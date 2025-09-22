This is an important update to last week’s article…

…precisely because there have been far too many paranoid and absurd theories floated around regarding Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Just because there were patsies like Oswald previously, and just because the CIA and FBI have murdered many important people that they deemed “dangerous” for their Deep State agendas, does NOT mean that every single assassination or mass shooting is in fact an actual conspiracy.

We will not know for certain all of the details surrounding Charlie Kirk’s murder for quite some time, if ever, but here is Charlie Kirk’s executive producer explaining the ballistics and exit wound:

Here is yours truly adding some context (apologies for the typo, it’s disassemble):

And here is the former sheriff’s email to me this morning — he happens to be a competitive shooter that also worked undercover and as a SWAT sniper:

First thought... I would eliminate the internet in its' entirety for a generation or three. Second thought..... Too many unknown variables for internet DJs to speak about. No one knows factually if the ammo was factory created or reloaded. If reloaded, the variables increase significantly. Barrel length too is instrumental in velocity management. Aside from bullet weight, type of projectile and muzzle velocity, bullets over the centuries have done very odd things when shot into organic matter. A 150lb deer can run 50 yards or better without half its' organs intact. People loaded with narcotics have taken dozens of hits and have persevered to fight until not. The stories are endless in both directions. It's not an exact science. The actual shot placement, one's bone, muscle, fat and dermal densities, and fluid content play a large part before you get into the geometry of it all. Distance of discharge of cartridge to intended target, angle of bullet entry all add up to a goulash of ballistic uncertainties. Any Alex Jones, much less a doctor of medicine, is simply basing their judgements on the ammo makers advertising claims of what a bullet should do. Even ballistic gelatin testing can be wonky and designed specifically to bolster a manufacturers claims. All told, could it have done what was seemingly done...yes. However, any conspiracy theory is good for ratings/likes/friends and viewership, AKA sponsors and money.

Again, what is being presented here is simply a rational and probable explanation, which does not mean it is in any way definitive.

IF Charlie Kirk was assassinated by Tyler Robinson, then more than likely the transtifa radical left-wing transgender cell is also responsible.

IF the transtifa radical left-wing transgender cell is also responsible, then any and all “nonprofits” that funded Antifa and these trans cells, as well as universities that indoctrinated and radicalized these individuals, while also making them debt slaves which further radicalizes a broke, drugged up, and chemically castrated youth are all in varying degrees responsible.

The CIA that runs mainstream media, Hollywood, the universities, and social media is also responsible.

The likes of George Soros and other radical NWO globopedo errand boy billionaires that funnel their black ops money laundering into these various radical groups are also responsible.

The CCP that works alongside the CIA that has been driving the fentanyl epidemic as well being the Intelligence-Industrial Complex releasers of gain of function viruses, has also been funneling money into these radical domestic terror groups, and is also responsible.

And perhaps the least spoken about culprit for Charlie Kirk’s assassination is the IRS, because this unconstitutional “income taxation” both directly and indirectly funds the CIA, the CCP, George Soros, Bill Gates, the universities, Antifa, transtifa, BLM, BigPharma (e.g. “free” C19 “vaccines”), and socially engineers the entire nation into being far poorer, more stressed out, and far more reactive as a function of less wealth and freedom such that the propensity for divisive societal conflict is far greater, which means that the overdose death of a George Floyd or the blatant assassination of a Charlie Kirk may be fomented into a Cloward-Piven endgame of bloody revolution that could very well destroy America from within.

At least that is the hope of these communist useful idiots and statist apparatchiks.

Except that unlike the deranged and violent left, the conservative supporters of Charlie Kirk have not been “mostly peaceful” as they set off billions of dollars in destruction all around then, but, rather, they have been totally peaceful.

The left and the right are being played against each other by the very same dark forces that steal the fruits of our labors, foist depopulation bioweapon injections on us, all while actively dividing and conquering us with state ideological propaganda; in other words, the only true solution is to put aside any politrix differences we may have, and offer this entire system total nonviolent noncompliance.

And there was a very good chance that Charlie Kirk would have gone after the IRS and “income taxation” at some point in his life, because he was really starting to make the connections before his young life was tragically and brutally cut short; to wit:

“To expand liberty we must first shrink government.” – Charlie Kirk (1993 – 2025)

Do NOT comply.

