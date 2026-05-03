Readers of this Substack appreciate that there is not a single vaccine of any kind that has a quality Randomized Controlled Trial (RCT) with placebo-control precisely because all vaccines are unsafe and ineffective…

…which brings us to today’s article where a clueless pro-vaccine judge with a God complex decided to play pediatrician such that he destroyed a perfectly healthy child’s entire life because in his demented power trip he thought he was some kind of moral medical “expert;” to wit:

HORRIFYING: 5-year-old develops severe Autism after court-forced vaccines.



A Tennessee judge's ultimatum during a custody battle led to a child receiving 18 VACCINES in ONE DAY. After vaccination, Isaac was hospitalized in ICU for 12 days, and later diagnosed with Autism. Source

Some more details on the adverse reactions from the onslaught of depopulation injections:

So, how does this criminal judge who should have been prosecuted for what he did to this family slot into the BigPharma social engineering indoctrination scam?

Health insurers and organizations literally bribe pediatricians to give your baby 25 vaccine doses before 3 years of age.



For example, pediatricians in the 3-million-person Health Net network receive a $2,500 bonus for each baby receiving 25 vaccine doses by 2.5 years of age.



A paralegal at my firm quickly found 27 additional examples of insurers and providers from across the country offering such bribes. See list below.



It is amazing that even pediatricians need to be bribed to inject these products.



How do you think this affects how pediatricians treat parents during “well-check” visits?



EXAMPLES:

Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)-https://providerservices.iehp.org/content/dam/provider-services-rd/en/documents/providers/p4p--prop-56--gemt/hospital-p4p/2025/20250109%20-%20FINAL%202025%20Hospital_P4P_Program%20Guide.pdfEmpire; Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)- https://providerservices.iehp.org/content/dam/provider-services-rd/en/documents/providers/p4p--prop-56--gemt/global-quality-program/2026/20260413%20-%20Final%202026%20Global%20Quality%20P4P%20PCP%20Program%20Guide.pdf; Health Plan (IEHP)-https://providerservices.iehp.org/content/dam/provider-services-rd/en/documents/providers/p4p--prop-56--gemt/ob-p4p/2025/20250110%20-%20FINAL_2025_OB_P4P_Program%20Guide.pdf; Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)- https://providerservices.iehp.org/content/dam/provider-services-rd/en/documents/providers/p4p--prop-56--gemt/global-quality-program/2026/20260413%20-%20Final%202026%20Global%20Quality%20P4P%20PCP%20Program%20Guide.pdf; Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)- https://providerservices.iehp.org/content/dam/provider-services-rd/en/documents/providers/p4p--prop-56--gemt/p4p---urgent-care/20251215%20-%20Final_2026%20Urgent%20Care%20Guide.pdf; Partnership HealthPlan of California- https://partnershiphp.org/Providers/Quality/Documents/QIP%202025/2026PCPQIPMeasureSpecifications.pdf#:~:text=Incentives%20are%20%0Abased%20on%20meeting%20specific%20performance%20thresholds%20in%20measures%20that%20address%20the%20above%20areas; Passport by Molina Healthcare- https://molinamarketplace.com/members/nv/en-us/-/media/Molina/PublicWebsite/PDF/members/ky/en-us/Medicaid/2026VaccineVABFlyer_R.ashx; Eastern Oregon Coordinated Care Organization (EOCCO)- https://eocco.com/news/Current/Childhood-Immunization-Incentive-Program; Central California Alliance for Health- https://thealliance.health/wp-content/uploads/2026-Care-Based-Incentive-CBI-workbook.pdf; California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS)- https://dhcs.ca.gov/services/Documents/CY-2025-Quality-Withhold-and-Incentive-Methodology-Document.pdf; Blue Shield of California- https://blueshieldca.com/content/dam/bsca/en/provider/docs/2023/June/PRV_Primary-Care-Fee-For-Service-Plus-Program-Overview.pdf; Molina Healthcare (Apple Health / Medicaid)- https://molinahealthcare.com/members/wa/en-us/-/media/Molina/PublicWebsite/PDF/members/wa/en-us/Medicaid/Member-Rewards-Program/Flu-Incentive-Flyer_EN_FNL_R_508c.ashx; McLaren Health Plan- https://mclarenhealthplan.org/Uploads/Public/Documents/HealthPlan/documents/Provider%20Forms/PCP-Incentive-Program.pdf; McLaren Health Plan- https://mclarenhealthplan.org/Uploads/Public/Documents/HealthPlan/documents/Healthy-Child-Immunization-Incentive.pdf; Molina Healthcare (Apple Health / Medicaid)- https://molinahealthcare.com/members/wa/en-us/-/media/Molina/PublicWebsite/PDF/members/wa/en-us/Medicaid/Member-Rewards-Program/2026-Molina-Member-Rewards-Flyer_Child_EN_FNL_R_508c.ashx; New Jersey Department of Health - https://nj.gov/health/cd/documents/imm_requirements/hot_shots_welcome_packet.pdf; Partnership for Maternal and Child Health of Northern New Jersey / New Jersey Department of Health- https://eastamwelltownship.com/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Item/1227?fileID=20313; Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Healthy Blue)- https://healthybluenc.com/medicaid/extras/healthy-rewards; AmeriHealth Caritas North Carolina- https://amerihealthcaritasnc.com/member/benefits/carecard; Carolina Complete Health- https://carolinacompletehealth.com/members/medicaid/benefits-services/healthy-rewards-program.html; Aetna Better Health of Illinois- https://aetnabetterhealth.com/illinois-medicaid/rewards-program.html; APhA Foundation/American Pharmacists Association- https://aphafoundation.org/post/apha-foundation-announces-2025-2026-incentive-grant-recipients; Kern Health Systems- https://res.cloudinary.com/dpmykpsih/image/upload/kern-site-353/media/011c263f1fc54936a1daad22bc376243/p4p_2026-binder_final-12026.pdf; Oklahoma Complete Health- https://oklahomacompletehealth.com/providers/quality-improvement/participation-in-qi-.html#:~:text=Childhood%20Immunization%20Status%20%28PDF%29%0A%0AImmunizations%20for%20Adolescents%20%28PDF%29; Setra Health Plans- https://sentarahealthplans.com/en/members/medicaid/earning-your-medicaid-member-incentives#:~:text=The%20Healthy%20Incentives%20Program%20rewards%20you%20with%20up%20to%20%2450%20in%20gift%20cards%20per%20year%20for%20completing%20certain%20wellness%20exams%20and%20services; AmeriHealth Caritas- https://p1.amerihealthcaritasdc.com/content/dam/amerihealth-caritas/acdc/pdf/provider/forms/2025/2025-provider-incentive-cpt-code-campaign-child-immunization-status.pdf.coredownload.inline.pdf; Health Net (Health Net of California, Inc. / Health Net Community Solutions, Inc.)-https://providerlibrary.healthnetcalifornia.com/news/26-367-earn--2-500-for-closing-cis-10-immunization-care-gaps--my.html; Peach State Health Pla- https://pshpgeorgia.com/content/dam/centene/peachstate/pdfs/2026%20Medicaid%20P4P%20Incentive%20PPT_FINAL_R.pdf Source

The judge simply functions as a kind of unwitting low-informational enforcer for this deranged status quo where bribery and democide go hand in hand.

In other words:

Joe Rogan: "People don’t wanna believe that pharmaceutical drug companies are willing to sell you things that are gonna harm your child, but they are. They always have been and they always will." Source

But the judge knew better foisting BigPharma poisons on desperate people in his courtroom, and now an innocent child has been permanently harmed, and a family permanently broken.

Before we get to today’s poll question, let us review yesterday’s results:

Thus, this Substack’s readership should completely agree with the following sentiments:

And now for our poll du jour:

Do NOT comply.

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