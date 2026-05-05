On May 11th the statute of limitations runs out on prosecuting one of the most prolific serial killers in human history for his gain-of-function viral releases and associated gene altering Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” that comprised the main components of his PSYOP-19 scamdemic crimes against humanity…

May 11th.



After that day, Anthony Fauci will be free forever for the many crimes against humanity he took part in surrounding COVID.



The thousands who died from the COVID vaccines will have died for nothing.



The millions with lifelong vaccine injuries will live on knowing the key figure who pushed and lied about the product that injured them will walk among them with zero repercussions.



The tens of millions who have, for years, pleaded and cried for even an ounce of accountability for what occurred during COVID will know that their voices mean nothing.



The only way to restore trust in public health is to hold those responsible for destroying it accountable.



The clock is ticking.



The DOJ must act before it’s too late. @TheJusticeDept #IndictFauci Source

Let us now recap some of the more depraved bioterror transgressions of this monstrous public “servant:”

FAUCI CAUGHT ON TAPE: "When you make it difficult for people in their lives, they lose their ideological BS and they get VACCINATED."



"You want to come to this college, buddy? You're going to get VACCINATED."



ONE WEEK LEFT TO PROSECUTE HIM.



The decision should be EASY. Source

No informed consent and no freedom of choice, just straight up blackmail to force as many tax slaves paying for their “free” demises via the deadly “vaccines” that Dr. Fauci, his BigPharma coconspirators and their Intelligence-Industrial Complex handlers all knew could never prevent transmission nor attenuate symptoms.

They always knew that these C19 gene therapy “vaccines” could never ever make it past animal trials precisely because they were so unsafe and ineffective…

…so they had their partners-in-crime over at the wholly captured FDA pass a bogus “Emergency” Use Authorization (EUA) to con as many unsuspecting people as they possibly could.

Except that it truly was one of the greatest bait and switch scams in human history with the FDA actually never approving any PSYOP-19 “vaccines;” to wit:

🚨 This should outrage everyone who was forced to take the COVID Vaccines in America



Former WH Health Advisor admits… the COVID Vaccines they said were FDA Approved in 2021 really weren’t — They Lied, and it prompted Nationwide Mandates.



🔻What happened in August of 2021 was a diabolical solution to both problems 2 and 3:



The FDA approved the Pfizer Comirnaty vaccine - a legal artifact because this product label wasn’t actually being used in the U.S..



Simultaneously, the FDA extended the EUA on Pfizer partner BioNTech’s vaccine, which was the vaccine label being used widely.



No news outlet reported what had happened. They all announced that the vaccine everyone was getting in their arms had received FDA approval, which wasn’t true.



Nationwide mandates were announced two weeks later.



🔻 Senator Ron Johnson warned about this in 2021 — “We do not have an FDA vaccine being administered in the US.”



In doing so, both problems were solved:



The EUA on the product being used (including for kids aged 12-15 yr) remained protected by the PREP Act liability shield. And the identical product label not being used anywhere in the U.S. by anyone received FDA approval so that it could be mandated by the feds for all employers nationwide.



The bait & switch with Pfizer & Comirnaty caused many feel forced into vaccination under the threat of their livelihood; to travel, to work, to visit their loved ones… and many died..



Everyone who had a hand in this needs to be thrown in prison for life.. or worse.



https://rumble.com/v799fbg-ron-johnson-2021-we-do-not-have-an-fda-approved-vaccine-in-america.html Source

Dr. Fauci & Co. always knew…

Shocking and horrific…



Senator Ron Johnson: “The FDA was WARNED in March 2021 that their VAERS algorithm was HIDING deadly ‘Covid Vaccine’ signals…”



People died.

They COVERED IT UP.

They didn’t alert the public.

Families buried their loved ones.



THERE MUST BE INDICTMENTS Source

Some of the greatest hits of Dr. Fauci’s COVID lies:

One week left to indict this Liar Source

Senator Rand Paul has been going after Dr. Fauci for several years now, and rightly so:

As an aside, has anyone forgotten about the murderous nurses and doctors twerking around like morons while grossly exaggerating ICU admission rates as they used their iatrogenic hospital protocols to deny early treatment and then murder off as many patients as possible with Remdisivir which induced renal failure such that fluids would rise into the lungs only to order intubation such that the pressure from the ventilation would in almost all instances result in death that in turn was most conveniently booked as “COVID pneumonia” in order to drive C19 death counts higher to instill greater levels of mass fear psychosis for ever higher rates of “$afe and Effective” death jab uptake?

Whenever I see this video, I order more ammo. Millions of people like this wanted you to be banned from your school, your job, your church, your grocery store, and your family gatherings because you wouldn't comply with THEIR decision.



No COVID amnesia. Source

These disgusting dancing cretins should have made one’s blood boil in 2021, and even more so today.

And speaking of Remdisivir, a drug that is so caustic that it quite literally causes some of the very worst PSYOP-19 symptoms, this is not Dr. Fauci’s first rodeo so to speak, because way back in the 1980s he had a drug that was also so poisonous that it too caused AIDS symptoms, with both of these drugs being shelved due to total ineffectiveness and extraordinary danger; in other words, all deliberate deadly risk, and no reward.

This bioterrorist’s crime sprees go way back indeed:

And this eugenicist murderer is merely one of the many apparatchiks dealing out death and destruction via the syringe and anti-science mandate, because it’s the Federal government war agencies like the DOD and Pentagon that own the majority of C19 “vaccine” patents, so it does indeed go all the way to the top:

Time is running out, and time is of essence:

Senator Rand Paul calls for the INDICTMENT of the EVIL Dr. Fauci IMMEDIATELY…



“Millions died. Trillions were spent…Fauci walked away with book deals and fawning media coverage instead of handcuffs. The evidence is overwhelming, and justice has been delayed long enough” Source

Just to add some additional context on what kind of an ongoing genocide program this whole PSYOP-19 operation really is from recently revised data that is applicable to all highly “vaccinated” nations, courtesy of Dr. Fauci & Co.:

🚨 🚨Holy moly



Philippines infant mortality rose 37% after 20 years of steady decline.



Baby deaths exploded post-2020:Congenital abnormalities +46%Respiratory +124%Infectious diseases +125%Unexplained sudden deaths +106%



Happened right as COVID vaccines rolled out to pregnant mothers! Source

And we now irrefutably know that the burgeoning turbo cancer epidemic is also courtesy of Dr. Fauci & Co., with demographics that never experienced this disease now being unprecedentedly impacted; for example:

Etc. & etc. & etc.

Take action now to bring Dr. Fauci & Co. to justice:

Time is rapidly running out to indict Dr. Mengele 2.0.

Please take a moment to vote in today’s poll:

Do NOT comply.

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