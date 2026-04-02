2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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sacky boi's avatar
sacky boi
3d

I'm confident my $26 SS increase will cover it.

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djean111's avatar
djean111
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Ground beef used to be $1.99 five years ago, then $2.99 and now it is minimum $5.59 or so - and up and up and up. Eggs are also much higher. So is everything else. As someone who lives on Social Security, I have to gag at the 3.2% COLA "increase". Anyone who says inflation is not out of control can just fuck off. And don't pull the Biden tricksy shit of using a monthly inflation increase number instead of a yearly number. Maybe this administration is stupid and believes that; those of us who have to count pennies - or nickels now, inflation has gotten to everything - know what the real inflation is. And congrats on the new gas prices. Mission accomplished.

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