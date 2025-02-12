Perhaps the most destructive forces working hand in hand in America today are the privately owned Federal Reserve Bank and the private taxing corporation know as the IRS.

Having for over a hundred and ten years now tricked the American national into believing that they can be stolen from, both of these wholly unconstitutional entities operate exclusively under total color of law and illicit social engineering.

This Substack recently covered President Trump’s stance on the IRS…

And now both of these most pernicious forces of wealth destruction appear to finally be in President Trump’s crosshairs.

In the cited video Ron Paul agreed that the CIA, FBI, Department of Homeland Security, IRS and Federal Reserve should all be shuttered; to wit:

When Ron Paul concluded by calling out the illegitimate Federal government and all of its crimes against the Constitution the crowd erupted in cheers.

Even more Americans have started to appreciate the scams that are being perpetrated against them under the various reality inversion guises that the statists are so fond of, from "Trust to the Science” to “Death and Taxes” to “Patriot” Acts and so on and so forth.

American is ready to unwind the tragic mess that has been foisted on its people by the IRS and Federal Reserve Bank, as well as all of the other Marxist Three-Letter agencies:

And just as this Substack had previously prescribed, the criminal Federal government must be reduced by well over 80%, more at 95%:

If Ron Paul does become the next Fed chair, then he will most certainly audit it and by doing so will expose the most outrageous thievery in world history, which will swiftly result in ending this central planning monstrosity forever.

Do NOT comply.

