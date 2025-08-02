In the early days of the PSYOP-19 scamdemic, Dr. Didier Raoult discovered that azithromycin used in combination with hydroxychloroquine and zinc was a superior late stage COVID treatment protocol than just hydroxychloroquine and zinc on its own.

Initially, it was assumed that the improved outcomes with azithromycin were due to the amelioration of secondary bacterial infections.

The late Dr. Zelenko improved on this protocol by adding Doxycycline to this combination therapy. The reason Doxycycline was added in addition to azithromycin was not for its traditional role as an antibacterial, but, rather, because Doxycycline down-regulates the matrix metalloproteinase (MMP) enzyme that is responsible for tissue injury and scarring.

When patients suffer a serious autoimmune reaction from either SARS‑CoV‑2, or, far more likely, the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines,” a cytokine storm is triggered which results in severe tissue injury and scarring to the lungs.

Doxycycline has shown to effectively resolve the lung injuries from cytokine storms.

Periodontists have known for many years that compounds with anti-MMP properties, especially Doxycycline, may help with resolving gum injuries.

As early as 2005, professor of dentistry at the University of Toronto Dr. Howard Tenenbaum was studying the effects of anti-MMP compounds on animals with induced myocarditis. The results showed that the MMP were down-regulated by the anti-MMP compounds, resulting in repair of the heart tissue.

This research showed potentially transformative outcomes for those suffering from myocarditis — an exceedingly rare disease at that time.

Some key findings and conclusions in morphology and gene expression in a rat model:

Cardiac Function: The study validated the MI (myocardial infarction) model by demonstrating a significant decrease in ventricular function post-MI compared to sham-operated rats at day 35. Treatment with either MMP inhibitors or ACE inhibitors significantly improved ventricular function compared to non-treatment.

Morphological Changes: Drug administration, particularly with MMP inhibitors, appeared to promote the formation of smaller MI areas and reduced left ventricular circumference compared to non-treated groups. This suggests that these treatments helped preserve normal anatomical features of the heart.

Collagen Deposition: Decreased collagen deposition, observed especially in the MMP inhibitor-treated group, may have contributed to the maintenance of cardiac function, distensibility, and contractility. Non-treated MI hearts showed the highest levels of collagen content, fibrosis, and organization.

Gene Expression: The study analyzed changes in gene expression in response to different treatments. While there were only minor changes in the expression profiles for structural genes, the findings suggest that down-regulation of genes involved in apoptosis and up-regulation of genes producing anti-inflammatory proteins could support post-MI cardiomyocyte viability and reduce cell death and hypertrophy.

Renin-Angiotensin-Aldosterone System (RAAS): Decreased expression of RAAS components is likely responsible, at least in part, for improved function due to hemodynamic regulation in the treated groups.

Limitations of Microarray: The study acknowledges the limitations of microarray analysis, emphasizing the need for careful interpretation of gene expression data and the importance of confirming results with further research assays.

Overall, this research provides a comprehensive understanding of the complex mechanisms involved in post-MI cardiac remodeling and how different treatments can influence cardiac function, morphology, and gene expression. The findings support the potential therapeutic benefits of MMP inhibitors and ACE inhibitors in the context of myocardial infarction.

Fast forward to 2021 when the slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” were foisted on the world, and myocarditis became a common adverse event (NOT RARE AS PER THE CENTERS FOR DISEASE CRIMES [CDC]).

These injuries are a result of autoimmune attacks on the heart cells expressing proteins not recognized by the immune system. This condition is a direct result of the Modified mRNA injections, which induce the cellular machinery of heart cells to express unrecognized proteins.

Too many people that subjected themselves to these pernicious “vaccines” are now suffering from this once-rare condition.

And one of those unfortunate individuals that experienced massive heart damage from these “vaccines” happened to be my relative; to wit:

After the above article was written much fact-finding was performed on behalf of my relative. During that time Dr. Tenenbaum provided this Substack with an exclusive research paper that was instrumental in healing my relative:

To repair her heart, my relative initially started with a full Doxycycline dose of 100mg, as well as an Ivermectin dose of 24mg per day.

After a month of this protocol a followup article was published:

Now that my relative’s heart condition has stabilized, she is currently taking, as per the aforementioned research, a sub-antimicrobial Doxycycline dose of 25mg exclusively for its anti-MMP properties. She still takes 24mg of Ivermectin as an insurance policy, and because she claims it makes her feel significantly worse whenever she stops administering it.

