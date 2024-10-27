Joe Rogan did a podcast the day after his Trump interview where he recapped some of the talking points, and gave his overall impressions of what may be the most viewed episode of his show ever.

The following excerpt starts when guest Eddie Bravo asked Rogan:

Did you ask him [Trump] why he was so pro vaccine?

Rogan replied in the negative, and then added:

Because there was a moment when he brought up the polio vaccine, and I was like uuugh, I don’t wanna correct him; I don’t wanna show when like — have you ever seen the chart when polio actually dropped off and when the vaccine was actually introduced? That’s a rough one. When you look at the actual — like, there’s a bunch of ‘em — measles is another one — when you look at what actually happened—

Rough indeed, especially since Rogan deliberately avoided Operation Warp Speed and the slow kill bioweapon “vaccines.”

The relevant exchange:

The chart Rogan was referring to:

Here is an older clip of Rogan exposing the polio vaccine scam and DDT side effects:

I used to think that vaccines got rid of polio, but now I’m not so sure anymore, especially after this covid pandemic I have a feeling there is a lot more to this story… There’s a lot of negative side effects…

Another clip:

They were trying to put in your head that the only way to be healthy was to be injected with some experimental medical thing. And that's fucking horseshit.

And here is Rogan calling out the PSYOP-19 scamdemic DEATHVAX™:

It’s craaaazzzy how many fucking young people died in their sleep. And people were like, nothing to see here. So many people are talking about anti-Darwin, anti-vaxxers, and then— then you’re dead. Sorry! You bought into the wrong bullshit. But that’s if you really want to get cruel, that’s Darwinism. Do you not know they lie by now!? Are you not aware of the opioid crisis? You’re not aware of Vioxx? You’re not aware 25% of FDA approved drugs get pulled? 1 out of 4. And they’re like, what are you an anti-vaxxed? Are you a conspiracy theorist? You’re modifying your genes you fucking idiot! What are you doing? You gonna just trust Pfizer? They do support Anderson Cooper, brought to you by Pfizer.

Given his knowledge of all things vaccines, it is especially surprising that he did not press Trump on these topics, but that would have been counterproductive in helping to defeat the radical Marxist puppet and her Intelligence Industrial Complex handlers, and it was clear during the podcast exactly who Rogan wants in the White House next.

