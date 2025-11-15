2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
A. Guerra's avatar
A. Guerra
3h

"Troubling times?" Jeez, what an understatement.... but a sincere Thank You, 2nd Smartest Guy, for your inexhaustible, valiant, and genius investigative masterpieces that you somehow continue to churn out day after day! Do you ever sleep? Thank you for doing your part-- very significantly-- to educate and illuminate. I've been meaning to contribute financially to your endeavor for a while now... I pledge to follow up this coming week. I salute you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
GenEarly's avatar
GenEarly
3h

DC (Distict of Criminals) aka Deep Statist Sewer will never Purge itself. Is MAGA divorcing America 1st ??? Trump has been Attacking the Voter Base that Elected him 3X's. The landscape is littered with those that defended him in the 1st term and through the sElection Coup of 2020, and now MTG is called a Traitor to MAGA??? Massie and Rand Paul already thrown under the Trump Bus.

MAGA that wanted Epstein fully revealed told "To Go Away" by Trump himself.

H1B visas flood our country with Chinese "Students" and Indian "Engineers" is America 1st ???

MAHA RFK, Jr. now stiffled like Kash Patel & Dan Bongino under Blondi/Susie Wells.

We/Me/You are on the edge of a Coming 1918 Bolshevik Coup that will pale the 2020 democrat sElection Coup. How did the Minority Bolsheviks defeat a Divided Opposition in 1918 and subsequent Civil War??? Better learn some history, Comrades. Welcome to the USSA, courtesy of the democRats AND rinoRats.

Live Free or Die, because "Living" under Tyranny is death itself. One Year to Go, 2026 Midterm elections decides the Fate of this current Civil War, not just BiLateral, but at least 4 or 5 factions fighting. Think Yugoslavia breakup Civil War.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture