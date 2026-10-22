The following is an interview with Dr. Makis on the wonders of Ivermectin cream and how it cures various forms of skin lesions, including basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and melanoma as well as other dermatological conditions:

And Dr. Makis is absolutely correct that everyone should always have a tube of Ivermectin cream on hand:

A myriad of skin conditions are cured by this miraculous compound:

And a simple question may be asked regarding inexpensive repurposed compounds that actually are extremely safe and exceedingly effective:

The following information was previously published by this Substack several months ago:

Additional information on this miraculous IverX Cream:

“Most impressive of all is Ivermectin Cream will completely clear skin Cancers...Basal Cell Carcinoma, Squamous Cell Carcinoma & Melanoma will heal & fall off.”



“Topical Ivermectin will heal any inflammatory or Autoimmune skin condition including Rosacea, Cystic Acne & Eczema.”



~Dr. William Makis, radiologist, oncologist & cancer researcher.



Ivermectin has anti-inflammatory, anti-viral, anti-bacterial & anti-tumor properties.



Ivermectin has amazing topical applications...skin cancers disappearing after a few weeks of applying it twice a day...the skin cancer literally falls off.



People with the worst type of cystic acne are completely clearing that lifelong painful debilitating condition.



Ivermectin is a pretty fascinating veritable wonder drug. It’s primarily known as a broad-spectrum antiparasitic agent with multiple mechanisms of action.



The story of its discovery, in the 1960s when Satoshi Ōmura stumbled upon a unique soil bacteria. This bacteria produced something called avermectin, & ivermectin is essentially a synthetic derivative of this component.



Ivermectin Cream Treats These Dermatology Conditions:

Rosacea

Eczema

Psoriasis

Facial Mites

Scabies

Demodex Skin Mites

Perioral Dermatitis

Hookworms

Lice

Basal Cell Carcinoma

Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Melanoma

Moles

Warts

Skin Tags

Ringworm

Candida

Athlete’s Foot



Dosage For Over The Counter Private Purchase:



Twice per day, massage in a pea sized/pencil eraser sized amount onto affected area or lesion. Source

Ivermectin is perhaps the single best treatment not just for PSYOP-19, but for the plethora of VAIDS-induced adverse events like turbo cancer, early onset dementia, and a whole host of other diseases caused by the gene altering Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines,” and now a pure Ivermectin Cream is available that may be used to treat a variety of skin problems.

Not only does IverX Cream treat lice infestations, rosacea, insect bites, eczema, psoriasis and many other skin conditions, but it may also be used off-label for melanoma; for example:

NEW ARTICLE: IVERMECTIN Topical Cream Testimonial - 88 year old Alberta farmer with Ear Cancer has 4 tubes of Ivermectin paste sent to him by his son



More and more Topical Ivermectin testimonials are starting to come in...



88 year old farmer in Alberta was diagnosed with skin cancer on the surface of the ear.



His son sent him 4 tubes of Ivermectin paste.



“He called this morning to report that after a month, he has used three tubes and has applied three times a day. The cancer has cleared up...”



Every type of skin cancer can be treated with Topical Ivermectin: basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and yes, even melanoma.



You can start to see a response visually fairly quickly...within weeks!



Yes, good old Ivermectin “horse paste”, although you can buy Ivermectin Cream formulated for humans from Indiamart for about $2 USD a tube.



Article Link in photo to avoid shadowban, just re-type the URL in the first photo at the top, into your browser to access @RobertKennedyJr Source

Another skin cancer testimonial using topical Ivermectin Cream:

Ivermectin got rid of a skin cancer that was on my chest! Now seeing this video I am convinced of it’s healing abilities.



Ivermectin completely cleared up this baby’s skin in 4 days. Source

Except that the Ivermectin paste has all kinds of toxic inactive ingredients, whereas IverX Cream is formulated with strictly non-toxic inactive ingredients and 1% pharmaceutical-grade pure Ivermectin.

Here is Dr. Makis with a success story using Ivermectin Cream topically to completely cure a subcutaneous breast mass:

NEW ARTICLE: TOPICAL IVERMECTIN Testimonial - 77 year old Ontario Nurse with a new breast mass, which disappears by the time she is to get a biopsy!



Topical Ivermectin is amazing! 😃 There are two versions:



1% Cream is FDA approved for treatment of Rosacea



1.87% is affectionately known as “horse paste”



Topical Ivermectin is amazing for any inflammatory or autoimmune skin condition (this is extensively documented in published literature), however cancer is where it really shines.



Cancer patients have seen some success with Topical administration of Ivermectin and some patients are starting to combine Ivermectin Cream with Castor oil (or even DMSO) for improved absorption.



I run the world’s largest Ivermectin Cancer Clinic.



We are at the cutting edge of medicine and getting results no one else is. 👏



Family doctors, you have a lot to learn here.



Repurposed drugs like Ivermectin, Fenbendazole and Mebendazole (even in topical application form) will change your practice, your lives and your patients’ lives.



Get on it.



Article Link in photo to avoid shadowban, just re-type the URL in the first photo at the top, into your browser to access. @JoeRogan Source

But unlike horse paste, IverX Cream is specifically made for topical application and does not have any unhealthy additives or unnecessary ingredients.

NEW ARTICLE: TOPICAL IVERMECTIN - Atopic Dermatitis, Rosacea, perioral dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis, acne vulgaris - Ivermectin has powerful anti-inflammatory properties when applied topically!



There are several studies now showing efficacy of topical Ivermectin cream or paste in treating a whole range of inflammatory skin conditions (non-parasitic):



2017 Ventre et al:



Conclusion: “We investigated a murine model of atopic dermatitis...IVM is endowed with topical anti-inflammatory properties that could have important applications for the treatment of T-cell-mediated skin inflammatory diseases.”



2018 Ebbelaar et al:



“Ivermectin is an effective treatment option for papulopustular Rosacea and seems to be more effective than metronidazole (NNT = 10.5) at 12 weeks of treatment.”



2017 Noguera-Morel et al: A series of 15 cases:



“Treatment of papulopustular rosacea (PPR) and periorificial dermatitis (POD) can be challenging in children.”



“The overall response to topical or oral ivermectin was excellent: 14 of 15 (93%) patients achieved complete or almost complete clearance of lesions”



2019 Schaller et al:



“Adding doxycycline 40-mg modified release (DMR) capsules, to daily ivermectin 1% cream can produce faster responses, improve response rates, and increase patient satisfaction in cases of severe rosacea compared with 1% ivermectin alone.”



2019 - Baranska-Rybak et al:



“The aim of our study was to assess the benefit and tolerability of topical ivermectin therapy in mild and moderate perioral dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis SD and acne vulgaris AV.”



“Onset of treatment effect can be seen as early as 2 weeks after treatment initiation with 1% ivermectin cream in monotherapy.”



“We present 20 cases of different facial inflammatory dermatoses - Overall 19 patients reported “very good” and “excellent” improvement”



Both Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines cause a wide range of autoimmune and inflammatory skin conditions. If you are suffering from such vaccine skin injuries, consider a trial of topical Ivermectin.



“In December 2014, the US Food and Drug Administration approved 1% ivermectin cream for treatment of rosacea in adults while the first European approval was obtained in March 2015.”



Much more in this extensive article (don’t miss this one!)



Article Link in photo to avoid shadowban, just re-type the URL in the 1st photo at the top, into your browser to access



@JoeRogan @TuckerCarlson Source

This Substack’s subscriber success stories:

And here is yet another miraculous testimony:

“I’ll never forget her voice.”

She called me trembling.



“There’s a spot on my arm. The doctor says it’s cancer. They want to cut it out – but I’m scared.”



She sent me photos. Right arm, just below the elbow. A red, crusty, irregular lesion. Bleeding a little. Growing.



She’d already tried two treatments – a cream and a freezing session. Both failed. The spot came back worse.



Her doctor was pushing surgery. She was terrified.



I reviewed all her scans and medical records carefully.

It was basal cell carcinoma – not the most aggressive type, but stubborn. Persistent.



I told her: “If you’re not ready for surgery, there’s another option. It’s worth a try.”



I recommended Ivermectin cream – applied twice daily, just a tiny amount on the spot.



She started it right away.

Day 3: Nothing much. She was skeptical.



Day 5: The redness started fading.



Day 10: The lesion began drying up. A crust formed.



Day 18: The crust fell off. Pink, healthy skin underneath.



Day 21: The spot was completely gone.



She sent me new photos. I couldn’t believe it. It was like it was never there.



She went back to her doctor.

He examined her arm and said: “This is remarkable. How did this happen?”



She said: “I tried something different.”



He didn’t ask what. I think he didn’t want to know. Because if he had to admit that a simple, cheap cream worked – he’d have to explain why he never offered it.



The heart of this story:

One woman. Skin cancer on her arm. Surgery was the only option she was given.



She reached out. We tried Ivermectin cream.



Three weeks later – her skin was clear. Source

And another success:

And another skin condition cured:

“I developed a persistent facial rash in 2017 after swimming at the beach in Gulf Shores, Alabama. It never fully went away .. mild during the day, much more noticeable after showering. Multiple doctors couldn’t explain it.



I did take the COVID vaccine and was also diagnosed with melanoma, so likely a connection.



I also had a stubborn fungal infection between my pinky toes for about 15 years that never fully cleared despite constant antifungal creams.



After using ivermectin cream ( and later horse paste ) on my face, the rash was dramatically improved the next morning and has not returned. My skin feels smooth and clear again.



I also applied it to the toe infection. The skin is now healing over and no longer feels raw or irritated.



I’m amazed at the results.” Source

While the IverX Cream is now back in stock, supplies are very limited.

Do NOT comply.

⚡️⚡️⚡️The Sitewide Flash Sale Continues!⚡️⚡️⚡️

Please use code SITE20 to receive 20% off on all of the incredible lifesaving products like the newly released topical Ivermectin Cream, the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Hydroxychloroquine, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula ImmunX, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute AlluX!

Please note that supplies for many of these products are now extremely limited.

⚡️The Sitewide Weekend Flash SALE⚡️ends Sunday, October 25th (midnight eastern time), 2026.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code SITE20 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Only the RESOLVX HEALTH website offers all of the authentic products that this Substack promotes.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Code 2SGPET for 10% off ImmunX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off IverX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off IverX Cream

Code 2SGPET for 10% off FenbenX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off ChloroquineX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off DoxyX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Code 2SGPET for 10% off AlluX