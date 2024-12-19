This Substack is proud to bring you a brand new product called FLAV-X, a pharmaceutical grade rare sugar that is truly a wonder compound.

As America faces a sweeping metabolic health crisis, with obesity rates and type 2 diabetes having gone parabolic in recent decades, placing an exceptionally heavy burden on our healthcare system, our economy, and the wellbeing of millions of citizens, lifesaving products like FLAX-X have never been more critical in combating today’s BigAg processed GMO toxic food problem.

And this crisis doesn’t discriminate; it affects everyone from everyday families trying to make ends meet, to top-level leadership: America has been slowly poisoned by BigPharma and their BigFood partners-in-crime that have been pushing toxic foods and high fructose corn syrup drinks to ensure that Americans are chronically sick and thus perpetually trapped in the sick-care sick-food system.

Allulose, found naturally in small quantities in such fruits as figs, jackfruit and raisins, offers a low-calorie, low-glycemic sweetness with compelling health benefits.

It has shown efficacy in managing type 2 diabetes, weight loss, and even supporting cancer therapies that target the metabolic vulnerabilities of tumors.

Compared to pharmaceutical interventions like Ozempic or Wegovy, which carry serious health risks and have sparked growing numbers of lawsuits, incorporating allulose into one’s diet is a far safer and cheaper approach to significantly improving metabolic health.

Why Regular Sugar and Artificial Sweeteners Fall Short

Refined sugar is cheap, addictive and ubiquitous. This overabundance of added sugars in processed foods contributes to obesity, insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Refined sugar also happens to be more addictive than cocaine, and food manufactures have always appreciated how sugar activates the brain’s reward system, releasing dopamine and producing feelings of pleasure, similar to cocaine.

While artificial sweeteners initially appeared to provide a zero-calorie fix, studies have questioned their long-term metabolic safety. Evidence suggests they promote insulin resistance and disrupt gut microbiome, ultimately contributing to metabolic disease.

Allulose is different. When absorbed by the body, this simple sugar is not metabolized so it is nearly calorie-free and importantly, doesn’t raise blood glucose or insulin levels.

Allulose is about 70% as sweet as table sugar, and its properties make it highly attractive for managing blood sugar in individuals with type 2 diabetes. Unlike artificial sweeteners, which confuse the body’s metabolic signals, research shows Allulose actually enhances metabolic health.

Allulose’s Impact on Type 2 Diabetes and Obesity - Human Trials

Several human trials involving Type 2 diabetes, plus other trials involving diabetes-free obese participants, provide supporting evidence.

Type 2 Diabetes

A randomized crossover study in subjects with borderline diabetes found that consuming a diet containing allulose improved post-meal blood glucose levels and reduced glucose variability, as measured by continuous glucose monitoring (1). Other studies showed that even acute administration of D-allulose reduced postprandial (after a meal) glucose spikes, indicating clear benefits in managing glycemic control (2).

Obesity

Trials on overweight and obese individuals have indicated that continuous intake of allulose can help curb weight gain and assist with fat loss, especially when paired with a healthy diet and lifestyle. This finding is significant since obesity is often a steppingstone to insulin resistance and full-blown type 2 diabetes.

What sets allulose apart is that it may help not only with the numbers on the weight scale or a blood glucose meter, but also with the underlying biology of our cells.

Research suggests that allulose enhances mitochondrial activity—the energy factories of our cells—and influences pathways like AMPK (a key energy-sensing protein) to improve overall metabolic resilience . By lowering insulin resistance and moderating glucagon release, allulose targets key drivers of metabolic dysfunction at their source.

A Contrast to Ozempic and Wegovy

Pharmaceutical answers to obesity and type 2 diabetes, like Ozempic (semaglutide) and Wegovy (a higher dose semaglutide formulation), have dominated recent headlines. These drugs can indeed lower blood sugar and promote weight loss (3). However, they come at a cost, both physically and financially. These drugs are expensive, and often not fully covered by insurance. More disturbing are the numerous lawsuits that have begun to pile up, citing serious side effects. Patients have alleged severe gastrointestinal problems—chronic vomiting, stomach paralysis (gastroparesis), and intestinal blockages. Even more concerning, some lawsuits and reports suggest an association with blood clots, including deep vein thrombosis (DVT), raising the alarm about a potential link between Ozempic and thrombotic events (4,5). It is clear that relying on costly pharmaceuticals with potential life-threatening complications is not a viable solution.

In contrast, allulose presents an exceedingly safe route: it is not a drug, requires no prescription, it is a naturally occurring type of simple sugar and in 2012 the FDA awarded it GRAS (generally regarded as safe) designation as a food ingredient.

Lessons from Kuwait - Reformulating the Food Supply

Dr. Robert Lustig, a pediatric endocrinologist well-known for his research on metabolic disease, worked with the Kuwaiti Danish Dairy Company (KDD) to test if their products—ice cream, flavored milk, and other treats—could be reformulated with healthier sugar substitutes like allulose (6).

Taste tests of products formulated with allulose showed that consumers barely noticed any difference. This means we can reduce the metabolic harm of popular foods without sacrificing taste.

Such efforts stand in stark contrast to the top-down approach of pharmaceuticals, where individuals must continually bear the cost, inconvenience, and serious side effects of medication.

Instead, by changing the “default” options in our food system, we can create a healthier baseline for everyone, especially if food companies adopt allulose widely.

RFK Jr. and President-Elect Trump - Finding Common Ground in Nutrition

RFK Jr. has shown an understanding that nutrition is fundamental to health—a stance that could influence policy if he, President-Elect Trump and other public figures champion the adoption of healthier forms of sugar like allulose.

Health, to a large degree, is about feeding cells the right fuel. Consider this – we obsess about running our cars on the cleanest, most efficient fuels while at the same time, we often run our bodies on junk fuel full of regular sugar, toxic and unnecessary additives like the carcinogenic red food dye, etc. which are all known to cause metabolic disease.

It’s high time we start treating our bodies with as much care as we treat our cars.

Beyond Metabolic Health - The Warburg Effect in Cancer

The benefits of allulose extend even further. Cancer cells often rely on a metabolic process called the Warburg effect, in which the cancer cells consume glucose at high rates and use it for energy production instead of using oxygen like normal cells.

By limiting the availability of sugars like glucose or making it harder for cancer cells to utilize glucose, we could significantly reduce tumors’ energy supply.

Allulose is an important component of an integrative approach to treating cancer.

Diets low in glucose and substituted with allulose, serve as an important measure alongside other treatments. Readers of this Substack appreciate how repurposed drugs originally designed as anti-parasitics, such as fenbendazole and ivermectin, show efficacy in disrupting cancer cells’ structural and metabolic networks (8,9). They interfere with glucose transporters such as GLUT1, further starving cancer cells. By pairing dietary interventions (i.e. replacing regular sugar with allulose) with fenbendazole and ivermectin, we gain a new edge in the fight against cancer; to wit:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day — in severe cases 2mg/kg/day may be used

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

The Road Ahead - Healthier, Safer, More Effective

Allulose, alongside diet, exercise, and overall lifestyle choices, works extraordinarily well.

As a tool to improve metabolic resilience, allulose influences cancer biology, and is a powerful addition to our MAHA arsenal.

Instead of seeing families struggle with obesity and type 2 diabetes, we could witness a healthier population less reliant on expensive medications. Instead of hearing about lawsuits over drugs that cause life-threatening complications, we could enjoy the peace of mind that comes from safer dietary solutions.

Our future can be one in which we address the true sources of metabolic disease rather than merely treating the symptoms. Embracing allulose is a straightforward, meaningful step toward making that future a reality.

So please fully embrace this miraculous rare sugar by taking advantage of the WEEKEND SALE by using code SWEET20 to receive 20% OFF on FLAV-X, other lifesaving products like the Nobel Prize winning miracle drug Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, and the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code SWEET20 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Sale ends Sunday, December 22nd (midnight eastern time), 2024.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@virex.health

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X