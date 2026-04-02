Inflation is caused by money printing, and the privately owned central planning politburo known as The Federal Reserve Bank has been conjuring unimaginable amounts of fiat out of thin air so profligately that they are now accelerating the destruction of the value of the dollar at an unprecedented rate.

Under cover of the PSYOP-19 scamdemic, The Fed expanded the money supply through an orgy of quantitative easing (QE), purchasing over $4.25 trillion in Treasury securities and mortgage-backed securities between 2020 and 2022, increasing the M1 money supply by around 40% during that time, rising from $15.45 trillion to $21.70 trillion.

While we are in a lull phase off a parabolic surge, the next explosive round of money expansion has already commenced.

After a staggering amount of dollar devaluation, the Trump administration has had the nerve to claim that they have inflation somehow under control.

This is simply a lie.

FIVE YEARS OF GROCERY RECEIPTS JUST EXPOSED THE MOST PROTECTED LIE IN ECONOMICS.



Since 2019, the government says cumulative inflation is about 25%.



Here is what actually happened to the things you buy every single week:



Eggs: +79%

Ground beef: +77%

Coffee: +68%

Car insurance: +55%

Electricity: +43%

Bacon: +26%

Bread: +24%



Five out of seven of those are running 2x to 3x faster than the official number. And the only two that tracked near CPI? Bacon and bread. The lowest-cost, lowest-margin items in the basket.



The things that actually drain a household budget, the protein, the energy, the insurance you are legally required to carry, those are the ones the official number keeps understating.



The CPI was retooled in the 1990s to reduce reported inflation. They added substitution adjustments. They changed how they weight housing. They smoothed out the things that spike. This is documented BLS methodology, not conspiracy.



Food overall is up 30% since end of 2019. Car insurance premiums up 54% since 2020. Electricity just hit all-time record prices. But the official line is 2.4% annual inflation and the Fed debates rate cuts.



Your grocery receipt is the only honest inflation report left. Source

The current CPI calculation represents the worst kind of government fraud, and Americans are suffering.

And now with the PSYOP-WW4 con of the Iran war, energy prices are soaring, fertilizer supply chains are disrupted, and food costs will continue to unrelentingly rise all because the Fed will now use this latest manufactured “emergency” to once again justify ever more excessive rounds of money printing, thus further impoverishing and destroying American from within.

And here is another way of looking at the destruction of the American middle class, keeping in mind that factoring in more accurate CPI data would make the following chart look significantly worse:

And real unemployment at 25% should horrify everyone:

Meanwhile, all of the Cloward-Piven illegal invaders continue to receive “free” food, healthcare and housing thanks to the genetically modified tax slaves, who are suffering from ever more (stealth) taxation in the form of rapidly dwindling purchasing power of their diluted dollars as a matter of deliberate monetary policy.

The twin decimators of prosperity and freedom: “income” taxation and inflation, both of which represent wholly unconstitutional color of law and social engineering.

If Trump really wanted to save America, then this is his only play, and he must make it ASAP:

And speaking of Trump, here is the poll result from yesterday’s article:

Seems like even the most fervent MAGA supporters are losing faith, and they are most definitely feeling the pain at the grocery stores…

Do NOT comply.

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