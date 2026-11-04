2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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2nd Smartest Guy in the World
8h

Typos (mostly) edited.

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Highwayman
9h

You really think it was voters that did this? This was massive voter fraud throughout the country and we will not be able to just sit the next 2 yrs out and watch Trump veto anything they send to his desk. We are at War and we have been taken over! Only one way out of this!

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