The 2026 U.S midterm elections are looking to be a complete and utter bloodbath for President Trump and his MAGA movement, with voters vehemently renouncing war, inflation, Israel-first or MIGA, egregious crypto looting, profligate insider trading, Epstein pedo crime coverups, and so on an so forth.

President Trump and his GOP have now been completely eviscerated by the radical Democrat party.

With many seats still to come in, the Marxist Democrats have taken control of the Senate, House and several key governorships.

The grim reality on the ground:

It literally can’t get much worse, and in just two years Americans have completely turned on MAGA:

The betrayals and policy disasters are courtesy of Republican traitors like Senate Majority Leader John Thune:

Leading up to the midterms President Trump incessantly spoke of men’s asses only to end up hosting a nightmarishly gaudy event at his Mar-a-Lago which eerily resembled some kind of depraved ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ orgy that would only take place at the precipice of the end of an empire:

In the three days before midterm voting, Trump hosted a freakish caviar party with drag dancers, live zebras and an artificial jungle at Mar-a-Lago, touted his $19 million renovations to the reflecting pool, and bombed Iran's Qeshm island



This was the closing message Source

Bottom line:

How is communism in America possible you may naively ask?

The real reason MAGA is now dead:

And as this Substack has been warning since even before the unconstitutional and illegal Iran war commenced on behalf of Israel:

President Trump ran on a platform of no new wars, and clearly Americans are anti-war, well, at least when it comes to Iran and the greater Middle East. Many radical leftists are perfectly fine with the CIA-NATO proxy war meat grinder in Ukraine, but we digress.

Of course, the Cloward-Piven replacement migration project that the Uniparty has been advancing and culminating with the “Biden” administration’s wide open border policies played a big role in this mid-term Blue Wave tsunami; to wit:

We imported a foreign population that is now outvoting and displacing us.



We are allowing foreign money to buy influence and take over key parts of the country.



Republicans must stop pretending the Marxist and Islamic threats are anything short of existential.



Our politicians are failing us and surrendering the country.



My team and I at RAIR Foundation USA will spend the next two years doing everything in our power to purge the fake conservatives and stop their takeover.



After tonight, all eyes on 2028. Source

And speaking of these imported foreign invaders that comprise the Islamocommunist component of the greater operation to destroy American from within on behalf of the Intelligence-Industrial Complex (4th branch of government controlling the other three) and their various Uniparty assets, we have the illegal Somali “winning” yet again despite being under active investigations for all kinds of crimes…

…yes, Omar really did “win:”

With the rest of her low IQ Somali crime syndicate being installed, and not just in Minnesota:

And speaking of that Islamocommunist invasion…

Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed is America’s first Sharia law senator:

Before getting to the most tragic takeover of a once ultra-conservative Texas, let us review just how dangerous this America hating Abdul really is:

BREAKING NEWS



Abdul El-Sayed is preaching Islam to a national American audience.



The Western world has fallen. Source

Abdul was using his best Barack Hussein Obama voice, replete with the Manchurian Candidate’s jive talk style, because ultimately both men are Muslim Brotherhood operatives:

Michigan’s future is an Islamic one. They’re patient, steady, and they never stop.



Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed just introduced himself as America’s first Muslim senator… then switched to Arabic....



The Muslim Brotherhood isn’t hiding; they’re marching through our country and capturing piece after piece. First the House, now the Senate. Meanwhile, we can’t even get enough Americans to show up and vote.



While you fools were screaming about Israel, Islam was laughing at you - capturing town after town, city after city, court after court, state after state.



Brace yourselves.



The communist and Islamic takeover is marching full steam ahead. Allahu Akbar! Source

Since much of Islam is wholly incomparable with Western values, not limited to their extreme hatred of dogs, during his tenure as Detroit Health Director from 2015 to 2017, Abdul El-Sayed oversaw Detroit Animal Care and Control, which was the subject of significant controversy regarding high euthanasia rates and alleged neglect. A former employee, Brittany Roberts, filed a whistleblower lawsuit in October 2015, describing the facility as a "dog slaughterhouse" due to unsanitary conditions and improper care; the city settled this lawsuit for $63,000 in 2016.

But Abdul is a far more nefarious and dangerous character, with direct ties to Soros and by extension the CIA:

For while Abdul is busy normalizing the Epstein NWO globopedo agenda…

…if Sharia law is ever instituted in America the likes of Abdul will change his tune and euthanize all of his homosexual, Christian, Catholic and Jew supporters just like he slaughtered all of those dogs, all while still protecting the child rapists.

Sadly, Michigan embraced this Islamocommunist trash:

Full on corruption in Michigan is how the election steal is achieved:

Now let us review the devastating catastrophe that is Texas by starting with demographics:

Additional color:

I’m not shocked that Texas is turning Blue. Texas Republicans have allowed mass migration of essentially unlimited Muslims, unlimited Indians, unlimited Mexicans, of course the state is turning Blue



This is the new Hindu statue in Sugar Land, Texas that’s so large it’s right behind the Statue of Liberty. It was made because the Indian population has SKYROCKETED in Sugar Land



- In the 2010 Census only 10.7% of the population was Indian American

- In the 2020 Census it jumped to 41%



There are now roughly 40–45 Hindu temples and cultural centers in the greater Houston metro area alone



Ohh and don’t forget, before the election it was officially reported that 1,000 Muslims were being registered to vote PER DAY in Texas to vote



Of course the state is turning Blue Source

Hindu temples are the least of Texas’ problems, because it’s the radical Islam mobilization in that state that has destroyed it along with corporations bringing in their woke workforces from overtaxed Marxist strongholds like California and New York:

The nightmarish Blue Wave commie sweep of the Lone Star State:

America is rapidly descending into a kind of Sharia banana republic hellhole, and these last vestiges of this Constitutional Republic are being fanatically carved up from within, with the average genetically altered leftist American fully socially engineered into a mindless virtue signaling stupor en route to literal political, cultural and ultimately bodily suicide:

The red team GOP Neocons know exactly what they are doing by aiding and abetting their Kabuki theater blue team “rivals:”

The Israel-first agenda has truly been Trump’s undoing, and is literally driving this Islamocommunist power grab in plain sight courtesy of these illicit foreign entanglements:

It’s a total shit show all across America:

Etc. & etc. & etc.

Meanwhile, those in the White House were far too busy being depressed because despondency sure beats honoring basic campaign promises:

Trump being Trump because if dozens of Trump doppelgängers were all running last night it would have been landslides and the continuation of the American golden age:

And if that Veto snapback does not work out…

…there is always the dues ex machina denouement to the “Holy Land” or some such escape from accountability:

Well, sadly, the U.S. has completely turned on Trump now.

Perhaps Trump will now “finish the job” in Iran and set off some nukes ahead of Armageddon only to escape to a bunker in Israel? Or better yet, Mister President you best to get back to real work, put America first over all foreign nations, arrest your enemies, end the IRS, end the FED, honor the Bill of Rights, and bring legitimate law and order back to this dying Constitutional Republic before it is too late…

Do NOT comply.

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