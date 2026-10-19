France is under total siege in its worst unrest in decades after nationwide “protests” were set in motion by shadowy NWO globopedo “nonprofits” as part of a greater plan to topple Western civilization in order to institute a worldwide technocratic Great Reset dystopia.

The Mockingbird MSM official cover story is that France is burning due to societal outrage over education and the cost of living having spiraled into violent riots on October 17–18, resulting in well over 2,400 arrests, two deaths (one police officer and one protester), and hundreds of shops looted. Approximately 550,000 people demonstrated across the country, including 110,000 in Paris, before masked Antifa and Islamocommunist groups torched public buildings and clashed with police.

But the real cause of this violent upheaval has little to do with actual French citizenry, and everything to do with the activation of various sleeper cells along with the lying in wait disgruntled jobless welfare “refugees” that were deliberately imported into Europe to destroy white Christian civilization; to wit:

🚨 NOW: Investigation confirms 54 GROUPS, including communists, socialists and Islamists, are BEHIND the major riots in France



The fake news told us it’s about “students”



It’s about the INVASION of France both by foreigners and 3rd world ideology! 😠



“You don’t see the French flag flying in order for them to get a better France. They’re trying to destroy the nation!”



“They work with the Islamist groups that are very anti-Israel. And that’s why you’re going to see the Palestinian flag along with these images of the hammer and sickle.” — @AsraNomani Only 16 of the 54 groups are student or youth groups. The other 38 are adult-run communist parties, unions, revolutionary groups and propaganda outlets



The network also includes Tricontinental and CodePink, both tied to Neville Roy Singham, a Marxist American tech millionaire who lives in Shanghai



The same Singham-funded network has been behind anti-Israel and anti-America protests in the United States!



Make no mistake: if France falls to this mob, they will be EMBOLDENED in the US 🇺🇸 Source

It is important to appreciate that all of this is being orchestrated and funded by theft via taxes, with the various illegitimate EU governments alongside the American Federal government quite literally paying for these riots alongside the various Soros, Gates, Singham, et al. “nonprofits.”

Just like the No Kings “protests” coordinated all over America…

…with last week’s latest Neo-Marxist color revolution protests deployed all across America:

There truly are no coincidences:

America is tired of a wanna-be king.



It’s time to vote. Source

And the very same NGO’s are using the identical playbook all across Europe with the deployment of Antifa and Islamocommunist savages:

Riots across France today.



Looting, fires, vandalism and attacks against policemen and firefighters reported from cities across the country. Source

Exactly the same logistics precisely because the very same NGOs are behind these operations:

All according to plan:

The official narratives of student protestors, inflation and war…

BREAKING:



Macron blames the protests in France on high fuel prices caused by the US-Iran War Source

…with the MSM continuing to lie and cover up what is actually transpiring on the ground, and once again getting caught doing so…

🚨 JUST NOW: CBS News has DELETED a post after they got ripped and Community Noted for calling the mass violent leftist French riots "scuffles" with "small groups"



🤡🤡



They LITERALLY did the CNN "fiery but peaceful protest" lie.



The media is not getting away with it anymore!



These rioters tried K*LLING COPS. Source

The BBC is also just another globalist Intelligence-Industrial Complex Mockingbird node:

Fucking hell, they just did it!

The BBC actually described the Islamo-leftist riots burning France to the ground as “MOSTLY PEACEFUL”!

But Danny Tommo puncturing a people smuggling boat is terrorism to them.

Defund them NOW! Source

And here are some of these “students” that are so unhappy with their lycées over teacher shortages, overcrowded classes, exhausting schedules and buildings they claim are literally falling apart:

Yours truly came to the defense of these poor scholars who addressed the crumbling school buildings by doing what any highly educated persons would do; namely, burning their lycées and other historic structures down to the ground:

”Students” and “pHd candidates” no doubt:

So, just how bad is the reality on the ground in France?

For me, this is the most horrifying image of this October 17:

An elderly couple stripped of everything, right in the middle of the street, left half-naked.

As if the pillaged Rolexes, Vuitton, Hermès, Dior, Sephora weren't enough for resale.



The image that should be a wake-up call for the entire West.



The image of a so-called president who has lost control. Who has utterly failed his people.



The image of a radical left that has sacrificed your own identity to turn your country into a war zone, with cultural backdrops that have nothing to do with yours.



This image is terrifying! Source

In other words, these are anything but learned individuals completing their higher education coursework.

Coincidences abound:

Cultural suicide indeed, but engineered in order to institute mass 15 Minute Cities in AI-driven social credit score digital hell on earth gulags replete with CBDC UBI as a function of groupthink compliance:

We are witnessing Islamists right now burning Paris because Europe has committed cultural suicide.



We should look to France as foreshadowing for what America faces if we don’t stop this here.



We are fighting to save our nation. Source

The ultimate tool of the transhumanist post-human enslavement endgame is a permanent martial law with mass CBDC UBI welfare on top of welfare en route to accelerated AI-driven mass depopulation which makes this all a most slippery technocratic slope, by design:

Welcoming in the conquering hordes of NWO Islamocommunist invaders with profuse virtue signaling was always part of this Fabian plan to destroy Western civilization from within:

That stunned French lady .. she's a member of the French left-wing party and an activist, one of the biggest advocates for opening up migration to North African peoples, and she defends them every time they cause a disaster or catastrophe, accusing others who want to stop the flood of these savages of racism ...



She owns a small chic boutique in an upscale spot, she stood in her shop trying to save it from looting and theft, and because she's a famous activist

she tells them I'm so-and-so, the activist for asylum, I'm with you, I've defended you and your entry and stay in France, they spat on her, knocked her down, and trampled her with their feet, good thing she's still alive



And they looted the whole shop, the lady ended up on the iron bars, losing all the struggle and work of her lifetime in a moment ..



Standing there stunned, not believing that these thieving, rabble-rousing, criminal, barbaric hordes are the ones she's spent her whole life defending, and advocating for them to invade her country and destroy it



Because of her fame in defending North African refugees, all the French media yesterday was carrying her story and her picture in front of her looted shop, poor thing, her whole life wasted and she can't believe the extent of her stupidity that brought France to this ruin and destruction 😢 Source

In other words:

Muslims will vote for the left until they are the majority.



Once they are, they will vote for their own.



And then, the left's useful idiots will be executed by those who voted for their own, just as they did in Iran in 1979. Source

Globalism in action:

Paris looks like a war zone. What is the cause? The cost of living? Mass immigration? A mismanaged economy? Excessive spending on war? A crisis of political legitimacy caused by an unaccountable elite? Europe will likely be a very different place 10 years from now. Source

It is not just France given that this is a coordinated NGO Islamocommunist military operation:

Bottom line: this is all an obfuscation leveraging cultures that are wholly incompatible with the West:

No. Islam is not, in fact, compatible with the West. Source

At least if Le Pen wins there may be some actual real-world benefits:

Greater context of this global migration replacement scheme:

Because it is now “racism” to not want your cities to be destroyed by culturally incompatible illegals that overzealously desire to exterminate your culture:

The WEF’s penetrator puppet was ordered to continue playing dumb:

Let them eat baklava:

Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte attended a Celine Dion concert on Friday night as riots erupted across France.



“Let them eat cake.” Source

The cognitive dissonance of French boomers is not unlike those of American boomers, voting and paying for their own pleasantly comfortable demises:

You could write an entire book on the fall of the West and still not say as much as this 1 video French people dancing together while their city is literally burning in the background. Source

Except that these boomers and everyone else are anything but safe, as the highly organized rioters have now been ordered to escalate their violence:

🚨 BREAKING: Looters are now BREAKING INTO HOMES in Paris — and it was only a matter of time



Absolutely NOBODY is coming to help the Parisians either.



This is why you NEVER give up your guns. The government will NOT be there for you. Source

No one is safe anywhere:

And in America the very same Islamocommunist seeds of color revolution have been deeply and firmly planted:

WOAH 🚨 Dearborn, Michigan mayor Abdullah Hammoud is at a mosque making a speech calling for Muslims to organize to make sure the entire city leadership is Muslim



“That only happens if we go out and we vote. If the Muslim community votes, if the Arab community votes, we will determine every single position in the whole city”



We were warned Muslims would use mosques as voter mobilization centers to take over our government. There is no clearer example of this happening than this video



I would like to just point out that you are politicians aren’t allowed to give campaign speeches like this inside places or worship



It’s called the Johnson Amendment. It prohibits tax-exempt 501c3 organizations including churches, mosques, synagogues and other houses of worship from “participating in, or intervening in any political campaign on behalf any candidate for public office



- Organizations cannot endorse or oppose candidates

- They cannot host or facilitate campaign speeches, rallies, or events where a candidate asks for votes



This is EXACTLY what’s happening in this video



Violations for this leads to loss of tax-exempt status. This mosque should lose their tax exempt status Source

And just like Paris, so too is America’s greatest city now captured:

The barbarians are not just inside the gates, they are the government itself:

Because the barbarians are coming today.

What’s the point of senators making laws now?

Once the barbarians are here, they’ll do the legislating.



[...]



Now what’s going to happen to us without barbarians?

Those people were a kind of solution. Source

George Orwell, a prominent member of the Fabian Society which is swarthily backing all of these riots and many decades ago was responsible for planning the importation of the Islamocommunist invaders in order to weaken Western civilization, warned the West most presciently:

Make no mistake: the burning outside Milan’s historic Duomo cathedral is an attack on Christianity and the West. The barbarians have invaded and are flying Tirana/Albania, Morocco, and Palestine flags.



This is a war on Western values, culture, and way of life.

It parallels the French riots in Paris and Marseille because the Left has forced mass migration without assimilation all over Europe, just like Biden and the Democrats forced it on America.



The same agenda has been planted across Europe—no city or cathedral is safe.



Time to wake up. America must vote red in the midterms or face more chaos from the Left’s agenda to destroy our shared Western foundations. Source

What Paris looks like now:

While President Trump is acutely aware of what is being perpetrated…

President Trump doubled down with his rhetoric, and yet the American borders are still wide open, and all of his radical Marxist enemies are walking free:

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump is EXPOSING France's weak leaders and just posted the jaw-dropping moment that rioters broke in to the town hall in Marseille



TRUMP: SHUT THE BORDER! 💯



Rioters used security barriers and kicks to smash through the town hall's double wooden doors, screaming "It's the Revolution, we're taking the Bastille!"



Once inside, they knocked over a bust of Marianne, the symbol of the French Republic, and trashed the furniture. Some of them were waving Palestinian flags! Source

The “leaders” are anything but weak; in fact, they are weaponized radical communist puppets in the midst of fulfilling their NWO objectives:

This is what we’re dealing with: Marxism, evolved to attack the West, using Maoist methods adapted to Western sensitivities. My remarks from the European Union Parliament. Source

And VP Vance knows as well:

The only way this ends in Europe and America:

Until the entirety of the NWO globopedo cabal, their Intelligence-Industrial Complex assets, and their various puppets like of Soros and Singham are rounded up and prosecuted for treason, this planetary Great Reset color revolution against the West will only continue to intensify.

I’m French. I want to talk to Americans who are about to vote Democrat. Not to insult you. To warn you.



I come from your future.



In France we did everything your progressive politicians promise. Free healthcare, free college, generous welfare, strong unions, heavy regulation, high taxes on the rich, a state that takes care of everything. Public spending close to 57% of GDP, one of the highest on the planet. On paper, it’s the dream.



Here’s what it looks like from the inside. France hasn’t passed a balanced budget since 1974. Our debt is above 3,300 billion euros. Interest on that debt is becoming one of the biggest items in the national budget. Our hospitals are collapsing despite record funding. Our schools rank lower every year. Young people with degrees can’t afford an apartment in the city they were born in. Our best engineers leave for London, Zurich and San Francisco. And the rich you wanted to tax? They left too, and took the jobs with them.



The promise was protection. The result is stagnation.



The worst part is that nobody in France voted for decline. Every single step sounded generous, compassionate, reasonable. One more program. One more regulation. One more tax to fund it. Each step alone makes sense. Fifty years of them, and you wake up in a country that can no longer build a nuclear plant on time or keep its streets safe.



I love America because it’s the one place on earth where people still believe they can build something from nothing. I came to Silicon Valley as a self-taught kid and it changed my life. That spirit is the most precious thing your country has.



Before you vote, ask yourself one question: is the program you’re voting for making America more like America, or more like France?



Trust me. You don’t want to be France. Source

But it is vital to never lose sight of the fact that in the end good always defeats evil:

These last vestiges of this Constitutional Republic, which is anything but a Democracy, represents the only hope left for Western civilization:

Do NOT comply.

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