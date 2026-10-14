2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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2nd Smartest Guy in the World
Oct 14Edited

PS:

It wasn’t just Ilhan Omar…

Tim Walz was in on it.

Jacob Frey was in on it.

Tina Smith was in on it.

Tikki Brown was in on it.

Keith Ellison was in on it.

Amy Klobuchar was in on it.

Peggy Flanagan was in on it.

Etc

Every Minnesota power broker was in on the fraud.

Facts.

https://x.com/C_3C_3/status/2110323794573209984

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Medical Truth Podcast's avatar
Medical Truth Podcast
Oct 14Edited

And that is just one State!! How about Gavin Newsom with the $30B dollars missing with the bullet train, or the Billions in tax payer money discovered by DOGE through USAID? The whole system and Country is corrupt through and through with all political parties!! It's man's sin nature!! Absolute Power and Money Corrupts!!

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