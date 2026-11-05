There is now irrefutable proof that most of the Democrat “wins” in this year’s midterm elections were in fact due to fraud and theft.

While yesterday’s article focused on demographic changes and voters’ disdain for Trump’s more recent about-face policies…

…the fact that historically Democrats generally only win due to cheating is implicit and obvious, but now we have undeniable evidence of this.

The statistical improbability of this blue wave of communism is blatant:

ALL 21 STATES. ALL 1,799 COUNTIES. EVERY SINGLE ONE SHIFTED BLUE.



You can blame the Iran war. You can blame the economy. But you expect me to believe Republicans were THAT angry that every single state and county shifted blue?



And before anyone says it, this isn’t about being unable to accept a loss. I can accept losing. What I can’t do is ignore something that just doesn’t pass the smell test.



Sorry, but I have questions. 2020 makes me look at things way differently. Source

Simply impossible:

Let us start with the Lone Star State, where the turnout eclipses reality and the swings to Democrats in ultra-conservative counties is completely out of the bounds of any reality:

The magic of electronic voting fraud and ballot stuffing in plain sight:

There is just no way any of this adds up:

Smell tests are wholly unnecessary because the whole rotting thing reeks of overt election theft:

🚨Two numbers from Texas that don’t pass the smell test:



Gina Hinojosa just got 5.23 million votes for governor. That’s more than any gubernatorial candidate in modern Texas history — higher than Abbott’s 4.66M peak in 2018 and 1.68M more than Beto got in 2022.



James Talarico got 5.45 million for Senate. That’s only about 940k short of Trump’s entire 2024 presidential total in Texas… in a midterm.



Republican raw votes stayed flat. Democratic votes exploded. Midterm turnout somehow produced presidential-level Democratic numbers.



Totally normal. Nothing to see here. Source

Just ponder the fact that Texas remains a red state despite “electing” a communist governor:

“New” voter registrations:

HOLY CR*P 🚨 Official Election Administration and Voting Comprehensive Report buried all the way on page 193 of the document shows Texas processed 2,900,357 new valid voter registrations between 2022-2024 without proof of citizenship



Documented proof of citizenship like birth certificate, passport and naturalization papers is not required at the time of voter registration in Texas



56.5% of Texas voter registration were classified as “new valid registrations.”



This is extremely suspicious that 55% of Texas voter registrations were “new” Source

And how about the young LGBTQ+ Marxist U.S. Senator from Texas, that miraculously defeated Ken Paxton?

Yes, this guy “won:”

Mathematically unfeasible.

You can only cheat your way into communism, but as the old saying goes: you may just have to shoot your way out of it:

And it is not just electronic machine theft:

The voting weaponization of the Cloward-Piven migration replacement program was also deployed in this multi-pronged blue wave of communism attack on America:

Texas is now in a kind of emergency damage control over this steal:

🚨 BREAKING: Texas State Rep. Brian Harrison IMMEDIATELY calls on Gov. Greg Abbott to call a Special Session while they still have control to strip the governor's emergency powers before Gina Hinojosa (D) assumes office



"Without action, Governor Hinojosa will inherit the powers of a DICTATOR."



- Ban the governor from suspending or changing state laws

- End emergency orders after 30 days unless the Legislature ratifies them

- Stop the governor from reissuing orders that expired or that lawmakers rejected

- Require emergency orders to be narrowly tailored

- Fast-track court challenges to emergency orders



"We still have total power in Texas, and we must act like it by using the remaining ten weeks to restore separation of powers and limit the emergency powers that Governor-Elect Hinojosa is set to inherit, which would allow her to destroy liberty in Texas by executive fiat."



He says he supports doing this for ANY governor, Republican or Democrat, but this makes it particularly pressing.



Honestly — Texas got wiped out. The clock is ticking! Source

Texas did not get wiped out, it got robbed:

And as a totally outrageous button on the Texas midterms debacle where AI-driven voting machines just rigged all blue candidates, even convicted felons that by law may not serve in political positions somehow also got “elected:”

Let me tell you something absolutely BONKERS from last night’s midterms…



Democrat Ericka Lomick just “won” Texas House District 93 despite being a convicted felon who suspended her campaign months ago.



She pleaded guilty in 2011 to federal charges including mortgage-fraud conspiracy, bank fraud, and money laundering. Her sentence? 63 months in federal prison.



On her candidate paperwork, she checked the box claiming she had not been finally convicted of a felony. After her criminal record surfaced in September, she suspended her campaign and stopped running.



But Texas election deadlines had already passed, so her name remained on the ballot for both the regular general election and the special election.



And voters still elected her by roughly 51–49%.



Here’s the kicker: Under Texas law, a final felony conviction generally makes someone ineligible to hold office unless they’ve been pardoned or had their disabilities released.



Meaning she can’t actually serve. Her “victory” simply creates a vacancy and triggers yet another special election.



A convicted federal fraudster who quit campaigning still got elected to the Texas House.



Let that absolutely sink in. Source

Rigged too big indeed:

In conclusion:

Moving on to Alaska, which not only experienced the usual e-voting and ballot stuffing scams, but also had the Marxists insolently adding a fake candidate with a similar name to the incumbent Republican:

BREAKING: Alaska is absolute chaos. Democrat Mary Peltola leads Dan Sullivan by only 626 votes—and a SECOND Dan Sullivan was on the ballot! Ranked-choice voting is a total scam. Watch closely! Source

We will get to the prison and justice part of this entire blue tsunami of crime at the conclusion of this article, but Democrats in Alaska certainly qualify for lengthy sentences:

Sullivan went on the record calling out the cheating scandal:

Sen. Dan Sullivan: “We are witnessing the biggest election cheating scandal in the history of the State of Alaska.” Source

Virginia was stolen:

Maine was stolen:

Kansas was stolen:

Oregon was stolen:

Indiana was stolen:

Pennsylvania was stolen, and the following clip proves that e-voting is the easiest go-to means for election rigging:

🚨 MIDTERM ELECTION FRAUD 🚨



At 8:11am this morning, someone else went IN PERSON to my local polling place and stole my vote.



They forged my signature and were able to cast a ballot in my name because we don't ask for VOTER ID.



To make matters worse, the ONLY form of verification we apparently ask for in PA is your street address.



So did I have to provide my street address? No! They provided it to me.



All you have to say is, "yep, that's me." and boom, you get to vote.



Why are we still letting this happen in this country!?



Get out there and vote, and remember to vote red. The only people that are taking advantage of voter fraud in this way are those that do NOT want legitimate elections.



Let's flood the country red and fix this problem once and for all! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸



The Democrats might have stolen my one vote but if this message finds you and gets you to go out there and vote RED, we can turn my one vote into thousands!! God bless the USA 🇺🇸



Mid-term elections

November 3rd, 2026

Macungie, Pennsylvania

District 6

Polling Place: Church of the Good Shepherd Source

New Jersey was stolen:

The Marxist stronghold of New York, where algorithmic e-voting fraud has been firmly in place for countless elections, was obviously stolen:

Many voting “outages” all across New York allowed for an easy steal:

More miracles more at stealing:

NYC is doomed:

The Foreign nation of Washington, D.C. was stolen:

Many other states like Commiefornia were stolen…

…but we will conclude with the absolute disaster of a Jihadi Muslim Brotherhood Islamocommunist being installed in Michigan.

Abdul was aided and abetted by the Intelligence-Industrial Complex that mobilized hordes of weaponized invaders:

This radical anti-American trash:

The proverbial Trojan Horse:

A Soros backed operative:

Abdul has openly called for Sharia law in America:

🇺🇸He fuck-en said it. Do you need anything else Michigan.🇺🇸 Source

The endgame of the Islamocommunist takeover:

Of course, Abdul is the perfect BigPharma useful idiot and crazed pusher of the gene altering Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” that his handlers just so happen to own most of the patents on:

ABDUL EL-SAYED: "The most important thing is to MANDATE those vaccines."



"Your right to choose not to get vaccinated ENDS where the breath that you're breathing out of your lungs is now going into my nostrils."



Those were his own words in 2021. Source

Islamocommunists like Abdul are in the depopulation business, especially when it comes to Western “infidels.”

Candidates like Abdul can only “win” by overt fraud:

E-vote rigging again and again:

Dead people and the same people “voting” over and over for Sharia law:

In your face election theft:

All by design:

Etc. & etc. & etc.

What happened in Michigan and the rest of America is a CIA-run global operation to destroy American from within through elections:

So, what is being done about this egregious election thievery in plain sight?

Maybe nothing, or just maybe something?

Calling for investigations is a good start:

But will the DOJ do anything?

The election scam is just so brazen that maybe this rigging is too big to jail:

Prison for this blue wave of grifting traitors?

Everyone involved in this election fraud needs to go to prison.



Absolute Treason has taken place. Source

But are the communists really in big trouble?

So, DHS along with the DOJ are telegraphing investigations and potential justice?

All while President Trump was dropping breadcrumbs, or is this more of that QAnon “trust the plan” idiocy?

President Trump not looking like his overconfident usual self:

Some still believe Trump is playing 10D chess:

Very interesting…



President Trump congratulates Democrats for their victories whom now have control over the House and Senate.



“They did a good job. They’ve been looking for this one for 11 years, and they finally got it.” He says while he laughs.



You have to admit, his demeanor is off. Boss has something definitely cooking. Source

Or would that be 1,000,000D chess?

Which begs the question: are the Marxists and their Mockingbird MSM quislings truly celebrating too soon, or do they know that there is no real justice in banana republics with captured supreme courts?

MILLIONS OF BALLOTS TO BE DISCARDED – THE MEDIA AND DEMOCRATS MIGHT BE CELEBRATING TOO SOON! 🤷‍♂️

........................................................................................................................................

The U.S. Supreme Court has intervened, allowing Virginia to remove non-citizens from its voter rolls.



It is ILLEGAL for non-citizens to vote in U.S. elections! Source

Maybe there will finally be arrests of these NWO globopedo politician puppets, but to date these are all empty promises and impotent threats:

There is so much more to this midterm election steal story, but for now let us just leave it here:

Do NOT comply.

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