An important update on a topic that this Substack has been diligently covering ever since the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” rollout:

…with the latest data suggesting that the turbo cancer epidemic is going to get far worse over time…

We have a Cancer Emergency underway 🚨 US - UCoD Mortality +8.0% US - Cancer Treatment PPI-Expenditures +24.5% England - Diagnoses +46% Netherlands - Diagnoses +15% Dissonance-denialists have nothing to offer on this except bad high school graphs and ad hominem. Source

The way in which the plasmid DNA and SV40 promoter-enhancer sequences integrate into the genome…

…coupled with “vaccine” induced spike protein production which suppresses the p53 “guardian of the genome” protein that is directly responsible for keeping cancers at bay is driving this burgeoning VAIDS emergency.

And years ago this Substack was one of the first ever publications to use the term “turbo cancer” at a time when the Mockingbird MSM as well as the wholly captured peer reviewed literature space was calling this a crazed anti-vaxxer conspiracy “theory;” except that now yet another conspiracy “theory” is irrefutable conspiracy FACT; to wit:

Thankfully, as this Substack has been proving for many years now as well, there is a turbo cancer cure that also treats a broad range of VAIDS adverse events, as well as Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, even Parkinson’s:

New & Improved Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram — for prophylaxis one 150mg tablet once or twice per week

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day — for prophylaxis one 12mg tablet once or twice per week

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day) — for prophylaxis 2 capsules per day

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

Please use code IVM20 for 20% off on ALL of these lifesaving products that you have been purchasing for many years now like the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute FLAV-X!

The WEEKEND FLASH SALE ends TOMORROW, September 14th (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code IVM20 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Only the RESOLVX HEALTH website offers all of the authentic products that this Substack promotes.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

