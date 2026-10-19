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Dr Monica's avatar
Dr Monica
Oct 19Edited

Absolutely and completely 100 % easily predictable and was in preparation. It is NOT an organic spontaneous movement, it was well calculated, planned, funded, managed and endorsed by the mother WEF-ers, globalist scum, criminals in power and useful idiots in power.

1- NEVER trust govmt.

2- NEVER give up your guns

3- Vote for Christians, patriots, RIGHT leaning leaders

4- Protect your: home, community, county, state, COUNTRY - from illegal invaders of any kind.

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
Oct 19

Martial law coming to the US if they do not wake up in DC. RNC and DNC better get their heads screwed on right NOW!

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