2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Gringo
Oct 22

Dr. William Makis, MD, you are a Warrior against human illness and disease! You have proven that the correct protocol helps people heal during COVID-19 and today! The majority of American doctors still fail with Big pHarma medicine!

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GG
Oct 23

Where can I buy the paste?? I have some lesions on my arms and chest. I tried virex and couldn't find it

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