All democrat controlled states and major cities in America are not just plagued with rapidly metastasizing radical communism that is rotting culture and infrastructure alike, but a new form of pernicious governance is now being deliberately installed by the NWO globopedo dark forces that we may term ‘islamocommunism.’

Last night a young trust fund kid who was born in Uganda, is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, and has never worked in the private sector a single day in his life was “elected” as the new mayor of NYC.

This Substack has been warning about Mamdani, his shadowy backers, and the growing encroachment of radical Islam throughout America…

…and as this Substack has also been fighting for years against the PSYOP-19 scamdemic tyranny that was being instituted in the Big Apple under another deranged politician’s watch…

…it comes as little surprise then that a politrix puppet like Mamdani with gargantuan latent proclivities for tyranny has now been installed as NYC mayor:

The NY Post gets it about right:

Former democrat NYC mayors like Bill de Blasio and Eric Adams so badly mismanaged the city all while the Federal government and their partners-in-crime at the Federal Reserve Bank and the IRS all but ensured that the rising costs of living coupled with increased levels of theft via taxation meant that denizens of major metropolitan cities that are not ultra-rich would be struggling to survive. The insanely high “income” taxes and sales tax in NYC have also contributed to food and shelter insecurities, which in turn drove the Red Apple useful idiots into voting for someone like Mamdani.

Not only is NYC one of the most expensive cities in the world, but it also has an incredibly high level of welfare recipients, both legal citizens and illegals, and has been for years now housing the Cloward-Piven invaders in luxury hotels to the tune of billions of dollars per annum. Said illegals have also been driving the crime rates higher, which created a perfect storm for a communist like Mamdani to be “voted” in.

Except that Mamdani was elected in similar fashion to how the senile ice cream licking diaper soiling pedo criminal “Biden” was:

According to Dr. Andrew Paquette, we know that New York voting is algorithmically manipulated:

Voters in New York State are identified by two identification numbers. This study has discovered strong evidence that both numbers have been algorithmically manipulated to produce steganographically concealed record attribute information. One of the several algorithms discovered has been solved. It first utilizes a mechanism nearly identical to the simple ‘Caesar Cipher’ to change the order of a group of ID numbers. Then, it interlaces them the way a deck of cards is arranged to create a ‘stacked deck’. The algorithmic modifications create hidden structure within voter ID numbers. The structure can be used to covertly tag fraudulent records for later use. Source

It is also no accident that Turnout in NYC’s 2025 mayoral election tops 2 million, highest in decades.

We also know that NYC has a tremendous amount of clone voters (duplicate registrations for the same voter), as well as individuals voting multiple times throughout the day at various polling sites:

With severely lax voting rules, foreign-born voters and illegals skewed the results badly:

The exodus of productive Americans out of major cities like New York has only been accelerating since the plandemic, which also explains why someone like Mamdani could be put into place:

He is not even hiding it:

Is anyone really surprised?:

The irony is that Mamdani wants to slash policing budgets and let criminals out of prisons on his first day in office, which means ever more crime; in other words, if communism utterly failed in the previous administrations, then for communism to succeed this time around all that is required is ever more communism.

This is all by design, because a jihadist like Mamdani’s real work will involve ushering in radical Islam, or islamocommunism:

And what about all of those homosexuals and trannies that are keeping the LGBTQ+ movement alive and well in NYC?

He may be showing up at gay nightclubs today, but tomorrow he will be throwing gays off of skyscraper roofs if he could get his way.

Mamdani is the ultimate trojan horse for this murderous islamocommunism:

There are no coincidences:

In other words:

Sadly, it was not just NYC that was harmed by the radical Democrat vote theft machine, because in Virginia and New Jersey’s gubernatorial races, Abigail Spanberger and Mikie Sherrill, respectively, stole their elections with double-digit margins.

These massive margins are also explained by the fact that both Virginia and New Jersey have extreme levels of noncitizen voting, as well as algorithmic voter manipulation.

The silver lining in all of this is that as NYC rapidly spirals out of control it will serve as a monumental warning to all American patriots, and at some point the pushback against this islamocommunism takeover will be palpable.

In the meantime, we must all say a prayer for those remaining New Yorkers that are unable or unwilling to escape their city.

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X