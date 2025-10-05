This Substack has been over the years warning about the depraved NWO globopedo scheme of medically-driven mass euthanasia in the technocommunist nation of Canada…

…and now we have the latest data showing that this WEF controlled nation has now becoming the global leader in murdering its citizenry only to use their perfectly healthy organs all around the world for transplant procedures; to wit:

Canada has achieved a grim medical milestone: the world’s first successful heart transplant from a patient euthanized via MAiD. A 38-year-old man with ALS was lethally injected. Just seven minutes after his heart stopped, it was “reanimated,” transported to the US, and transplanted. This marks a terrifying new frontier in “Organ Donation after Euthanasia” (ODE), where Canada is now a “world leader.” The numbers are exploding: • 136 of 286 global ODE cases by 2021 were Canadian. • 5% of all organ transplants in Canada in 2024 used organs from the euthanized. Medical reports themselves warn of the coercion: Patients who feel they are a “burden” may now feel pressured to “do something meaningful” with their death. The desire to donate can become a driver for the request to die. We are normalizing a pathway where the most vulnerable are harvested to save others. This isn’t just about one life-saving transplant; it’s about the ethical cost to a society that creates a system where death becomes a utility. Source

MAiD is being aggressively offered to young and old people alike who are perfectly healthy as another means of culling the population, because if the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” do not kill off large swaths of society rapidly enough, then the Canadian government will promote suicide for quite literally any condition, from mild depression to more serious medical conditions.

This is blatant in your face democide, with a hefty organ donor profit margin for the Medical-Industrial Complex sociopaths.

And of course, the American Medical-Industrial Complex is also in on this euthanasia scam, despite “laws” and ethics:

Does anyone expect trustworthiness from this system?

And yet there is a glimmer of hope:

Hospitals allowed the organ procurement process to begin when patients showed signs of life. This is horrifying. — RFK Jr.

And while RFK Jr. has not officially ended this practice, at least he has opened up dialogue exposing this abject horror show:

And an incredibly important point to add to all of this is that Planned Parenthood, a longstanding depopulation operation that was created by racist eugenicist Margaret Sanger and ran by the likes of Bill Gates’s father (there are no coincidences) has been in the organ trafficking business for a very long time indeed:

We live in a very sick, cruel and immoral world.

Do NOT comply.

In celebration of this fifth day of the ongoing government shutdown, please use code LESSGOV20 for 20% off on ALL of the products that you have been purchasing for many years now like the miraculous Nobel Prize winning Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute FLAV-X!

The WEEKEND FLASH SALE ends TONIGHT, October 5th (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code LESSGOV20 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Only the RESOLVX HEALTH website offers all of the authentic products that this Substack promotes.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X