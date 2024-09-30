The destruction of America from within is now in its final phase, with the Cloward-Piven 2.0 Strategy accelerating straight into the United Nation’s dystopian transhumanist 2030 Agenda and the World Economic Forum’s technocratic horror show Great Reset.

Last week our darkest fears were confirmed when ICE grossly underreported the illegal invader criminals, rapists and terror cells that the “Biden” administration intentionally allowed into the country…

…and now we get to witness the full blown reality inversion op as perpetrated by the cackling prostitute puppet:

What this radical Marxist Democrat nominee is admitting in the above video is that if the election is stolen again, then she will, on behalf of her Intelligence Industrial Complex handlers, grant millions upon millions of illegals citizenship, thereby further transforming ever more American cities into 3rd World shanty towns overrun by pet-devouring Haitians and various South American gangs that have already gained significant footholds across several leftist cities; in other words, they want these hordes of criminal occupiers entrenched in all cities, especially red ones, for maximal social unrest, and even full out civil war.

And to put into sharper focus the democide program currently underway, we must factor in the PSYOP-19 scamdemic as the gateway operation that paved the way for the quickening that is currently being foisted: the intensifying destruction of Americans that commenced with the economic and social harms of the fraudulent mandates, the ongoing military grade MSM mass formation fear programs, and the “free” payload slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” that are increasingly wreaking utter havoc on mortality and overall health — because the Southern border was further opened up just as the world was deliberately distracted by the release of the gain of function virus…

Lest we forget, as millions of Americans are classified as ‘food insecure,’ many of these illegals are receiving upwards of $10,000 per month in various illicit welfare benefits.

It is crucial to appreciate that while Harris is now parroting Trump’s border policies, as ‘Border Czarina’ her main objective was to ensure that there would always be an ever increasing flow of illegals entering the country; in other words, Harris is a traitor and as such she is a criminal that must be prosecuted along with the rest of “Biden’s” administration.

But it gets worse, far worse, because all of these illegals are imported not just to destroy what is left of America, but to also guarantee that only Democrats will ever be “voted” into power, thus ensuring that this communist takeover lasts in perpetuity; with “Biden’s” DoJ aiding and abetting in their unprecedented lawfare:

Or as PSYOP-MUSK so aptly put it:

As this Substack has been writing for years, the illegitimate Federal government is waging a full spectrum war on behalf of the NWO globohomo against We the People from the foreign nation of Washington, D.C., and illegal immigration is but one of their more destructive weapons:

Could geoengineering be another vital prong in this war against America and its people?

Further eroding the food supply will put even more pressure on Americans, all while the privately owned central bank induces ever greater inflation via profligate money printing, with the social engineering scam of “income” taxation ensuring the eradication of the dwindling middle class as said stolen monies via taxation are continuously funneled in plain sight into black ops money laundering projects abroad; to wit:

Aid to Americans?

And here we have yet another most troubling “coincidence” to perfectly coincide with one of the more severe hurricanes in recent memory ripping across America…

…providing the perfect opportunity for the criminal illegals to loot these disaster zones.

The “President” was installed precisely because he was a demented pedo corpse, and if anyone still believes that FEMA’s role is disaster relief and not Cloward-Piven 2.0 replete with reeducation camps all over America, then here is there publicly stated primary goal, or Goal 1:

Or why thanks to FEMA, cities like Ashland, NC will continue to remain underwater as the unabated flow of DEI illegals continue to invade cities with the full support of the various unconstitutional Federal government agencies and their NGO partners-in-crime.

Instilling equity, “vaccinations,” and climate change is what FEMA is all about, en route to taking over all American cities on behalf of their coconspirators like the UN, which also happens to be in the business of “instilling” global “equity;” more at instilling global post-human neo-feudalism, or genetically modified human slavery.

While not making all of the connections publicly, President Trump has certainly hammered home the more obvious points:

If the election is not stolen for a second time in a row, then will Mister Operation Warp Speed’s promises to deport all of the criminal hordes be just as empty as when he promised to lock Hillary up?

While hope is not a viable strategy, let us hope against hope that the upcoming election is fair, and that this next time around Trump is for real. And that he is dead serious about turning back the tide of radical Marxism in America, or it really is over.

We stay tuned for the politrix Kabuki theater shitshow denouement as the Banana Republic of America continues to simultaneously go up in flames and drown in hurricane floods and the ceaseless waves of illegal invaders.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

