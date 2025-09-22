2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Billy G's avatar
Billy G
5h

If you want yo believe that this kid shot Charlie Kirk, well that’s your prerogative. I will never accept that narrative, not only due the video evidence showing him going forward thus indicating a shot from anywhere but the front. But the stories on this kid and his lady-man are falling apart all over the place. This is total bullsh*t

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies by 2nd Smartest Guy in the World and others
Steve Z.'s avatar
Steve Z.
5h

Sorry, NOT sorry.

A 30-06 will NOT be stopped by dense bone or any other such gibberish. The bullet will not be found "in the skin".

It is sheer stupidity to accept such an outcome from such a powerful round over a short distance. Look at You Tube videos where 30 caliber bullets go through plate steel...but not bone? Ridiculous......https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FLCJzP0VJh8

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
44 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture