2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elsa's avatar
Elsa
2h

Great info! And all the more reason to make the prescription illegal, if you are anti-human.

Reply
Share
Kelly Reardon's avatar
Kelly Reardon
2h

https://dutytodissent.substack.com/p/we-the-people-demand-a-moratorium

Please sign and share the petition for moratorium on the mRNA/modRNA genetic transfection technology platform:

https://www.change.org/mRNAmoratorium

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture