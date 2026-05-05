2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Dave B.'s avatar
Dave B.
10m

Pretty much everyone in this Fake Rothschild / Israeli controlled Gov are guilty of Crimes against Humanity. Look at 9/11, inside job.

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mobius wolf's avatar
mobius wolf
6m

poll doesn't work.

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