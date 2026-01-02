2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Deadly lots sent all over, incl. blue states. Friends and relatives:

NY - turbo abdominal cancer -56

NY - turbo lung cancer -60

NY - (just one shot) near death, survived after horrendous bodily inflammation pain. 80

NY - jabbed, CV anyhow, died in hospital. Elderly

NY - turbo cancer, 39 yo, deceased

NY - 16, soccer practice, heart attack, COR, resuscitated. Survived

MA - turbo ovarian 75

CO - mouth tumors, brain damage, heart damage, parathyroid cancer, survived. No more heavy activity or winter sports 24

Those are just people that come to mind in blue states that I know

