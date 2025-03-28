Longtime readers of this Substack appreciate that Ivermectin is a key component of the ‘holy grail’ cancer cure…

…and that this miracle Nobel prize winning drug also addresses a broad range of slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” VAIDS symptoms and adverse events as a function of the recipients becoming genetically modified spike protein factories, especially when combined with the equally miraculous Fenbendazole…

…which brings us to the ever expanding research showing just how powerful Ivermectin is at curing a plethora of conditions.

In a research study entitled, Ivermectin, a Molecular Swiss Army Knife: A Review of Mechanisms,Indications and Safety Concerns in Drug Repurposing, we find the following abstract:

Ivermectin, originally developed for the treatment of parasitic diseases such as onchocerciasis (river blindness), has earned its title of "wonder drug" due to its broad-spectrum therapeutic activity. Ivermectin’s potential to address unmet global health challenges makes it an important focus for future medical research. This review explores ivermectin’s mechanisms of action and its expanding therapeutic applications, including in parasitic, bacterial and viral infections, and cancer among other disorders. It demonstrates a robust safety profile, and wide scale studies have found a low rate of adverse events. This review highlights the ongoing research and emphasizes the need for careful consideration of both the benefits and risks of ivermectin. Further studies are required to support its repurposing for new indications.

Ivermectin's potential to address unmet global health challenges

But we digress…

In this Substack’s ongoing anecdotal Subscriber Success Stories series (e.g. Acute Myeloid Leukemia, Lung Cancer & Stage 4 Prostate Cancer Gleason 9 With Bone Metastases) we have already witnessed many of the positive treatment results for the various diseases that this research paper included; to wit:

There are many more Ivermectin applications as a treatment strategy for other diseases, and this compound is far safer than aspirin, even at megadoses.

The Ivermectin timeline:

The full research paper:

The ‘holy grail’ cancer cure:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 2mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

