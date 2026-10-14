On Monday October 12th Federal agents raided “Representative” Ilhan Omar’s home as part of a broad criminal investigation. There are many moving parts to Omar’s various illicit activities in the Somalian stronghold of Minnesota.

Federal agents don’t kick in a congresswoman’s door with a judge’s signature for theater. Ilhan Omar can keep blaming Trump but the real story is the criminal probe, her Minnesota $250 million fraud ties, and that convenient $30 million “accounting error.”



This is just getting started. Source

A DOJ spokesman commented, “Today in the Washington DC area, Homeland Security Investigations executed a judicially authorized search warrant secured by the Department of Justice. This enforcement action is part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation.”

President Trump chimed in on the “slip of the hand” accounting error which was a mere $29,900,000 discrepancy by a seasoned CPA:

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump insinuates Ilhan Omar could be DIRECTLY benefiting from MASSIVE FRAUD in Minnesota, following reports she could be facing IMMINENT grand jury indictment



“Why did Ilhan Omar report a Net Worth of up to 30 Million Dollars just a short time ago, and then immediately say, ‘Oh, I made a mistake! It's really $100,000.’ Could it be that her highly paid accountant actually reported the money that was STOLEN from her FRAUDULENT activities in Minnesota?”



“Could it be that her highly paid accountant actually reported the money that was stolen from her fraudulent activities in Minnesota?”



“Where did her house come from, where did her cars come from, and what about her lovely place in Washington, D.C.? I didn't know that Congressmen and women made that kind of money, but I do know her husband, according to information and belief, makes almost nothing, so it couldn't have come from him.”



I’d be VERY worried if I was Ilhan Omar right now! Source

The tens of millions in theft that Omar is directly guilty of is simply the tip of the proverbial iceberg, because there are not only billions upon billions of dollars in USAID and Medicare scams perpetrated by the illegal invader Somalis and their coconspirator Democrat handlers in Minnesota, there is also the constitutional issue of her inability to not only legally reside in America, but also to “serve” as a sitting Congresswoman.

The scandal does not only pertain to Omar marrying her brother, but, also, the forging of her date of birth; to wit:

🚨 BREAKING: Ilhan Omar’s staff officially CHANGED HER “BIRTHDATE” in public records in 2019, which could be a reason DHS RAIDED Omar’s DC house this week, per NYP



The 1-year age change is the difference between her being a LEGAL CITIZEN or not.



Omar’s ORIGINAL birthdate and place was listed in the official Minnesota record as Oct. 4, 1981 in Somalia for ALL the years she was in the Minnesota House. She never challenged it.



She was publicly CLAIMING a birthdate of 1982, so a political opponent accused her of LYING about her age--as her birth year was listed as 1981--so staffers then CHANGED it to Oct. 4, 1982



The reason this is important is because if her ACTUAL birthdate is Oct. 4, 1981, that’d mean she would’ve been INELIGIBLE to legally become a US citizen in 2000.



An easy case for de-naturalization, as under the immigration rules applicable in 2000, a child generally needed to be under 18 at the time a parent naturalized (and meet other conditions such as lawful permanent residence and residing with the parent) to automatically derive citizenship.



An 18- or 19-year-old would NOT qualify under that minor-child pathway and would instead need to naturalize INDEPENDENTLY as an adult.



So if the feds can prove she LIED about her age on her naturalization documents, and she was actually an adult, it’s likely OVER for her. She’ll be going back to Somalia 🔥



🎥 @TMZ’s @jacob_wass (May 2026) Source

In other words, Omar is simply a cog in the greater Democrat-run Somali scam that the CIA’s ultimate Manchurian Candidate Barack Hussein Obama hatched when he resettled thousands of these savages in Minnesota during his illegitimate presidency:

Before getting to the Constitutional crisis component of this scandal, a brief overview of Omar’s genocidal war criminal family is in order:

🚨#ALERT: Everyone needs to be aware of this



Journalist Avery Daye exposes the history of Minnesota Rep Ilhan Omar



“Ilhan Omar — I figured not enough people know about her family’s history, so let’s recap:



Her dad and her grandfather were both high-ranking military officials in the Barre regime, which killed over 200,000 people. They’re most famous for the Isaaq genocide — it was the worst of the worst: aerial bombings, executions, man-made famine.



People massively suffered under this regime, with the help of people like Ilhan Omar’s family who supported the regime and carried out this, this horror.



— They have family ties to this guy known as the Butcher of Hargeisa, and his whole shtick was “kill all but the crows.””



“So the suffering of the people of Somalia was so bad that there was a civil war and the regime was overthrown. Her family fled first to Kenya and then Minnesota, claiming they’re like these asylum seekers.



These poor, poor people. No, no, no, no. They were fleeing to escape being held accountable for what they did. She was not oppressed. Her family, they were the oppressors.”



“So for the Democratic Party to have her as a representative is insane to me — and the way that they’ve like rebranded her as all this poor refugee? No, no. She wasn’t a refugee of war. Her family created the war.” Source

The family quite literally from hell that should have never ever been illegally imported into America:

In just one Somali family:



- A father who lied about being a war criminal to secure refugee status.



- A daughter who married her brother to commit immigration fraud, and has helped defraud daycare, Medicaid, and food assistance programs.



- Another daughter who participated in the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud.



- A granddaughter who took a CCP-funded trip, now under Treasury Department investigation for sanctions violations, to provide material support to the Cuban communist regime.



- A grandson whose apartment was raided for illegal firearms possession. Source

And always remember exactly where these subhumans come from:

Or course, Omar was running cover for the rampant fraud of not just her family members, but of the greater Somali network of grift:

The entire Omar family committed immigration fraud:

🚨 BREAKING: The DOJ has issued GRAND JURY SUBPOENAS to Ilhan Omar's relatives, including her sister Sahra Noor



AG Blanche is moving QUICKLY here 🔥



Investigators are SCOURING her family's immigration history for possible fraud and false statements



Part of the probe: whether her late father, Nur Omar Mohamed, LIED or left things out on his immigration forms before becoming a citizen, including Ilhan's REAL age, which would DIRECTLY impact Ilhan's citizenship status



If she was ACTUALLY an adult at the time, when she was claimed to be a minor, her citizenship could be NULL AND VOID. And there IS evidence of this being the case.



This comes one day after federal agents carried BOXES of documents out of Omar's DC home during a MULTI-HOUR raid



President Trump said it perfectly: "America wants answers, and we want them, NOW!" Source

Which is why many other “businesses” are concurrently being raided all across Minneapolis:

🚨BREAKING:Sources tell Fox that federal agents raided about 22 businesses across Minneapolis this morning, many of them tied to Somali-owned operations. One of those search warrants is being served at the“Quality Learning Center,”which went viral after a sign outside misspelled. Source

Circling back to Representative Omar, her fraud runs deeper than deep:

BOOM 💥



Kristin Robbins entered into the record, all of the fraud linked to Ilhan Omar



According to Robbins, Omar took the guardrails off which created the conditions for the feeding our Future scandal



Ilhan Omar needs to be removed from Congress Source

When a Barack Hussein Obama appointed activist judge signs off on a raid of a sitting radical Democrat Congresswoman, it may be extrapolated the there just may very well be a Constitutional crisis developing, as well as full-blown treason:

Are you sitting down?



A Former Democrat Governor just explained how Ilhan Omar may be found guilty of ‘TREASON’ and that the Democrat-appointed DC judge found a dark ‘EMERGENCY’ in Ilhan’s file to order the raid.



Rod Blagojevich explains that a Democrat judge who has an ideological preference to protect Democrats signing off on a search warrant 24 days before an election signals an ‘emergency’ and ‘compelling evidence’.



“This goes beyond just one person’s immigration status... There’s implications of treasonous activity”



The fraud happening in the Somali community in Minnesota could be being aided and abetted by enemies of the United States.



This is massive @realBlagojevich Source

And all of the bills that this radical Islamocommunist criminal voted on?

So, umm, what are we gonna do about the Constitutional crisis that erupts if it’s shown that Ilhan Omar was never a U.S. citizen?



She’s voted on thousands of bills in Congress.



This is just another reason why foreigners have no business being in Congress, especially when they are from known hostile, scammy pirate regions like Somalia. Source

Which begs the question: why are Muslim illegals being installed into government?

And what about Abdul?

With the CIA-run USAID, and the various NWO globopedo puppets such as George Soros destroying America from within, it is not just trash like Omar that must be stripped of all wealth and deported, or at very least imprisoned:

THERE IT IS 🚨 Abdul El-Sayed is a globalist plant. Abdul El-Sayed’s education was PAID FOR BY GEORGE SOROS and now his campaign is also getting funded by George Soros



Again, George Soros has been funding Abdul El-Sayed FOR OVER A DECADE, paying for his schooling and college



“Democratic Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed. He's campaigned against billionaire influence in politics, but now we're learning a George Soros family fellowship helped fund his own education, and more than a decade later, that same family connection is helping him raise campaign funds today”



“The nephew of George Soros, Jeffrey Soros, hosted a fundraiser Monday night at his California estate where he said the connection to El-Sayed goes back more than a decade. El-Sayed won the Paul and Daisy Soros Fellowship for New Americans back in 2012”



“Now, more than a decade later, Soros is helping El-Sayed raise money for his Senate campaign”



I’ve been blowing the whistle on this, I’ve made several posts that Abdul El-Sayed was funded by George Soros and now the mainstream media is finally reporting it



Abdul El-Sayed is also taking money from a George Soros funded Super PAC as well for his campaign



Abdul El-Sayed is a globalist plant Source

The George Soros Crime Syndicate is merely a node of the greater Intelligence-Industrial Complex, which is why criminals like Omar were so panicked when USAID was shut down:

It is high time for mass arrests:

As more and more Americans are increasingly struggling to survive, the criminal grifters ramp up their profligate looting of these our last vestiges of this Constitutional Republic.

Do NOT comply.

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