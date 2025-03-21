In this Substack’s ongoing anecdotal repurposed drug crowdsourcing series comes another trio of absolutely incredible healing experiences.

The first case comes from an X post, and it involves relatively low doses of Ivermectin and Fenbendazole, thus showing that in certain instances a megadose approach in unnecessary for total remission:

Given that the majority of oncologists are quite literally killing most of their patients with iatrogenic “treatments,” it really is like being on a battlefield, especially if one is not actively advocating for themselves and using repurposed drugs that actually save their lives.

And the reply to this X post is also unsurprising:

To repeat, “Good results didn’t happen until the anti parasitics, though.” In other words, the chemotherapy was not curing the lung cancer, but the repurposed drug protocol is.

Our third success story comes courtesy of Dr. Makis, and it is impressive to say the least:

STORY: 60 year old man diagnosed with Stage 4 Prostate Cancer, Gleason 9

“has spread to his bones and lymph nodes in the pelvic area”

In early October 2024 his PSA was 141. In April 2024, it was 3.4

We started:

Ivermectin 1mg/kg/day

Fenbendazole 1332 mg/day

Oncologist started hormone blockers Orgovyx and Nubeqa, then added Taxotere 6 weeks later. RESULTS: My Take… Stage 4 Prostate Cancer, Gleason 9, metastatic to bones is something you want to get under control as quickly as possible. Ivermectin and Fenbendazole allow you to do that. In this case, PSA went from 3.4 to 141 (from April to October 2024) but back to 0.25 by January 30, 2025. That’s a 99.8% drop. Although Oncologists are not allowed to help their cancer patients, adding Ivermectin and Fenbendazole dramatically enhances cancer cell killing - and that’s what you want in a case of extremely aggressive Gleason 9 Prostate cancer like this.

At this point, oncologists are more of a menace than anything else, and they push dangerous and deadly drugs with stratospheric profit margins while over 85% of their patients succumb to cancer; in other words, a 15% success rate in any profession would get you instantly fired with extreme prejudice, and yet these doctors walk the halls of their hospitals with God complexes as their patients die all around them.

According to a study by Johns Hopkins, the third leading cause of death after heart disease and cancer is death by medical errors. Ironic how the first and second causes of death were also clearly were not helped very much by those very same medical “experts” either. And thanks to the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines,” the surges in both heart disease and (turbo) cancer now means that the Medical-Industrial Complex is the leading cause of all death, with excess mortality exploding all around us, and it will only get worse over time…

Until people take matters into their own hands and use synergistic therapies that actually work, the bodies will continue to unrelentingly pile up.

The following may very well represent the ‘holy grail’ cancer cure and VAIDS protocol that readers of this Substack have known about for many years now:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 2mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

