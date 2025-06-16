2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
2nd Smartest Guy in the World's avatar
2nd Smartest Guy in the World
4h

Typos (mostly) edited.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
5h

Imagine being so evil, so hateful that you livie your life laser- focused on doing harm and bringing misery and death to others. May you all be cursed for all eternity!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 replies
83 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture