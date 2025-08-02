2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Brent McGregor
6h

I believe this protocol, and one other, saved my life a few weeks ago.

We've all seen athletes, TV anchors, medical professionals -- on camera -- collapse and convulse in a cardiac event.

That happened to me.

I was under extreme stress at the time, my resting heart rate over the last few years has risen from around 65-70 to 95-110. I was a very healthy, athletic, and active man, until the Clot Shot.

Two weeks ago my head was spinning, my chest hurt, neck and jaw. I got up from my desk thinking it was just stress when I passed out. While going down my head was jerking back and forth and my arms also. I remember waking up eventually on the floor still shaking. I tried getting up and could not use my legs. In the day I could leg press 720lbs/10reps, now I couldn't even get my legs under me. After several minutes of struggle I got one leg under me and tried to rise. My whole body struggled like I was pressing even more. I was weak as a kitten and eventually collapsed again in exhaustion.

After over an hour I finally managed to rise but was completely drained. For days.

Then it happened again two days later. It has taken me three weeks to get to feeling lousy from terrible.

Protocol that I think saved me: I've been taking Ivermectin and Doxycycline, one week on three weeks off. Also Nicotine gum 1/2 in the morning the other at night every day. Dr. Ardis swears by it and so do I. Methylene Blue daily.

