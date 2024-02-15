2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Kathleen Cunningham's avatar
Kathleen Cunningham
Feb 15, 2024

I pray this will be strongly resisted .

The farmers have been showing us the way to proceed.

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Guy St Hilaire's avatar
Guy St Hilaire
Feb 15, 2024

To the French in France :Brush up on the history of what happened to Marie Antoinette .

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