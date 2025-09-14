As soon as news of the assassination of conservative pundit Charlie Kirk was announced this Substack most correctly assumed it was perpetrated by a deranged leftist…

…and then this Substack further framed this assassination as the possible byproduct of the trans movement, even including militant training videos of sex-organ-mutilated individuals running around and shooting guns…

…this Substack correctly called it, but in many ways the actual reality of exactly who murdered Charlie Kirk is far worse.

Let us for now table all the various conspiracy “theories,” from ballistics trajectories, drones, evidence at the crime scene, or lack thereof, and even the killer being a possible patsy…

…we have our Zapruder film footage du jour, and while it does not clearly show Tyler Robinson’s face, there is enough compelling evidence so far to entertain the possibility that this individual is the bonafide assassin.

Tyler Robinson has a genius level IQ. He aced all of this accreditation exams, and scored in the top 99th percentile in all of the subjects. He was awarded an engineering scholarship. He is for all intents and purposes an autist that was sexually attracted to feminized males. The term for this is ‘gynandromorphophiles,’ or GAMP:

Here is the doctor that first described this condition:

Tyler Robinson was intimately involved with his roommate, a male that is in the process of transitioning to female. But it goes even deeper than that, far deeper; to wit:

I am now 100% confident that Charlie’s assassination was carried out by a radical left wing transgender terror cell. Let’s get into the evidence 1) Tyler was dating a living with a transgender man (male to female) 2) Two of the bullets found in Tyler’s rifle had engravings consistent with radical far left transgender ideology “Notices bulge OwO” is a reference to “chasers” gay men who like trans women. Noticing the trans man’s “bulge” “catch fascist” is self explanatory 3) Tyler’s transgender boyfriend is friends with a transgender account on tik tok and X that goes by the name “churbum75m (saw Tyler June 30th)” Minutes after Charlie was confirmed dead this transgender posted “WE FUCKING DID IT” 4) But this wasn’t the only transgender account that had prior knowledge of the assassination. At least two other transgender people had posted in advance that something would happen to Charlie during his speaking event at UVU. 5) We know that Tyler was very active on transgender discords. A hotbed for radicalization and far left extremism. Was this discord server used to plan the attack? 6) We know that Tyler was “given” the rifle and did not purchase it himself. Who gave it to him? This was obviously a combined effort involving multiple people so one can only assume he got help from his transgender associates. Source

According to an exclusive article by the Daily Mail entitled, Tyler Robinson's roommate who tipped off FBI is identified as family refuse to deny transgender motive for Charlie Kirk assassination, the transitioning lover is:

A 22-year-old wannabe professional gamer who lived with Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin gave cops incriminating text messages leading to his arrest.Lance Twiggs turned over Tyler Robinson, who lived with him in a three-bedroom apartment in Saint George, Utah, Daily Mail can reveal. Twiggs showed police texts from Robinson about stashing a gun linked to Wednesday's shooting of the prominent conservative activist at Utah Valley University (UVU), a law enforcement affidavit said. His identity was revealed as separate reports emerged from Fox and the New York Post which stated that Robinson was living with a 'transgender partner' who is co-operating with the investigation. Lance Twiggs, who lived with Tyler Robinson in a three-bedroom apartment in Saint George, Utah, turned Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin over to police

According to a New York Post article entitled, Accused Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson bragged about long-range shooting skills: former coworker, we can assume that the assassin was autistic:

Accused Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson once bragged about his long-range shooting skills, a former coworker said Saturday during an exclusive interview with The Post. Robinson, 22, barely uttered a word while working as a first-year electrician on a new apartment complex in St. George, Utah in 2023 — except for when the topic of guns came up, according to a 25-year-old electrician who worked alongside him. “Right after Black Friday, I had just got done working and I was showing my supervisor the new pistol I bought,” said the co-worker, who asked to remain anonymous. “We were out by the trucks, and then Tyler and another guy came over and we were all talking about what kinds of guns we were gonna get or had bought, and they started talking about their longest shots. Tyler said he made a 450 yard shot,” he recalled. “That was like the only time we got [Robinson] to conversate with us, when we were talking about guns that day. He got excited about it — at least, as excited as he can get. He never really showed much emotion. He was just kind of, I don’t know, blank? He was just really quiet,” the man said.

A loner that kept to himself, had nearly nonexistent social skills and essentially all of the behavioral criteria to qualify as an autist who happened to have a gun fetish.

Robinson was arrested for firing the single, fatal shot at Kirk from the top of the Losee Center Building, roughly 200 yards away, at Utah Valley University. “I was shocked when I heard the news yesterday — I was like, ‘It can’t be that Tyler’ — so I called my old coworker at Wilde Electric and I was like, ‘Hey, did Tyler show up to work today?’ He was like, no, he was supposed to but maybe he’s at a different site.

We know there is an exploding wave of recent murders and shootings committed by the transgender movement advocating for their “rights:”

In 2018 Snochia Mosely identifying as a trans male killed three people and injured three people in a Rite Aid warehouse

In 2019 Alec McKinney was involved in a mass shooting at a school over gender identity

In 2019 Devon Erickson identifying as a trans teen was involved in a school shooting where he murdered one student and injured eight

In 2023 Audrey Hale murdered six people in a school shooting and left a scathing trans manifesto that was covered up by the FBI and local authorities

In August of this year Robin Westman identifying as a trans woman slaughtered two children and injured at least twenty one others in a school shooting

We also know that there are active “Zizian” cult trans cells all over America that are ready to be activated at a moment’s notice, and have already committed heinous atrocities:

These “Zizian” terror cells are of course funded in no small part by the likes of George Soros, and are partners-in-crime with other dark money beneficiaries like Antifa.

All of these radical communist groups are also handled by the CIA and FBI, and are a critical component of the domestic destabilization program that slots right into the Cloward-Piven Strategy playbook of setting off a bloody revolution in America.

In other words:

And the very same CIA and their greater Intelligence-Industrial Complex network have been importing since the early 1970s radical communist professors to kick off the identity politics brainwashing program which has as its current offshoot the mutilated ultra-violent trans cult movement:

Because the very same government that pushed the “free” Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” on their unsuspecting populace in their escalation of their long-running democide program are the very same entities and agencies that require violence to institute their full-blown technocommunism takeover through social engineering, school indoctrination and leftism-trained AI:

Tyler Robinson is an autist that was brainwashed by radical leftist ideology to become a trans cult Manchurian Candidate assassin.

Charlie Kirk is a victim of the ideological state apparatus that has weaponized mentally ill individuals and hopped them up full of mind and body altering drugs while the rest of the left has been indoctrinated to “peacefully” normalize and celebrate this state sanctioned violence.

Former FBI director James Comey sending out a message on X to his leftist minions to assassinate President Trump

Yes, Charlie Kirk is the victim of democide, and the only way out of this socio-psychological violence, whether it be due to trans cults or Antifa or the Federal Reserve or the IRS or the CIA or BigPharma or Hollywood or BigTech or TikTok or Discord or universities or the shadowy NWO globopedo cabal, is to offer total nonviolent noncompliance to this entire aggressively violent state.

RIP Charlie Kirk and all of the other innocents slaughtered by these deranged foot soldiers of a sick and dying nation under the control of an illegitimate and murderous governance system.

Do NOT comply.

