. Supreme Court has intervened, allowing Virginia to remove non-citizens from its voter rolls. It is ILLEGAL for non-citizens to vote in U.S. elections! Source
Maybe there will finally be arrests of these NWO globopedo politician puppets, but to date these are all empty promises and impotent threats:
AMERICAN NEWS @TrumpWorld_QQ
BREAKING NEWS: In an absolutely shocking moment, ICE Director Tom Homan suggests he will start ARRESTING Democratic mayors and governors of sanctuary cities: “wait to see what's coming.” This is absolutely terrifying.
1:26 PM · Nov 4, 2026 · 1.68M Views 4.92K Replies · 5.11K Reposts · 30.8K Likes
There is so much more to this midterm election steal story, but for now let us just leave it here:
Second Smartest @2ndSmartest
Don't hold your breath for any justice despite blatant fraud and theft.
JUST IN: 🇺🇸 US Homeland Security says voting records will be collected after elections and checked for fraud.
4:41 PM · Nov 4, 2026 · 120 Views 1 Reply · 2 Reposts · 10 Likes
Do NOT comply.
⚡️⚡️⚡️The Sitewide Flash Sale Has Been Extended!⚡️⚡️⚡️
Please use code SITE20 to receive 20% off on all of the incredible lifesaving products like the newly released topical Ivermectin Cream , the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin , the no less miraculous Fenbendazole , Hydroxychloroquine , Doxycycline , the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula ImmunX , and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute AlluX ! Please note that supplies for many of these products are now extremely limited. ⚡️The Sitewide Weekend Flash SALE⚡️ends Sunday, November 8th (midnight eastern time), 2026. Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code SITE20 in the Use Coupon Code field. Only the RESOLVX HEALTH website offers all of the authentic products that this Substack promotes. Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health Upgrade to paid Shop 2SG merch Code 2SGPET for 10% off ImmunX Code 2SGPET for 10% off IverX Code 2SGPET for 10% off IverX Cream Code 2SGPET for 10% off FenbenX Code 2SGPET for 10% off ChloroquineX Code 2SGPET for 10% off DoxyX Code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X Code 2SGPET for 10% off AlluX
Excellent round up - thank you.
Things are set up for a possible massive clean up of the corrupt 'politrix' that expanded
with advent, of voting machines/scanners, mail in ballots and non citizen voters.
This is a golden opportunity for a national voting system to have a thorough colonoscopy and massive enema to flush out all the corruption, fraud and theft.
My husband lost his election here in AZ and has been on the horn with all the R leadership in the area crunching data - we agree - given all the possible factors, there's just no way to make it make sense.