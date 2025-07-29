As longtime readers of this Substack are well aware, Doxycycline is a critical component of treatment protocols to various “incurable” ailments such as Lyme Disease…

…the latest gain of function bioweapon in the Lone Star Tick Disease, which most conveniently induces a severe red meat allergy as the perfect trial balloon setup for the Great Reset bug gruel and tumorigenic synthetic meat rations dystopia…

…and while not featured in this Substack’s ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plaint sight…

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

…Doxycycline also has incredibly powerful anti-cancer properties, and the following article is a must read technical overview of some of the mechanisms of how this compound interacts with cancer cells:

…and last but not least, Doxycycline in combination with Ivermectin may attenuate the “vaccine” damage to heart cells, and may represent the only known means of reversing myocarditis:

Which brings us to the 50% OFF MASSIVE FishCycline SALE.

The current inventory of FishCycline has date stamps that expire in around 6 months, but this product can literally last decades beyond the expiry dates if stored at room temperature away from direct sunlight without any loss of potency.

The industry standard of putting early expiration dates on various compounds is to get customers to keep purchasing products that they do not need, but for compounds such as FishCycline that are manufactured in blister packs this is just completely unnecessary.

You may now stock up on Doxycycline that will literally last you for decades at HALF PRICE by using code FISH50 for 50% off.

And while this sale does not apply to the rest of the RESOLVX HEALTH product line, you can still add all of the other miracle compounds to your cart like the Nobel Prize winning Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute FLAV-X!

The 50% OFF MASSIVE FishCycline SALE ends Friday, August 1st (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code FISH50 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

