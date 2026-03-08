2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sharon's avatar
Sharon
7h

You don’t have to be a doctor to figure that out. Of course it’s a metabolic disease. How else could it originally enter the cells, except though metabolistic processes. This ain’t rocket science. The rocket science is the chemo.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Curious and Concerned's avatar
Curious and Concerned
6hEdited

A number of doctors/researchers have reached this conclusion and built therapies on that basis. See for example German Researcher Otto Warburg's early work on the theory that all cancer is a disease of energy metabolism; the many fine books, and metabolic therapies of Dr. Nicholas Gonzalez with a central element of cancer-countering pancreatic enzymes; layman Chris Wark and his diet and exercise emphasizing program Chris beat cancer; Winters et al, in their book, "The Metabolic Approach to Cancer," and the modern research base established in Thomas Seyfried's book Cancer as a Metabolic Disease, which draws heavily on Warburg's work.

The key issues are a) getting the word out while battling the propaganda of the powers that be, and especially, b) helping people actually believe it, given that they are "pre-programmed" or hypnotized by the medical establishment to believe that cancer is genetic and can only be addressed with cut, burn, and poison. And of course people have to be active in re-balancing their bodies, not passive by-standers.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture