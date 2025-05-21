The miracle sugar replacement that this Substack has previously written about…

…is back in the news again as a healthy alternative to traditional sweeteners that wreak havoc on blood sugar levels, as well as feed cancer cells, and cause obesity, etc. & etc. & etc. all while reducing fat cells, regulating metabolism, suppressing appetite, and even having anti-cancer properties…

This rare sugar may support satiety, blunt blood sugar spikes, and fit seamlessly into everyday meals.

by Sheridan Genrich

Donna began using allulose anywhere she’d once used sugar, including treats like brownies and pumpkin muffins. Looking back, she says finding allulose was key.

“It’s the main thing I’ve done differently compared to other low-carb diets.”

Semaglutide and other new GLP-1 medications have dominated the weight loss industry, offering appetite suppression and improved blood sugar control. At roughly $1,000 per month before insurance, they are beyond reach for many people. For others, it’s the side effects of these drugs that have them searching for natural alternatives.

Enter allulose—a zero-calorie, rare sugar that stimulates the same GLP-1 hormone, though to a more modest extent than the drugs, and provides mild metabolic benefits.

How Allulose Is More Than a Sweetener

Allulose is a naturally occurring sugar found in small amounts in foods like figs, raisins, and maple syrup. Unlike regular sugar, allulose is absorbed in the bloodstream but not fully metabolized into energy—about 90 percent is excreted in urine—so it provides almost no calories or usable energy. Research shows that this unique metabolic fate, which avoids spiking blood sugar or insulin levels, sets allulose apart from table sugar. Allulose also has a unique metabolic profile among low-calorie sweeteners.

Allulose and GLP-1 Stimulation for Satiety

GLP-1 is a hormone released by the gut in response to food intake. It promotes satiety—the feeling of fullness after meals— slows gastric emptying, and enhances insulin secretion. Together, these effects help people lose weight on the GLP-1 agonist drugs.

In a 2022 randomized controlled study, healthy adults given allulose experienced a significant increase in GLP-1 and other gut hormones like cholecystokinin and peptide YY, compared with tap water. This hormonal response is associated with signals that promote fullness, although the effect on subjective appetite was less pronounced for allulose than for some other sweeteners like erythritol.

The same study noted that the mechanism by which allulose triggers GLP-1 release appears to be independent of the gut’s sweet taste receptor (T1R2/T1R3), suggesting it acts through a different pathway than glucose or artificial sweeteners. This unique action could make allulose a valuable tool for metabolic health.

Blood Sugar Control and Fat Metabolism

Allulose’s benefits extend beyond hormone stimulation. A 2023 meta-analysis found that consuming just 5 grams of allulose with a carbohydrate-containing meal significantly reduced post-meal blood glucose spikes in healthy adults.

“D-Allulose is a valuable blood glucose management tool for healthy humans and diabetes patients. Allulose Diet enables reduction of sucrose intake through Sugar Reformulation in the future diet,” the authors wrote.

The effect was robust across multiple studies, with both 5-gram and 10-gram doses showing a meaningful reduction after eating, suggesting that allulose may help blunt the rapid rise in blood sugar that typically follows high-carb meals—a key factor in preventing diabetes and supporting weight management.

Animal and preliminary human studies also hint at allulose’s potential to reduce fat accumulation and preserve muscle glycogen during exercise—though more research is needed to confirm these effects in large-scale human trials.

Glycogen is a complex carbohydrate molecule stored in muscles and the liver that serves as a source of energy, especially during exercise.

How to Use Allulose and What to Avoid

Allulose may be worth experimenting with for people looking to transition off GLP-1 medications and avoid common rebound weight gain, or for those who want to reduce post-meal glucose spikes or maintain metabolic flexibility without giving up sweet foods. Based on the human studies and clinical experience, timing and dose matter significantly, as some people may experience mild discomfort.

Time it with meals: Allulose is most effective when eaten alongside carbohydrate-rich foods, as it helps regulate the body’s response to glucose. For those managing blood sugar, adding 5 grams of allulose to meals may help blunt postprandial spikes without needing to eliminate carbs entirely. Using allulose in a drink with healthier carbohydrates such as sweet potato, organic oats, and fruit smoothies may be wiser than having it with standard bakery items, which are harder for the body to digest.

Use it in cooking and baking: Unlike many sugar substitutes, allulose caramelizes and browns like sugar, making it an easy swap in recipes. Its taste and texture are nearly identical to sucrose, allowing for seamless integration into everyday meals.

Start with a small dose: While generally well-tolerated, higher doses of allulose or consuming it on an empty stomach may cause mild digestive symptoms such as gas, bloating, or loose stools. For the majority of people, it’s best to start with 1 to 2 teaspoons taken with food to assess tolerance.

Allulose is more than just another sugar substitute—it’s a functional ingredient with potential metabolic benefits in appetite regulation and carbohydrate processing. It is not a standalone solution or necessity for weight loss results if you’re already active and eating balanced meals with protein and fiber. Its safety profile and versatility in cooking make it an appealing option for those seeking a sustainable sugar alternative.

While it does not match the potency of prescription GLP-1 agonists like semaglutide, allulose offers a food-based approach to stimulating natural hormone pathways that blunt blood sugar spikes and possibly support fat loss. There is a lack of large-scale, long-term data showing allulose’s effects on weight loss and metabolic health in diverse populations. Most studies to date are short-term and involve small sample sizes.

As research continues to evolve, allulose may become a key tool in the fight against obesity and metabolic disease—especially for those looking to transition off costly medications or simply satisfy their sweet tooth in a healthier way.

Donna is happy she turned to allulose; her “food noise” has disappeared.

“After breakfast, I’m not hungry all day,” she said. “No cravings either.”

In 10 months, she shed 74 pounds, her cholesterol dropped, and her blood sugar normalized. More importantly, she’s been maintaining her weight for nearly five years—and said she no longer feels out of control around food.

