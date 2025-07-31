2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Sam Clark
We are, without a doubt, facing evil.. the perpetrators of the Convid crime are not bad they are evil. To form a plan that tricks an unsuspecting mother into harming her innocent child. What has happened to humanity that the innocent are not even safe in the womb..

Tom
Archaix offers a plausible explanation. Since the last Phoenix reset of 1902, the archons have been working towards the next ones, Phoenix in 2040 and Nemesis in 2046. This happens like clockwork. The underground cities being prepared with the national debt theft are for the soul sellers to survive, and come out in 2047 and after, to a new world. They want the least amount of competition then, so make sure there is at little as possible. Wind and solar will be useless, so decommission as many earth-produced (i.e. "fossil fuels". lol, only low information fools still believe in "climate change") fuel for energy plants( coal, gas), the surface will be back to the stone ages, which are only thousands of years ago, not hundreds of thousands. Vaccines came into vogue before 1902, and have been ramped up and now cause cognitive dissonance to claim they are bioweapons and never were safe nor effective. Sayer Ji posted the other day about how no medical intervention is better than what we have, the cancer industry is complete fraud. Don't accept a diagnosis from these monsters. And so on. Explains the No Tomorrow policies we are seeing.

