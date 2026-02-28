In this Substack’s ongoing anecdotal repurposed drug crowdsourcing series comes a pair of incredible healing cases courtesy of Dr. Makis.

The first case would have been a classic terminal diagnosis for your average oncologist, and yet once again we are seeing total remission; to wit:

NEW ARTICLE: IVERMECTIN and FENBENDAZOLE Testimonial - 54 year old AUSTRALIAN man with Stage 4 Gastro-Esophageal Cancer reports after 3 months - from “6-18 months to live” to “Cancer Free”



The Ivermectin Cancer Revolution is sweeping the globe...AUSTRALIA!! 😀🇦🇺🦘🐨

STORY:

54 year old AUSTRALIAN man with Stage 4 Gastro-Esophageal Cancer with extensive lymph node and liver metastases.



He was given 6-18 months to live.



In November 2025 he started:

Ivermectin 1mg/kg/day

Fenbendazole 1500mg/day



Results after 3 months: CANCER FREE



Read it for yourselves 😉

Please note that the Fenbendazole dosage in the aforementioned case is more than triple the average amount, and yet it is perfectly benign, with no risk even at 1500mg/day, and only upside reward.

And there is nothing more offensive and immoral than any doctor making predictions on life expectancy, especially when their legacy cancer “treatments” do not work for the most part, with the top 1% oncologists at best achieving a 15% remission rate for up to 5 years, whereas the repurposed lifesaving compounds that are being referenced here have a greater than 85% success rate over an indefinite period of time.

Thankfully, these compounds are now being adopted all across the world for all kinds of cancers, with unprecedented levels of successful outcomes.

NEW ARTICLE: IVERMECTIN Testimonial - GERMAN Doctor shares his success story with Prostate Cancer recurrence and 12 months of Ivermectin - 90% drop in Circulating Cancer Cells!



German Doctor shares his Ivermectin success! 😀

This is a particularly interesting case because I rarely see results of Ivermectin ONLY taken for a full year!



“In December 2019, I had a prostatectomy; (PSA 5.9, Gleason 7 4+3, r0,N0, L1) my PSA nadir was 0.06. By February 2024, it had risen linearly to 0.5 “



“In April 2025, my doctor prescribed 12 mg of Ivermectin and increased in 12 mg steps to the dose to 60 mg by August. Since then, I have been taking 60 mg daily (bodyweight 104 kg).”



“In February 2025, my CTC count was 2.25 million, in December 2025 it was 0.5 million, and in February 2026 it was 0.25 million. That means a 90 percent reduction in one year.”



CTC = Circulating tumor Cell test



It’s incredible what just one anti-parasitic drug with anti-cancer properties can do!! 😀 Ivermectin Cancer Revolution is spreading across the globe like WILDFIRE. This story comes to you from Germany 😀

What is not discussed often enough, is that both Ivermectin and Fenbendazole are radically more bioavailable when consumed with a fatty meal, and that during these cancer protocols all carbohydrates and sugars must be significantly reduced, or even eliminated.

Also, as per a study titled, Unexpected Antitumorigenic Effect of Fenbendazole when Combined with Supplementary Vitamins, Fenbendazole must be combined with a powerful nutraceutical for it to be maximally bioavailable, with the authors having concluded:

Most importantly, our observation that fenbendazole in combination with supplemented vitamins significantly inhibited tumor growth has implications for its use during antitumor studies…

As readers of this Substack have known for many years now, the following treatment approach may not only be the most comprehensive ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight, but may also treat Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, Parkinson’s, Lyme Disease, myocarditis, Hashimoto’s Disease, leukemia, Lupus, skin conditions, and various other “incurable” ailments, as well as the common cold and seasonal flu:

The Ultimate Disease Cure & Prophylaxis Protocol

And here is additional information on why Hydroxychloroquine was also added to this protocol as a most viable anticancer compound for maximum synergy:

The Medical-Industrial Complex is desperate for you to ever find out about this disease cure-all protocol, but the truth can’t be suppressed any longer…

Do NOT comply.

