EmilyTVProducer
1h

A vaxx-injury denier came down with a new inflammatory autoimmune condition. His mainstream female (!) Harvard (!) doc told him 1) don't take any more shots because we don't know what they are doing to your immune system; 2) do take HCQ. It's been working, but he'll never admit the truth.

Neural Foundry
5h

Interesting mecahnism with the CXCL16-YY1 pathway. The MMP inhibition angle makes sense given the tissue remodeling challenges in myocarditis cases. I remember seeing similar inflammatory cascades in autoimmune contexts where innate immune suppresion helped reduce fibrosis progression. The chemotaxis reduction between macrophages and Th17/NKT cells is particularly relevant since its that cross-talk that amplifes the inflammatory damage in cardiac tissue.

