White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has severe conflicts of interests due to her professional ties to BigPharma companies involved in the development and promotion of the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon C-19 “vaccines,” as well as a longstanding relationship with Bill Gates and his GAVI (Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization) global depopulation injection alliance.

From February 2022, Wiles served as co-chair of Mercury Public Affairs, a lobbying firm whose clients have included Pfizer, Gilead Sciences, makers of the deadly Remdesivir poison, Kaiser Permanente, Monsanto, Microsoft, etc.

Wiles was not officially a registered lobbyist for these clients, but her leadership role at Mercury Public Affairs has raised serious questions about her partiality and true intentions, particularly given her influence in the Trump administration and Trump’s reckless promotion of the disastrous Operation Warp Speed which drove “vaccine” uptake that in turn fueled excess deaths and severe adverse events like the ongoing VAIDS-induced turbo cancer epidemic.

And while RFK Jr. had previously criticized Wiles, and justifiably so, it appears that there is some kind of behind-the-scenes blackmail that resulted in a most concerning X post from yesterday:

Yours truly responded:

What is very peculiar is that last year RKF Jr. called out Trump for his BigPharma ties, and rightly so:

🚨 CHILLING: In 2024, RFK Jr. ripped Trump for taking $1,000,000 from Pfizer and appointing Pfizer’s lobbyists to his administration in a “REVOLVING DOOR OF CORRUPTION.”



“These agencies can’t do anything unless they do what they’re told,” RFK Jr. warned.



After this, Susie Wiles began lobbying for Pfizer, and Trump received another $1,000,000 donation as they took office for the second time.



Fast-forward and it appears Kennedy is in the very same situation he warned us about:



Operating a captured agency while being monitored by a Pfizer lobbyist in the White House. Source

Several months after RFK Jr’s criticism of these BigPharma bribes in plain sight, we were treated to one of the dirtiest deals possible; to wit:

And how about backing more deadly Modified mRNA technologies to “cure” the cancer that these very same deadly Modified mRNA technologies are causing?

Is it any wonder then that Wiles was instrumental in getting fellow BigPharma shill and “vaccine” advocate Dr. Marty Makary reinstated at the FDA:

That very same FDA that granted a totally fraudulent “emergency” use authorization (EUA) for the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon C-19 “vaccines,” while actively aiding and abetting the Intelligence-Industrial Complex and their co-conspirators that were desperately discrediting early treatment drugs that actually saved lives like Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin.

Yes, this revolving door of democide:

But here is where Wiles’s true allegiances get even darker and far more concerning, because Mercury Public Affairs is owned by Omnicom Group, a multinational conglomerate and partner of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Additional context:

With over 1,500 agencies worldwide, Omnicom controls a vast communications network, giving the WEF and other global entities a pipeline to influence the media, politics, and public opinion on a massive scale. Essentially, Omnicom is the mouthpiece of international power players, using agencies like Mercury to ensure their messages—and interests—dominate political narratives across the globe. So, what does this mean in practical terms? Imagine that you’re a scientist or a doctor who disagrees with the current mainstream narratives around health policies, particularly related to vaccines or pharmaceutical practices. If you’re not aligned with Mercury’s clients or their objectives, your chances of getting an audience with Trump or others in Mercury’s orbit are slim. Meanwhile, those who support the agendas of companies like Pfizer and Gavi are given the green light to meet, discuss, and advise. Mercury and Omnicom ensure that only voices supportive of their clients’ goals reach the highest levels of decision-making. The “Uniparty” and Controlled Messaging The influence exerted by Mercury and Omnicom underscores a broader reality: the traditional concept of Democrats vs. Republicans may be outdated. Instead, there’s a “Uniparty,” a bipartisan elite whose members align with big-money interests and corporate-backed policy goals rather than grassroots movements or independent thought. Mercury’s roster of clients and bipartisan connections exemplifies this perfectly. It’s not about left vs. right; it’s about those in power working together to push the same agendas, regardless of who sits in office. Think about it—if you were trying to promote a controversial public health measure or sway policy on pharmaceutical regulations, how would you do it? You’d need a network that could cross party lines and influence politicians on both sides. That’s exactly what Mercury provides. By positioning itself as a nonpartisan lobbying firm, it offers corporations and global organizations an efficient way to reach any politician willing to cooperate. It’s not a conspiracy theory; it’s strategic networking and influence. The Implications for Access to Leadership What’s particularly troubling about this setup is that it creates a gatekeeping effect, controlling not just who gets to influence Trump (or other leaders), but what information they receive. Figures like Dr. Peter McCullough, a prominent critic of certain vaccine policies, reportedly struggle to secure a meeting with Trump. Why? Because the gatekeepers, controlled by the interests of Mercury’s clients, likely see no benefit in allowing dissenting voices into the conversation. The result is a carefully curated narrative, with leaders hearing only what their handlers want them to hear. For all the talk of populism and “draining the swamp,” it appears Trump, like many others, is at the mercy of the same corporate interests he once claimed to oppose. By controlling access to Trump, Mercury and Wiles effectively shape his perspectives, decisions, and, ultimately, his policies. And they’re doing this not out of loyalty to Trump or his movement, but because it aligns with the interests of their powerful clients. This is a classic case of lobbying firms operating as the puppeteers of politics, pulling the strings behind closed doors. So, Who’s Really in Charge? At the end of the day, it’s less about Trump and more about the system that controls the flow of information to people in power. Mercury Public Affairs, with its deep ties to Omnicom and the WEF, represents an elite network that transcends traditional political boundaries, and it’s one of the primary gatekeepers to political influence in Washington. Wiles, by acting as the intermediary between Trump and these global interests, is in a position of immense power—not just over Trump’s campaign, but potentially over national policy. This setup poses significant questions. Are leaders like Trump, who campaign on platforms of reform and independence, really as free as they appear? Or are they, too, subject to the influence of corporate lobbying firms that play both sides of the aisle? The answer may not be clear-cut, but one thing is: the people who control access to our leaders wield more influence over policy and decision-making than any of us might realize. Source

Susie Wiles is a RINO working on behalf of her NWO globopedo handlers against We the People; she is the antithesis of all things MAHA and MAGA, and yet RFK Jr. was forced to publicly defend her.

Troubling times.

Do NOT comply.

