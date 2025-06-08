2nd Smartest Guy in the World

djean111
1h

I am saying this as someone who was a lifelong Democrat - Democrats are quite dangerous because they really do consider that anything they do, any law they break, any one person (or group) they kill or starve or disenfranchise, any wrong thing at all - is okay if that helps them achieve their goals. Just remember Albright saying the deaths of half a million Iraqi children was okay because it helped the US achieve its goals. That is what we are dealing with. The rule of law does not apply to them, in their opinion, so they go ahead and ignore laws. And decency. Add Trump Derangement Syndrome to that - they will burn the country down if they have to. I am not a Republican or a Democrat. Politics have ruined this country, deliberately.

Jeck
1h

Marxism is a boot on the necks of all who endeavor to flourish. It is manifested Satanism.

