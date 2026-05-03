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Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
44m

I live in TN and have met this young father and his 3 children. Both boys ended up in the hospital after being vaccinated but only the 5 year suffered a devastating outcome. The mother gave the kids to the father. No one will touch this case. There must be a lawyer or legislator willing to help this family. The young boy was 10 when I met them. A normal 5 year old now a completely dependent autistic is all the proof parents should need to prove to them that vaccines are meant to cause life long customers not to help keep children or adults healthy. This judge needs to be disbarred forever.

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Diane G.'s avatar
Diane G.
4h

Disgusting! Who’s going to prosecute that judge? Maybe inject him with 18 shots in a day. What a POS!

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